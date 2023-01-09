ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Investigation ongoing into arson incident that went viral

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SoUJx_0k8khgv700

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been a week since two people were captured on a now viral video setting fire to a business on Niles Street.

Kern County Fire Department crews were called to the business at the corner of Niles Street and Camino Primavera at around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 2. Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

Apparent arson captured on security video, arson continues into 2023

The owners of the business shared video captured from a surveillance camera showing two people pouring flammable liquid to the side of the building and setting it ablaze. The video also showed the suspects partially setting themselves on fire before running away.

The video of the suspects has since been shared and viewed thousands of times on social media.

A Kern County Fire Department spokesperson said Monday the investigation is ongoing and investigators are coordinating efforts with local law enforcement and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on the incident can call 1-877-FIRE-TIP.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Bodycam footage: Man flees with handgun, deputies open fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco on Nov. 27. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy-involved shooting took place after a short pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash at Magnolia and Gromer avenues. The deputy-involved shooting happened when the passenger of the […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

2 arrested in domestic violence incident in Bakersfield trailer park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after being called to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park on Union Avenue. According to the KCSO, when deputies arrived they approached a man who ran and barricaded himself inside the residence. The deputies then issued […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 victims in Darling Point Drive shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a shooting last week at a southwest Bakersfield home. The coroner identified the victims as Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento; and Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield. According to a coroner’s report, Halliman Jr. and Ramirez Jr. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD: Missing teen has been located

UPDATE (Jan. 13): The Bakersfield Police Department said the missing 16-year-old has been located. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Dion Brown, 16. According to BPD, Brown was last seen Thursday at Villalovos Court. Brown is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Trial in rape, attempted murder of Cari Anderson postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of raping and beating a Bakersfield woman in 1997, leaving her for dead, had his trial date postponed three months. An attorney during a brief court hearing Friday said he was gathering more information and requested a trial date of April 17 for Michael Allen Fontes. Judge Charles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 3 years in Pelezzio Reception Venue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received three years in prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to two felonies in connection to a shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue. Anthony Felix, 23, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon. He has prior convictions for stalking, gang […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets suspended sentence, year in jail in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Driving with a tinted front windshield, Alexis Leon told police he couldn’t see a woman crossing the road as he drove in south Bakersfield the night of June 21. But authorities say Leon committed several crimes in the crash that killed 63-year-old Kuldip Kaur. He left the scene, for one, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 man dead, 1 hospitalized after collision in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead and one is hospitalized after a collision in south Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The police department said officers were called to South Mount Vernon Avenue near East Belle Terrace around 5:44 p.m. for a major injury traffic collision. At the scene, officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for 2 missing at-risk juveniles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing males who were last seen Tuesday, according to the department. Maximus Juarez, 9, and Albert Juarez, 15, were last seen in the 11000 block of Myers Ranch Court, just east of Buena Vista Road at around 8:15 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 person killed in head-on crash with semi truck near Arvin: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi truck Thursday evening east of Arvin, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 223 just east Towerline Road. According to CHP, the driver of a 2018 Mazda that was traveling westbound […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Man sentenced in deadly shooting at Rosamond apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received a 21-year prison term after pleading no contest to killing a man in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Archuleta, 20, according to court records. Murder and assault charges were dismissed. His girlfriend, Marcella Madrid, […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Man sentenced in Arvin police chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of wielding a knife while being chased by Arvin police was sentenced Tuesday to five years and eight months in prison, according to court records. Elvis Villatoro, 32, pleaded no contest last month to stealing a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. On […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Inmate dies after attack at Kern Valley State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison died Thursday following an attack by three others in custody, according to prison officials. Guards quickly disrupted the 6:30 p.m. assault of Louis J. Bachicha in a prison dayroom, according to a release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Bachicha, 34, was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Salary increase to come for KCSO detention deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Board of Supervisors approved of a 22% annual pay increase for Kern County Sheriff’s Office detention deputies Tuesday. This is an effort to take one step forward in addressing public safety concerns. “This is the first step, I believe, for us to start addressing the overall public safety issues that […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy