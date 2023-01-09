ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, VA

The MadRapp Recorder

Legendary Madison educator and coach dies

A Madison County legend died this week. Word spread on social media Tuesday that longtime Madison educator and legendary coach William Harrison "Billy” Mitchell had died on Monday. His son, Billy, said Wednesday night, that his father learned he had cancer around Thanksgiving, 2021, just weeks before his former students and athletes held a celebration in the Madison County High School auditorium after the school board had named the Mountaineers’ baseball field in his honor. "He told family when he learned about the cancer but asked, we not tell anyone,” Billy said Wednesday night. Young Billy also said the ballfield ceremony "picked up his spirits with a lot of positive energy” and...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Nature Notebook: The wild ride of 2022 is over

This time of year always sends me on a roller coaster of emotions when it comes to hunting. The 2022 deer season was another seemingly short, wild ride that I wouldn’t trade for anything. Back in the late Summer months, I was in the mode of “buying my theme...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Naomi Virginia Judd Inskeep

Naomi Virginia Judd Inskeep, 92 of Luray passed away on January 12, 2023, at her home. Born on March 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Bergie and Pearl Cave Judd. Naomi was a graduate of the 1947 Class of Luray High School. Following graduation, she attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. After returning to Luray, she was employed as an Administrative Secretary for the Virginia Department of Highways for over 20 years.
LURAY, VA
theriver953.com

Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

Fauquier Authorities begin a chase that runs into W.VA.

The motorcyclist were spotted traveling north on US 17 Spur well in excess of the posted speed. The Deputy activated his emergency equipment to perform a traffic stop while one of the motorcyclist disregarded that and accelerated to approximately 90 to 100 miles per hour. The motorcycle was tracked north...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

VSP investigate an accident involving a school bus

Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a two-vehicle accident that involved a Shenandoah County School Bus. Jan. 9 at approximately 3:45 p.m. a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup reportedly rear ended a stopped bus on Route 11 South near Locust Grove. Four children on the bus suffered...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Carl Woodrow ‘J.C.’ Prince Jr.

Carl Woodrow “J.C.” Prince Jr., 86, of Stanley, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born on July 4, 1936, in Page County and was a son of late late Carl Woodrow Prince Sr. and Iva Mae Good Prince. Carl was...
STANLEY, VA
sheriff.loudoun.gov

LCSO Seeks Whereabouts of 16-year-old from Aldie

Loudoun County, VA (January 9, 2023) – The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a 16-year-old from Aldie. Sloane Carroll was last seen at school in the 700 block Childrens Center Road, Leesburg on Thursday, January 5, 2023. There is concern for her well-being due to physical and/or health concerns.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill

Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Major flooding concerns on bridge outside of Edinburg

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People outside of Edinburg are concerned about ongoing flooding issues on a low-water bridge over Stony Creek on Supinlick Ridge Road. They say the bridge is prone to flooding every time it rains and has been covered in water since Mid-December. For those living nearby, it...
EDINBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Precious, queen of Front Royal’s animal shelter, finds a home; long-timers Kevin, Rocky, and Neko wait in line

Within just a couple of days of our Royal Examiner story featuring her, the dog Precious housed at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter for more than two years was adopted and last week began life in a new and loving home. Royal Examiner was alerted to her plight as the new year approached, and with tail held high she left her cage for the last time late last week and is reported safe and loved in her new home.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

WPD report the first traffic fatality since 2018

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) report the first traffic fatality in the City of Winchester since November 2018. The incident was reported Jan. 8 at approximately 6:35 when authorities responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle. On arrival Winchester fire and rescue personnel began treatment and...
WINCHESTER, VA

