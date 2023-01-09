Read full article on original website
Community Counts: Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts, Bo Sykes sits down with Rita Ralston from the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville to talk about some upcoming events. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on Seasonal Depression.
Grant funding to help bring music to preschoolers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A music outreach program for preschoolers is getting a big boost from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Front Porch says it has been approved to receive a $10,000 Challenge America Award, which will support its Roots and Wings program. According to a release,...
Restaurant Week to continue support of BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two dozen restaurants across Charlottesville are gearing up to support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The winter Charlottesville Restaurant Week will kick off on Jan. 30. The restaurants will be offering three-course meals for $25, $35 or $45, and reservations for the popular event...
Feel Good Friday: Wintergreen prepares for holiday weekend
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wintergreen is described by employees as a four seasons paradise. But winter is its busiest season with all the ski slopes families and friends can enjoy. “So far it’s been a very strong season, skiing has been very good,” said Jay Gamble, the general...
Barbershop opens its doors to be a safe place
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a spike in shootings around the area, some organizations are looking to comfort Charlottesville residents who may be worried their community is becoming unsafe, including a local business. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, a mentoring program for young African-American boys, and the...
TJPDC getting funding for eviction reduction program implementation
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grant funding is coming to the area to help implement an eviction reduction program. On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2.9 million in funding for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot, or VERP, program. According to a release, this funding will go to seven...
Woodbrook Elementary hosting MLK walk
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said if you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving,” said Emir Luna, a fifth-grade student at Woodbrook Elementary School.
Living Earth School launches new program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Living Earth School and its dedicated instructors have brought nature-based educational programs and mentorship to Central Virginia for two decades. Now, Living Earth is expanding its adult offerings with the introduction of the Deeper Roots Immersion program. “The best benefit our participants get is...
Bicyclist dies following late-night crash on Ivy Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Thursday night. According to a release, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of Ivy Road. The bicyclist was heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road...
Sentara MJH, other Sentara facilities recognized for maternity care
NORFOLK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A hospital in Albemarle County has been named one of the best in the nation for its labor and delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies. U.S. News and World Reports recently released its maternity care rankings. Sentara Healthcare says eight of its hospitals were included on...
Hate Free Schools Coalition does not want cops back in schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools removed school resource officers a few years ago, but now the division superintendent wants them back. The Hate Free Schools Coalition disagrees, saying having officers in school is unnecessary. "There are actually more SROs in our schools now, and what...
Local restaurant, gym team up for workout-friendly menu
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local restaurant and gym are teaming up to offer healthy post-workout meals. Multiverse Kitchens, a digital food hall that offers different restaurant concepts under one roof with one chef, and MADabolic, a strength-driven interval training boutique fitness gym, have collaborated to create "Mad Scrambles."
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA sets record for adoptions
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is celebrating a big achievement. It set a record for the most adoptions in a year in 2022. The shelter was able to adopt out more than 3,800 animals. The shelter took in more than 4,400 animals last year, of...
Upcoming Hepatitis A vaccine clinic for food workers
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Food handlers in Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties can get a free Hepatitis A vaccine at an upcoming event. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will be holding a clinic on Jan. 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m. According to a release, the free vaccine is available to...
Fluvanna company completes international trade program
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Fluvanna County company has now completed a state program that aims to help it expand into global markets. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that 10 companies from across Virginia have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program.
VSP identifies driver killed in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified a person who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. The Virginia State Police is still investigating the crash, which occurred around 5:55 p.m. at the 223 mile marker. It involved a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two...
Crash fatalities involving trucks up in 2022, officials say drivers need to learn to share the roads
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Following a shocking increase in traffic deaths in the Staunton area, officials say car drivers need to learn how to share the road with big trucks. "Our hardworking men and women, they're just trying to do their jobs," said Dale Bennett, the president and CEO...
Sentara hospitals named among best in U.S. for maternity care by U.S. News and World Report
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Eight of the Sentara Healthcare hospitals were named best in the nation for maternity care by U.S. News and World Report last month. This is not the first time some of Sentara's facilities have received this award. Jennifer Wray, a clinic manager at Sentara...
Deadline extended to apply for grant funding from Sister Cities Commission
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nonprofits, arts organizations and others have some more time to apply for funding to support initiatives serving the mission of Charlottesville’s Sister City Program. The Sister Cities Commission announced Wednesday it has extended the deadline to apply for Sister City Grants through Jan. 18.
Charlottesville ticket among three worth $10,000 from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three tickets purchased in Virginia for Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing are each worth $10,000, including one purchased in Charlottesville. According to Virginia Lottery, more than 178,500 tickets were bought across the Commonwealth for the drawing. The three $10,000 tickets, which matched four of...
