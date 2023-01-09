Read full article on original website
KEYC
The next chapter for Lamplighter
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota 18-Year-Old Dies In Accident Near Hull
Perkins, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota teen has died as the result of an accident near Perkins on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:00 p.m., 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, MN was driving a 2008 Chevy southbound on Highway 75, one mile south of the south junction of Highways 75 and 18, two miles southwest of Hull. They tell us that 25-year-old Dylan Taylor of Le Mars was northbound on 75 in a 2018 Chevy pickup.
Lakefield Standard
National championship ‘pretty amazing’ for Voss
Jackson County Central graduate Rudy Voss is a national champion. Voss, the backup quarterback for the South Dakota State University football team, earned a ring when his Jackrabbits dominated ri...
myklgr.com
Springfield, North Mankato men in car/semi collision near Winthrop Wednesday
A North Mankato man was injured after colliding with a Springfield man near Winthrop Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Troy Michael Schull, age 57, of North Mankato, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq eastbound on Highway 19. At about 9:57 a.m., near mile post 112, Timothy Gordon Fabian, age 58, of Springfield, pulled a 2007 International semi out onto the highway from the parking lot of Heartland Corn Products. The vehicles collided on icy roads.
Lakefield Standard
Annual count documents healthy, diverse avian population
Despite some wicked wintry weather, the 2022 Jackson County Christmas Bird Count documented a healthy population of birds in the county and a healthy variety of population. Volunteer counters talli...
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
Lakefield Standard
Two ties, then loss to Tigers
The Windom Area girls’ hockey team tied Mankato West and Minnesota River last week before losing 3-1 at Marshall Monday night. The Eagles are now 5-7-2 on the season and 2-5-1 in the Big South Co...
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County has left one person dead.
Lakefield Standard
Eagle boys split pair of BSC games
The Windom Area boys’ hockey team dominated Redwood Valley in a 6-1 win last Thursday, then dropped a 6-3 contest Monday night in Marshall. The split moves the Eagles to 4-7 on the season and 3-2...
Lakefield Standard
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man, Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident In Sibley
Sibley, Iowa– A man and a woman, both from Sibley were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sibley on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 3:45 p.m., 32-year-old Dustin Pursell of Sibley was driving a 2010 Volkswagen northbound on 8th Avenue, in Sibley. They tell us that 54-year-old Tina Haluska of Worthington, MN was westbound on 7th Street in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.
Lakefield Standard
Last month colder, snowier than normal
Last month was colder and much snowier than normal. According to official weather statistics recorded and maintained by Jackson-based Federated Rural Election, average high temperature for Jackson ...
Lakefield Standard
Rally comes up short against Cardinals
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team cut a 17-point first-half deficit down to a single point late in Thursday’s game against Fairmont, but the Huskies weren’t quite able to pull even with the Cardinals in a 67-63 loss. An 8-0 run cut the Fairmont lead to...
KELOLAND TV
14-year-old arrested after school threat in Windom
WINDOM, Minn (KELO) — A teenager was arrested following an incident at a southwest Minnesota school earlier this week. According to the Windom Police, the department learned from the Windom Area School that there was a possible threat to the building just before 2:30 p.m. Monday. During the investigation,...
14-year-old arrested after southern Minnesota school targeted by threats
A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly made threats towards a school in Windom, Minnesota on Monday. The boy was taken into custody at Windom Area High School on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m., according to the Windom Police Department. The youth was taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jackson Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in December House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD) — A Jackson woman has passed away after a house fire. KICD News reported the blaze back on December 5th. At that time we were told two individuals who were inside received serious injuries. Media reports now say 54-year-old Chrissy Ann Mason was taken to the burn unit at a Minneapolis hospital and succumbed on December 16th.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
High-speed pursuit ends with arrest in Butterfield
A high-speed pursuit Monday evening began in Windom and ended with an arrest in Butterfield. According to the Windom Police Department, an officer witnessed a vehicle driving without headlights on shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night near Kwik Trip. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to stop, taking several roads through Windom before eventually traveling at a high rate of speed to Butterfield. There, the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.
