Northampton awarded funds to conserve energy in four facilities

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state is providing funds to support clean energy projects for communities across the state.

Over $6.1 million in Green Communities for Designation and Competitive Grants have been awarded to 50 municipalities through the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER). In this current fund, the City of Northampton is slated to receive $60,283.

The Northampton award will fund energy conservation measures, attic air sealing and insulation and crawl space insulation, in municipal facilities including Forbes Library, Leeds Elementary School, Academy of Music, and James House Learning Center.

Under the Green Communities Act, cities and towns must meet five criteria to be designated a Green Community and receive funding. The grants provide financial support for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects to help meet communities’ clean energy goals. A total of 290 Massachusetts cities and towns have currently earned the Green Communities designation.

For a full list and additional information on awarded projects and funding amounts, use this link .

