‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Teaser: Paramount+ Is Set To Debut The ‘Grease’ Prequel Series In April

The last few years have been nothing short of historic. From a pandemic that has claimed the lives of millions of people and refuses to subsist to political instability and uprising across the entire world, this era is nothing short of a turning point. One of the topics at the forefront of this era is police brutality, spurring revolts from Los Angeles to Lagos. While discussion of police brutality and the mostly performative reaction from officials is ubiquitous, “A Lot of Nothing” asks: What if the killer cop lived next door to you? This question ruptures the lives of James (Y’Ian Noel) and Vanessa (Cleopatra Coleman), a young couple who decide to take justice into their own hands.

1 DAY AGO