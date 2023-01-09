ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Department Updates

A semi-truck struck a City fire hydrant last week, quickly causing the street to flood. A good citizen saw the accident occur and followed the truck. Officers were able to arrest the driver for hit and run. Escondido Fire Department was able to shut off the water and public works repaired the hydrant. Another example of the great teamwork of City employees.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Serious Injury Traffic Collison, Faraday Avenue at College Boulevard

CARSLBAD-Calif. – On January 12, 2023, at 5:54 p.m. the City of Carlsbad Police Department was called to the intersection of Faraday Avenue and College Boulevard due to a traffic collision, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. On arrival, officers found a 58 year old male pedestrian injured near...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix

A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

The disappearance of Maya Millete | 2-year timeline

Chula Vista mother May "Maya" Millete was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021 and her husband Larry was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021. Here's what we know after more than 2 years. Since January 2021, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for more than 2 years. Her family, friends and community members have also turned out for numerous searches, rallies and vigils throughout San Diego County.
CHULA VISTA, CA

