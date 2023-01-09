Scranton man sentenced for trafficking meth, fentanyl
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they have sentenced a man for drug possession with into to sell multiple grams of meth and fentanyl.Man sentenced for selling heroin, fentanyl resulting in death
According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Javier Correa, 41, of Scranton, was arrested after a raid was done at his home in April of 2021.
Police say they seized 174 grams of methamphetamine, 611 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Bersa 9mm handgun, firearm magazines, ammunition, and $30,427 in cash.
Correa was sentenced to 17 years in prison for intent to distribute drugs.
