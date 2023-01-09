Read full article on original website
Escondido Police Department Updates
A semi-truck struck a City fire hydrant last week, quickly causing the street to flood. A good citizen saw the accident occur and followed the truck. Officers were able to arrest the driver for hit and run. Escondido Fire Department was able to shut off the water and public works repaired the hydrant. Another example of the great teamwork of City employees.
Authorities arrest Riverside County man suspected of throwing dog over razor wire fence
A Riverside County man suspected of throwing a dog over a fence topped with razor wire was arrested, authorities say.
Student arrested after ghost gun brought to high school
A student was arrested on suspicion of bringing a ghost gun to a Vista High School and pushing a staff member, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced.
San Diego Police identify victim of deadly East Village stabbing
Authorities Thursday publicly identified a homeless man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in the East Village, allegedly by a fellow transient.
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
Man shot, killed near trolley station identified
A man killed by gunfire near a trolley station Tuesday in the Encanto neighborhood has been identified, authorities said.
Former San Diego Deputy Convicted of Assaulting 16 Women Sent Back to Jail
A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who was previously sentenced for fondling and inappropriately touching more than a dozen women while on duty was booked again into custody Monday after an appellate court ruled he was released before properly completing his jail sentence. Richard Fischer, 36, was originally sentenced...
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack; attack unfolded inside Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles.
Wrongfully convicted man released from Otay Mesa prison
A man who spent 30 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit was released from Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa on Wednesday.
Serious Injury Traffic Collison, Faraday Avenue at College Boulevard
CARSLBAD-Calif. – On January 12, 2023, at 5:54 p.m. the City of Carlsbad Police Department was called to the intersection of Faraday Avenue and College Boulevard due to a traffic collision, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. On arrival, officers found a 58 year old male pedestrian injured near...
Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix
A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
3 teens arrested in connection with fatal East County stabbing; victim identified
A man who was stabbed to death in Lemon Grove on Tuesday night has been identified and three teens have been arrested in connection to the incident, authorities said.
Husband and wife sentenced for SD County robberies of elderly victims
A husband and wife who prosecutors say targeted and robbed senior citizens in San Diego County were sentenced Tuesday.
The disappearance of Maya Millete | 2-year timeline
Chula Vista mother May "Maya" Millete was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021 and her husband Larry was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021. Here's what we know after more than 2 years. Since January 2021, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for more than 2 years. Her family, friends and community members have also turned out for numerous searches, rallies and vigils throughout San Diego County.
Police: Family members robbed in Logan Heights home invasion
The group stole items from the family inside the house, including a rifle and handgun, and then fled the scene.
Traveling Thieves Who Targeted Seniors in San Diego County Sentenced
A husband and wife who prosecutors say targeted and robbed senior citizens in San Diego County were sentenced Tuesday. Daniel Miclescu, 30, and Simona Paun, 37, pleaded guilty to robbery, attempted residential burglary and theft from an elderly person for robbing two people and trying to burglarize the home of a third in August and September of last year.
Woman unknowingly smuggles 2 people over the border in her trunk: police
A woman discovered two people in her trunk while driving to work Thursday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.
Veteran Sheriff’s Deputy Accused of Stealing Drugs from Patrol Station Pleads Not Guilty
A veteran San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputy accused of stealing prescription medication from drug drop-off boxes at a sheriff’s patrol station pleaded not guilty Tuesday to burglary and drug possession charges. Cory Dean Richey, who has been with the regional law enforcement agency since 2007, was arrested Friday...
Man arrested after after video shows him abandoning dog at Riverside County cell tower
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was caught on video throwing and abandoning a dog at a Riverside County cell tower has been arrested, officials announced Thursday. Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, was arrested by Riverside County Animal Services officers and booked on allegations of felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor for the suspected abandonment.
