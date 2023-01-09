Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
John Harbaugh’s comments on Lamar Jackson’s Tweet illustrates a potential divide between QB and Ravens
John Harbaugh continues to have no update on Lamar Jackson, despite the QB himself updating the world on his status. What’s up with that?. NFL head coaches typically are first in line to get updates on key injured players. Especially when it has to do with a once-MVP quarterback like Lamar Jackson.
NFL regular-season ratings down 3% over last season
NFL regular-season ratings saw a 3% decrease from last season, which was not unexpected with “Thursday Night Football” moving from Fox and NFL Network to exclusively airing on Amazon Prime Video. The 272 regular-season games averaged 16.7 million viewers across television and digital platforms, The league also said...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
3 Braves players who could be traded before Opening Day
The Atlanta Braves have been active in the trade market this offseason, dealing for the likes of Sean Murphy, previously a catcher for the A’s. Do they have more deals left to make?. Never count out Alex Anthopoulos on the offseason. AA has a habit for surprising even the...
Washington State goes for third straight win vs. Stanford
Washington State seeks to increase its winning streak to a season-best three games when it hosts struggling Stanford on Saturday
Hot-shooting Wake Forest takes aim at Boston College
Wake Forest will try to remain hot from behind the 3-point line when it visits Boston College in an ACC
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0