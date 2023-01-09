‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Teaser: Paramount+ Is Set To Debut The ‘Grease’ Prequel Series In April

Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Released by Paramount+
Paramount+ has released the trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies as well as set the release date for the upcoming sequel to the iconic film, Grease. The series is now set to arrive on the streaming network on April 6th. An animated teaser for the series was released earlier this month, but this new trailer is giving fans their best look yet at the series which is set to take place just four years before the events of Grease and serves as the origin story for the Pink Ladies, the story's girl gang.
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
tvinsider.com
‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Shows Rydell High Before Danny & Sandy (VIDEO)
Grease is the word. Paramount+ has dropped the first look at its upcoming Grease prequel, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and it feels like Glee went back in time to the 1950s. “Witness the rise of the original girl gang,” the teaser trailer says as Rydell High’s students sing...
Collider
Kevin Kline's Comedy Series 'American Classic' Will Premiere on MGM+
Today, at the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, Michael Wright, head of MGM+ (formerly EPIX), unveiled a programming lineup and development slate for upcoming content ahead of its rebranding launch on January 15. Part of this slate included the scripted half-hour comedy series called American Classic, which was first announced back in February 2022 under the EPIX banner and is still in development following the rebrand.
James Corden says he almost landed the lead role in 'The Whale' but thinks he lost out to Brendan Fraser because he was too young
James Corden said that he auditioned for the lead role in "The Whale" and that George Clooney and Tom Ford were also once attached to the project.
Henry Winkler Reveals Why He Turned Down An Iconic Role In Grease After Happy Days, And Why He Regrets It
Henry Winkler had an iconic TV role, but he could have played an equally iconic character on the big screen.
Who Is Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend? Details on the ‘Whale’ Star’s Relationship
You probably recognize Brendan Fraser from 'The Whale.' But what about his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore? Find out more here.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward said he and costar Yano Anaya were separated from the other child actors during filming
According to Ward, who played Scut, he and costar Yano Anaya were kept separate in order to create a sense of "nervousness" in the other child actors.
theplaylist.net
‘Daredevil’: Mike Colter Hasn’t Talked To Marvel About More Luke Cage & Says The Character is “In The Rearview Mirror”
With Charlie Cox delighting fans with his reintroduction as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, folks are dying to see what happens in the forthcoming series, “Daredevil: Born Again.” And while everyone is hyped about ‘Born Again’ and how it might integrate the character further into the MCU, fans are wondering if more of Cox’s Netflix/Marvel brethren will be joining the cause. Well, as of now, it appears Mike Colter and his Luke Cage character won’t be making the leap to the MCU.
theplaylist.net
‘A Lot Of Nothing Trailer’ Trailer: David Oyelowo Produces Mo McRae’s Drama About A Couple Taking Justice Into Their Own Hands
The last few years have been nothing short of historic. From a pandemic that has claimed the lives of millions of people and refuses to subsist to political instability and uprising across the entire world, this era is nothing short of a turning point. One of the topics at the forefront of this era is police brutality, spurring revolts from Los Angeles to Lagos. While discussion of police brutality and the mostly performative reaction from officials is ubiquitous, “A Lot of Nothing” asks: What if the killer cop lived next door to you? This question ruptures the lives of James (Y’Ian Noel) and Vanessa (Cleopatra Coleman), a young couple who decide to take justice into their own hands.
theplaylist.net
‘School Spirits’ Teaser: Peyton List Is A Teen Ghost Stuck In High School In New Paramount+ Series
There have been plenty of films about someone who is killed and then comes back as some sort of ghost. But what if you were a teenager who was mysteriously killed and you were brought back as a ghost stuck in high school? That’s the hook of the new Paramount+ series, “School Spirits.”
theplaylist.net
‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Star In A New Netflix RomCom
Can one week change your mind? Two friends discover what they want in life may be very different in Netflix’s “Your Place Or Mine.” The romantic comedy goes beyond the usual concepts around love — expanding its reach to parental bonds and friendships. Reese Witherspoon stars and produces the project; the actress sees this film as something special for single moms.” ‘Your Place Or Mine’ is kind of a love letter to single moms everywhere. Even if your life didn’t perfectly work out the way you envisioned, there’s hope, and there’s joy, and love can still be found,” she wrote.
theplaylist.net
‘True Spirit’ Trailer: Tegan Croft Is A Young Woman Attempting A Sailing Record In This Netflix Drama
Can a teenager beat the odds and make an improbable dream come true? Jessica Watson was just 16 years old when she attempted a groundbreaking sailing record. Netflix’s “True Spirit” explores the young adventurer’s story and the adults in her life who helped her; namely among them are Watson’s parents, played by Josh Lawson and Anna Paquin.
Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell Explains Why Tom Cruise Deserves An Oscar Nomination
Could Tom Cruise receive a Best Actor Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick?
theplaylist.net
‘My Dad The Bounty Hunter’ Trailer: Netflix’s Animated Family Space Adventure Series Premieres On February 9
Netflix Animation had a strong slate of projects last year, including “The Sea Beast,” the criminally underseen “Wendell & Wild,” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” So what animated projects hit the streamer this year? One of the first is “My Dad The Bounty Hunter,” a family adventure that spans the galaxy.
‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed for Season 3 at ABC
“Abbott Elementary” is on a roll. After picking up three trophies at the Golden Globes on Tuesday — including best TV comedy — the series has officially been renewed for its third season at ABC. The news was announced by Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, at the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2023 press tour on Wednesday. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” takes place in a Philadelphia public school and focuses on a group of educators — with different levels of experience and optimism, but all with the determination to help...
theplaylist.net
Rawson Marshall Thurber To Write & Direct New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Series For Paramount+
We are still more than two months away from the release of the new “Dungeons & Dragons” film, ‘Honor Among Thieves,’ but apparently, eOne and Paramount are so amped on the upcoming film (or just the franchise, in general), they’ve decided to go ahead and give a full season order to a new live-action “Dungeons & Dragons” TV series for Paramount+.
