dotesports.com
Who is Naafiri, League of Legends’ upcoming Darkin assassin?
League of Legends is welcoming the new year with a lot of information on what’s to come this season, including the champions who are next in line to join the roster. Riot Games revealed Naafiri and Milio as the next champions to enter Summoner’s Rift this year. While Milio was described as an adorable enchanter, Naafiri’s light side has long gone as she’s been corrupted and has become a dark assassin.
ComicBook
League of Legends Season 2023 Trailer Underwhelms Players, Riot Games Responds
Riot Games put out League of Legends' Season 2023 cinematic this week, a trailer meant to kick off the start of the new season and to get players hyped for what's to come. That's been the goal of past seasons' cinematics anyway, and while it's rare that everyone is 100% sold on each cinematic, players seemed particularly underwhelmed by the Season 2023 video. Riot Games acknowledged the sentiment within the community and agreed it "missed the mark" in regards to what players were anticipating.
dotesports.com
Why Riot is finally making changes to its international League events
League of Legends international esports events will see some major changes in 2023, and Riot Games shed some light on the reasons behind these decisions in a post on Jan. 10. The play-in and group stage of the World Championship will be revamped, with the latter becoming the Swiss Stage, featuring best-of-one and best-of-three matches. MSI will also see more teams from four major regions and will introduce a double-elimination format in its second stage. Riot explained that the main goal of these changes is to have more cross-regional competition and best-of-match play, while also ensuring every game at events matter.
dotesports.com
How to get your 2022 League of Legends recap
Following the viral success of Spotify’s Wrapped promotion, it feels like every major corporation is sending its users a complete rundown of their statistics across the previous year. Now, League of Legends is jumping on the trend. Starting today, Riot Games has begun sending League of Legends players their...
epicstream.com
DC Reveals Joker's Jaw-Dropping Fate and It's Next-Level Bizarre
The Joker is already no stranger to peculiar moments, be it in comics or in film and since the character's inception, DC has consistently tested the waters on how far they can go with the so-called Clown Prince of Crime. Well, the new year started off with a major bang for Batman's number foe and the current comics storyline featuring Joker sees the notorious villain in his most bizarre transformation yet.
dotesports.com
12 hardest Dota 2 heroes to play
Dota 2 is one of the most complicated MOBA games out there to play. This is down to the endless combinations of heroes and items that makes every match feel unique. No two heroes work the same and while some of them are easy to pick up and learn, others can be daunting due to their steep learning curve. This is why today we will be listing the top 12 hardest Dota 2 heroes to play in terms of beginner accessibility.
dotesports.com
When does ranked reset in League of Legends?
One of the most enticing areas of League of Legends, much like in many other competitive games, is its ranked queue feature, allowing players to test their skills against others for spots on regional ladders. Each year, a new iteration of these ranked seasons is introduced to the game, requiring players to begin the grind once more—while also traversing the game’s new features.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 player suggests how games could improve by adding a mechanic seen in multiple Riot titles
One Overwatch 2 fan believes the game would benefit from allowing players to vote to forfeit a match—and they aren’t alone. On the Overwatch subreddit, Reddit user saalamander asked fans earlier today if they believe Overwatch 2 should incorporate a “vote to forfeit” option specifically in ranked matches. The game already allows players to leave ongoing quick match games without penalty, but if a player leaves a ranked round before it’s over, they’ll be hit with a leaver penalty and matchmaking will not bring another player in to replace them.
dotesports.com
League is getting a ‘hangry jungler’ and ‘artistic mid laner’ as new champions later this year
Riot Games divulged its plans for League of Legends in the first part of 2023 in today’s LoL Pls video, including new skin lines, champion updates, and new additions to the Rift. League players will first see the arrival of Milio and Naafiri to the Rift as new champions this year. But after them, they’ll have to welcome a “hangry jungler” and “artistic mid laner.”
