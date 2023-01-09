Heroes Hideout to close Crossgates store on January 22
On Monday, Heroes Hideout announced the doors at the Crossgates Mall location will be closing permanently on January 22. While the Crossgates location is closing, Heroes Hideout will continue to operate in Colonie, Rochester, and Lake George.
Heroes Hideout Crossgates is holding a 25% storewide sale. The sale is not valid with any sales/discount codes and cannot be used with trade-in credit. All sales are final.
