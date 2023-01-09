ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Arnold’s Country Kitchen Closes but Plans are in the Works for a Williamson County Location

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

The longstanding restaurant, Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed its doors on Saturday, January 7th.

Known for its Southern-style meat and three, the restaurant told WSMV they are not quite done yet.

Stating to WSMV, Kahlil Arnold shared he had plans to close Arnold’s for about a year and then open two new Arnold’s restaurants. He plans to open at least one restaurant in Williamson County.

“We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community. You are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us, it is hosting family each and every day,” the Arnold family said in a statement to WSMV about the closure. “We’ve all had ups and downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again, you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough.”

Arnold’s first announced its closure on Monday, January 2 after a 40-year run on 8th Avenue in Nashville. Stating, “Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” Read more here.

The post Arnold’s Country Kitchen Closes but Plans are in the Works for a Williamson County Location appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Announces Several Neighborhood Projects in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County. Record Listening Hour Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 4 PM to 6 PM 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN Enjoy listening to information about the record, and the artist’s life then listen to the record in its entirety. […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Rattle and Snap Plantation is Retirement Project of Love

In 2003, Dr. Michael Kaslow and his wife, Bobbi, moved to Tennessee from California bringing with them an extensive collection of mid-18th century furniture. They wanted a home where they could place the extensive collection and have an opportunity to preserve history. They found Rattle and Snap Plantation, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, not too long after it just missed going on the auction block. Then owner Amon Carter Evans defaulted on a loan and the home was but an hour away from going into foreclosure when Evans was able to make a deal with the bank.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
wgnsradio.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

The Land in Kingston Springs Offers Ag Co-Op Like Nothing Else

The Land in Kingston Springs, Tennessee is a unique agricultural cooperative concept that was created by Leslie Mortimer Wallace, Steve Orchard and Malvin Mortimer beginning in 2017. The idea came from experiences Wallace had as a child in Sheffield, England and in her travels around the world working in the music business for 20 years. […] The post The Land in Kingston Springs Offers Ag Co-Op Like Nothing Else appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
WSMV

East Nashville Little Free Library emptied over the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Little Free Libraries is a nonprofit organization that typically functions on the honor system. You take one book or even leave one for others to read. But one East Nashville woman said that wasn’t the case for her little free library after someone emptied it over the weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

South College Launching Associate of Science in Nursing Program Upon Approval by Tennessee Board of Nursing

The South College campuses in Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee are launching an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program upon approval by the Tennessee Board of Nursing. This is the first ASN program to launch for the institution which is offered through campus instruction over seven quarters. Students work to build a strong academic foundation […] The post South College Launching Associate of Science in Nursing Program Upon Approval by Tennessee Board of Nursing appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER Friday The 13th 2023 : You’re As Cold As Ice

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-132100- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 257 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong thunderstorms with small hail may occur […] The post WEATHER Friday The 13th 2023 : You’re As Cold As Ice appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Five injured in three-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on South Church Street on Tuesday afternoon. Murfreesboro Police said the crash involved an SUV, sedan and a Murfreesboro transit bus at 4744 S. Church St. around 2:30 p.m. Police said the driver of a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy