ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakefield, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

The next chapter for Lamplighter

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
NEW ULM, MN
kiwaradio.com

Luverne, Minnesota 18-Year-Old Dies In Accident Near Hull

Perkins, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota teen has died as the result of an accident near Perkins on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:00 p.m., 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, MN was driving a 2008 Chevy southbound on Highway 75, one mile south of the south junction of Highways 75 and 18, two miles southwest of Hull. They tell us that 25-year-old Dylan Taylor of Le Mars was northbound on 75 in a 2018 Chevy pickup.
LUVERNE, MN
myklgr.com

Springfield, North Mankato men in car/semi collision near Winthrop Wednesday

A North Mankato man was injured after colliding with a Springfield man near Winthrop Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Troy Michael Schull, age 57, of North Mankato, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq eastbound on Highway 19. At about 9:57 a.m., near mile post 112, Timothy Gordon Fabian, age 58, of Springfield, pulled a 2007 International semi out onto the highway from the parking lot of Heartland Corn Products. The vehicles collided on icy roads.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Western Iowa Today

Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa

(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Lakefield Standard

Two ties, then loss to Tigers

The Windom Area girls’ hockey team tied Mankato West and Minnesota River last week before losing 3-1 at Marshall Monday night. The Eagles are now 5-7-2 on the season and 2-5-1 in the Big South Co...
WINDOM, MN
kiwaradio.com

Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Lakefield Standard

Eagle boys split pair of BSC games

The Windom Area boys’ hockey team dominated Redwood Valley in a 6-1 win last Thursday, then dropped a 6-3 contest Monday night in Marshall. The split moves the Eagles to 4-7 on the season and 3-2...
WINDOM, MN
Lakefield Standard

Local woman charged with murder

A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
LAKEFIELD, MN
kiwaradio.com

Sibley Man, Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident In Sibley

Sibley, Iowa– A man and a woman, both from Sibley were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sibley on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 3:45 p.m., 32-year-old Dustin Pursell of Sibley was driving a 2010 Volkswagen northbound on 8th Avenue, in Sibley. They tell us that 54-year-old Tina Haluska of Worthington, MN was westbound on 7th Street in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.
SIBLEY, IA
Lakefield Standard

Last month colder, snowier than normal

Last month was colder and much snowier than normal. According to official weather statistics recorded and maintained by Jackson-based Federated Rural Election, average high temperature for Jackson ...
JACKSON, MN
Lakefield Standard

Rally comes up short against Cardinals

The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team cut a 17-point first-half deficit down to a single point late in Thursday’s game against Fairmont, but the Huskies weren’t quite able to pull even with the Cardinals in a 67-63 loss. An 8-0 run cut the Fairmont lead to...
JACKSON, MN
KELOLAND TV

14-year-old arrested after school threat in Windom

WINDOM, Minn (KELO) — A teenager was arrested following an incident at a southwest Minnesota school earlier this week. According to the Windom Police, the department learned from the Windom Area School that there was a possible threat to the building just before 2:30 p.m. Monday. During the investigation,...
WINDOM, MN
pureoldiesspencer.com

Jackson Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in December House Fire

Jackson, MN (KICD) — A Jackson woman has passed away after a house fire. KICD News reported the blaze back on December 5th. At that time we were told two individuals who were inside received serious injuries. Media reports now say 54-year-old Chrissy Ann Mason was taken to the burn unit at a Minneapolis hospital and succumbed on December 16th.
JACKSON, MN
stormlakeradio.com

Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize

A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

High-speed pursuit ends with arrest in Butterfield

A high-speed pursuit Monday evening began in Windom and ended with an arrest in Butterfield. According to the Windom Police Department, an officer witnessed a vehicle driving without headlights on shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night near Kwik Trip. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to stop, taking several roads through Windom before eventually traveling at a high rate of speed to Butterfield. There, the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.
WINDOM, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy