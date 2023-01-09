ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Scranton man sentenced for trafficking meth, fentanyl

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vR6c_0k8khacl00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they have sentenced a man for drug possession with into to sell multiple grams of meth and fentanyl.

Man sentenced for selling heroin, fentanyl resulting in death

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Javier Correa, 41, of Scranton, was arrested after a raid was done at his home in April of 2021.

Police say they seized 174 grams of methamphetamine, 611 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Bersa 9mm handgun, firearm magazines, ammunition, and $30,427 in cash.

Correa was sentenced to 17 years in prison for intent to distribute drugs.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Scranton drug bust turns up large amount of cocaine, money, other drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, a month-long investigation into a Scranton man resulted in multiple drug-related charges. On Thursday police served three search warrants on 44-year-old Matthew Tighe, of Scranton. Each warrant was for a different location. While conducting searches of the various locations, police say, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Alleged drug dealer arrested in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — After a month-long investigation into multiple drug sales in Lackawanna County, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday in Scranton. The Pennsylvania Vice Unit along with the help of Lackawanna County District Attorney's Offices detectives arrested 44-year-old Matthew Tighe of Scranton. Police discovered approximately 800...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth, fentanyl at a Best Western Hotel

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has been sentenced after investigators found him selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel. On Thursday, Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, New York, was sentenced to a maximum of over 36 years in state prison. He was previously found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of […]
OWEGO, NY
WBRE

Woman on probation faces gun, drug charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman on probation faces new charges after police say she was found with drugs and a handgun at her home. According to law enforcement, Stephanie Peoples, 41, of Scranton, was arrested at her home in the 1100 block of Richmont Street Tuesday after police were told that contraband was […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton pair charged with child endangerment

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair from Lackawanna County were charged with child endangerment after two children were found in “deplorable conditions”, police say. According to court paperwork, police responded to Crown Avenue on Thursday for a medical call. On scene, they were met by 38-year-old Christine Fiumano. Police say the house was in […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man charged for lying on ATF form for firearm

Muncy, Pa. — Police say a Muncy man failed to disclose a previous drug conviction when he filled out a form to purchase a firearm. Trooper Tyler Morse of the State Police at Montoursville says Deon Caprice Brown, 54, lied on the firearms transaction record form when he checked "no" for previous convictions. Brown was arrested in Maryland in 1996 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, to which he pled guilty. ...
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Wanted man accused of giving fake ID to police

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made after a man was discovered to have multiple warrants after he allegedly gave police false identification. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 7 around 11:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on South West Street in Shenandoah for traffic violations. Troopers say the passenger in […]
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Kingston Police arrest 12 alleged child predators

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Police Department announced the arrest of 12 alleged child predators this week. The Kingston Police Department made these arrests over the last three months. Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke with the detective who lead the operation to learn more. “It’s insane, actually,” said Kevin Snow from […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Police seize 33 grams of meth, stolen gun

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested a man after they say he was found passed out in a car with a stolen gun and multiple drugs in Tunkhannock. According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to a business on State Route 6 for a suspicious […]
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WBRE

NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
LOCKPORT, NY
WBRE

3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with aggravated assault following bar fight

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been charged with aggravated assault and another is facing several citations following a brawl at a Wayne County bar. On October 31, 2022, investigators say they spoke with a man, referred to as victim #1, who said he had been attacked by 27-year-old Kevin Heberling, from Newfoundland, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Jury acquits man on attempted homicide charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a three-hour deliberation, a jury announced Clayton Leroy Knorr was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit homicide. Eyewitness News confirms with Judge Vough’s Chambers, the 42-year-old from Plymouth man was acquitted on criminal attempt to commit homicide and criminal solicitation to commit homicide. Knorr was found guilty […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Federal inmate facing escape charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County inmate is facing charges after investigators say he failed to meet at a halfway house following imprisonment. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, in October 2022, Usbaldo Padilla, 49, of Los Angeles, California, escaped from the extended limits of his confinement in the United States Penitentiary […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBRE

Monroe County contractor charged with $154K home improvement fraud

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement arrested a Monroe County contractor for allegedly stealing over $154,000 from five different customers who signed contracts with him, for construction work. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, around 9:00 a.m. Thursday Anthony Valera, of Pocono Summit, turned himself in to detectives in Brodheadsville. Investigators say Valera […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Child injured after mother’s alleged DUI crash

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed against a Monroe County woman after she crashed her car while allegedly under the influence of alcohol with her child in the car. On July 15, 2022, police say they responded to the report of a car crash at the intersection of Laurel Drive and Memorial […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

DA: New drug ‘Tranq’ emerging in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters is issuing a warning that a new drug, “Tranq” has been found around the Wyoming County area. According to Peters, investigators have uncovered the first instance of the animal tranquilizer “Tranq” being used around the county. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says Tranq, or Xylazine […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two charged in alleged million-dollar PA Turnpike EZ Pass scheme

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been charged and are accused of defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike for approximately one million dollars in tolls by using fraudulent credit card information to load EZ Pass transponders. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Duvany Zambrano, 43, of New Jersey, and SergioJara, 37, of Allentown, began acquiring […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy