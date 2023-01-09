Scranton man sentenced for trafficking meth, fentanyl

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they have sentenced a man for drug possession with into to sell multiple grams of meth and fentanyl.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Javier Correa, 41, of Scranton, was arrested after a raid was done at his home in April of 2021.

Police say they seized 174 grams of methamphetamine, 611 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Bersa 9mm handgun, firearm magazines, ammunition, and $30,427 in cash.

Correa was sentenced to 17 years in prison for intent to distribute drugs.

