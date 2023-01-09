Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Karey Williams qualifies for Clarke County Sheriff
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 continues our coverage of qualifying candidates running for Clarke County sheriff. We now introduce you to Republican candidate Karey Williams about putting his name on the ballot to protect and serve his home county. Karey Williams was born and raised in Clarke County and...
WTOK-TV
Shipley Do-Nuts won’t reopen in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shipley Do-Nuts in Meridian won’t be reopening, according to a post on its Facebook page. The business located at 4840 Poplar Springs Drive said it had been dealing with a staffing shortage for some time and that was putting a strain on the employees it did have.
WTOK-TV
Ms. Sue Ellen Scruggs
Funeral services celebrating the life of Ms. Sue Ellen Scruggs will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverends Dr. Raymon Leake and Derrick Simmons officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Arthritis the latest focus of Community Health Improvement Network
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Community Health Improvement Network hosted another Lunch and Learn session on Thursday at the Velma Young Community Center. Over 150 people registered to hear keynote speaker, Nurse Practitioner Cindy Luther from Ochsner Rush Health, who spoke about arthritis and what you can do to prevent developing this condition.
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
WTOK-TV
Search continues for Meridian woman who has dementia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local woman who has dementia is missing. Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian. Lewis is about 5′ 4″, 120 pounds and was last known to be wearing a long-sleeve blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat.
WTOK-TV
Two new cannabis facilities in Meridian in construction phase
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building. Southern Crop, located at 202 49th Avenue, is owned by pharmacist Randy Mire, who...
WTOK-TV
Abraham McKenzie speaks on run for Clarke County Sheriff
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The seat for Clarke County Sheriff will soon be up for grabs, as Todd Kemp announced he will not seek re-election. There have already been a couple of people to officially qualify for sheriff in this year’s election. News 11 spoke with Independent candidate Abraham McKenzie about his run.
WTOK-TV
WIN Job Center gives tips to help people update their resumes for the New Year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the New Year continues, people may be looking to spruce up their job resume in order to get a new job. The WIN Job Center in Meridian helps people in the community with resumes, cover letters and job placement. LaKisha Davis, an Employment Specialist at...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Plans for old E.F. Young Hotel announced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been over a year since The Ruins closed its doors due to a ‘collapse zone’ warning issued by the City of Meridian for 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The Young family discussed in a city council work session that it...
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Lady Cats
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Meridian Lady Wildcats. They Lady Cats competed against the number on team in the state, Tupelo, and only lost by three points. After losing nine seniors this team is still playing their best ball. They...
WDAM-TV
Down trees reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There have been reports of multiple trees down across Jasper County after a weather system passed over the area on Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a downed tree was reported on MS-528 at County Road 14 that was blocking all lanes. The roadway has since been cleared.
WTOK-TV
Man stabbed with machete in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a fight Thursday evening. MPD said officers were called to the 2100 block of 13th Avenue about 5 p.m. The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to a local...
WTOK-TV
LEMA temporarily suspends search for missing woman, others still searching
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency and the Meridian Search Group temporarily stopped its search for Myra Lewis at dark Thursday evening. The search will begin again Friday morning. Lewis, 65, was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. She has dementia and may not recognize her name. Anyone...
WTOK-TV
Randall Ray Ivy
Services for Randall Ray Ivy will be Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2:00 pm in the chapel at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North. Bro. Joey Shelton will be officiating. Mr. Ivy died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00pm, at the funeral home.
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
Shloop to open footwear manufacturing facility in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Shloop, which is a startup footwear manufacturer, will open a manufacturing facility in Meridian. The $9 million project is expected to create 56 jobs. The footwear factory will be housed in a circa 1930’s bakery building comprising 30,000 square feet of space in downtown Meridian and will manufacture footwear in a […]
WTOK-TV
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting of a teenager, who was struck in the head. MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said dispatch received a call at 8:14 p.m. for the shooting in the 2200 block of 30th Avenue. The 17-year-old was airlifted to...
WTOK-TV
MPD: Armed robbery suspect in custody
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect has been charged in the Jan. 9 armed robbery of Money Now in Meridian. Travis Burkes, 40, has been taken into custody and charged by the Meridian Police Department. According to Acting Assistant Police Chief Patrick Gale, a warrant for Burke’s arrest was issued...