dotesports.com
Control and private matches are now live in Apex Legends alongside the Spellbound event
Spellbound, Apex Legends’ latest collection event, is now live. The event, which was announced last week, is bringing 24 new cosmetics for players to collect as well as a prize tracker with four free cosmetics. Those who collect all 24 of the paid cosmetics will receive Seer’s Heirloom, the Showstoppers. Fuse, Mirage, Seer, Mad Maggie, Vantage, Crypto, and Horizon were some of the recipients of new legendary skins, several of which also have matching weapon skins.
dotesports.com
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
dotesports.com
How TFT Fortune’s Favor game mode works
Fortune’s Favor is the first limited-time game mode within Teamfight Tactics, showcasing the ultimate potential of what’s possible in Set Eight. Riot is expanding gameplay possibilities within TFT through a new and temporary game mode called Fortune’s Favor, scheduled to release on Jan. 12 and run until Feb. 9. The basic design of the new mode is to give all players outrageous high-roll opportunities throughout the game, while not changing any core mechanics found in Set Eight.
dotesports.com
Over 500 million games of League of Legends were played in 2022
League of Legends’ official Instagram account recently shared the number of minions slayed by all League players in 2022. With an impressive one trillion minions taken down last year, 2022 might be one of the most fruitful years for the game. The account also said it would take over 25,000 years for that many minions to spawn in one game. With those numbers revealed it only takes some math to roughly estimate how many games of League were played in 2022.
dotesports.com
7 best CS:GO Workshop skins we’d love to see in the game
For years, CS:GO has been the most popular shooter online, and one of many things that keeps it alive is the new content that is regularly added to the game. Valve is making sure players see some changes that shake up the meta now and then by balancing certain weapons, maps, and more. With that, new life is breathed into CS:GO every few weeks.
dotesports.com
The best crosshairs for Ramattra in Overwatch 2
If you want to take your Overwatch 2 play to the next level, crosshairs should be your best friends. While adjusting your crosshair won’t necessarily give you a clear-cut competitive advantage over your opponent, using shapes, colors, and outlines that work for you can help you line up your shots and abilities much more easily. This is particularly important for anyone who plays precision heroes like Ashe, Hanzo, and Widowmaker.
dotesports.com
VALORANT players have found the fastest way to complete a challenge before Act 3 ends
For those of you short on time, the internet has shortcuts that’ll save you valuable hours. The VALORANT community has the goods to help you smash your challenges as fast as possible. Act Three is about to finish, and players are trying to rank up as times as possible...
dotesports.com
Riot is removing one of the only ways to return skins in League later this year
Many League of Legends players know that they have three chances to change their minds when they buy something from the store, but later this year, they might not be able to return things so easily. Originally, Riot Games provided all players with three refund tokens that they can cash...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player channels Assassin’s Creed skills for incredible stealth takedowns
A Warzone 2 TikToker has turned the game’s third-person mode into a full-fledged Assassin’s Creed experience. Warzone 2 has proven to be an excellent sandbox experience for the game’s most creative players, and TikToker carnivul has turned the game into a different experience entirely. Leaning on the...
dotesports.com
Here’s why Swain, Kassadin, and other battle mages might become relevant again in League Patch 13.1
League of Legends patches typically rebalance the state of the game to tune down powerful and dominant picks, keystones, runes, and items and to bring champions, items, or drakes that are struggling to become relevant in the meta to a state of viability. Aside from that, Riot Games looks to directly influence the state of the meta by tweaking experience gains from the jungle and lane minions and interactable objects on Summoner’s Rift like Honeyfruit. Such changes, no matter how big or small they might be, oftentimes reshape the meta until the end of the season or until the devs intervene again.
dotesports.com
CS:GO legend Shox forms all-French lineup with dream of BLAST Paris Major appearance
One of the most legendary French CS:GO players of all time has returned, joining forces with a familiar face and former teammate, and seeking to qualify for the next Major that would be played in front of his home crowd. Former Major winner Richard “shox” Papillon is back in competitive...
