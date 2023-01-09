Read full article on original website
People around the globe are shocked and saddened by the swift passing of Jeff Beck. Here's what to know.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Popculture
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Outer Banks star Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have sparked dating rumors after Chase, 30, shared a photo of himself cuddled up to the 29-year-old country singer at a sporting event on Friday, Jan. 13 (seen below). The snapshot was featured in a carousel he titled “lil recap,” and showed the back of Kelsea’s head leaned toward but in front of Chase as he seemingly whispered something in her ear or potentially even kissed her head. While her face is not shown, Chase let her identity be known by tagging her Instagram handle on her back.
