Legendary Madison educator and coach dies
A Madison County legend died this week. Word spread on social media Tuesday that longtime Madison educator and legendary coach William Harrison "Billy” Mitchell had died on Monday. His son, Billy, said Wednesday night, that his father learned he had cancer around Thanksgiving, 2021, just weeks before his former students and athletes held a celebration in the Madison County High School auditorium after the school board had named the Mountaineers’ baseball field in his honor. "He told family when he learned about the cancer but asked, we not tell anyone,” Billy said Wednesday night. Young Billy also said the ballfield ceremony "picked up his spirits with a lot of positive energy” and...
pagevalleynews.com
Nature Notebook: The wild ride of 2022 is over
This time of year always sends me on a roller coaster of emotions when it comes to hunting. The 2022 deer season was another seemingly short, wild ride that I wouldn’t trade for anything. Back in the late Summer months, I was in the mode of “buying my theme...
pagevalleynews.com
Naomi Virginia Judd Inskeep
Naomi Virginia Judd Inskeep, 92 of Luray passed away on January 12, 2023, at her home. Born on March 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Bergie and Pearl Cave Judd. Naomi was a graduate of the 1947 Class of Luray High School. Following graduation, she attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. After returning to Luray, she was employed as an Administrative Secretary for the Virginia Department of Highways for over 20 years.
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
theriver953.com
Fauquier Authorities begin a chase that runs into W.VA.
The motorcyclist were spotted traveling north on US 17 Spur well in excess of the posted speed. The Deputy activated his emergency equipment to perform a traffic stop while one of the motorcyclist disregarded that and accelerated to approximately 90 to 100 miles per hour. The motorcycle was tracked north...
theriver953.com
VSP investigate an accident involving a school bus
Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a two-vehicle accident that involved a Shenandoah County School Bus. Jan. 9 at approximately 3:45 p.m. a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup reportedly rear ended a stopped bus on Route 11 South near Locust Grove. Four children on the bus suffered...
Pilot killed in Shenandoah Valley small-engine plane crash, investigation underway
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the person killed in the crash was the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the small, single-engine aircraft.
pagevalleynews.com
Carl Woodrow ‘J.C.’ Prince Jr.
Carl Woodrow “J.C.” Prince Jr., 86, of Stanley, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born on July 4, 1936, in Page County and was a son of late late Carl Woodrow Prince Sr. and Iva Mae Good Prince. Carl was...
pagevalleynews.com
Shenandoah man indicted on first degree murder, assault charges during January grand jury session
LURAY, Jan. 4 — A Page County grand jury indicted a Shenandoah man in Page County Circuit Court last week on all four charges against him — including first degree murder — stemming from a mid-summer shooting at his property. Scott Edward Simandl, 48, was apprehended at...
Augusta Free Press
After the flood waters: Augusta County bakery reopens to serve sweet stuff
New Year’s Eve was like any other business day for SweetNanaCakes when the bakery closed at noon after filling holiday wishes. “That’s what my dad used to call my daughter,” Shannon Tinsley said of the bakery’s name. Her daughter, Ceara, is almost 30 years old. But...
Man charged, four children injured in crash involving Shenandoah school bus
A man has been charged after a crash with a school bus in Shenandoah County resulted in four children being taken to the hospital.
WHSV
Shenandoah County Supervisors consider preserving 60 acre property
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Tuesday night and one item on the agenda is the potential preservation of 61 acres of land outside of Strasburg. The farmer who owns the property on Pouts Hill Road is seeking to donate the...
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
sheriff.loudoun.gov
LCSO Seeks Whereabouts of 16-year-old from Aldie
Loudoun County, VA (January 9, 2023) – The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a 16-year-old from Aldie. Sloane Carroll was last seen at school in the 700 block Childrens Center Road, Leesburg on Thursday, January 5, 2023. There is concern for her well-being due to physical and/or health concerns.
Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill
Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WHSV
Major flooding concerns on bridge outside of Edinburg
EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People outside of Edinburg are concerned about ongoing flooding issues on a low-water bridge over Stony Creek on Supinlick Ridge Road. They say the bridge is prone to flooding every time it rains and has been covered in water since Mid-December. For those living nearby, it...
Police searching for man who robbed bank with written note in Prince William County
The Prince William County Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect in Woodbridge.
royalexaminer.com
Precious, queen of Front Royal’s animal shelter, finds a home; long-timers Kevin, Rocky, and Neko wait in line
Within just a couple of days of our Royal Examiner story featuring her, the dog Precious housed at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter for more than two years was adopted and last week began life in a new and loving home. Royal Examiner was alerted to her plight as the new year approached, and with tail held high she left her cage for the last time late last week and is reported safe and loved in her new home.
theriver953.com
WPD report the first traffic fatality since 2018
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) report the first traffic fatality in the City of Winchester since November 2018. The incident was reported Jan. 8 at approximately 6:35 when authorities responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle. On arrival Winchester fire and rescue personnel began treatment and...
