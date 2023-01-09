ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Death row inmate receives new chance at appeal

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a death row inmate in Texas who was convicted based on potentially faulty forensic evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGdG9_0k8khYoB00
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a death row inmate in Texas who was convicted based on potentially faulty forensic evidence. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI

The high court vacated a ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which denied Ariel Escobar's request to reconsider his case. In 2011, Escobar was convicted in the killing of 17-year-old Bianca Maldonado in Austin, Texas.

"The judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded to the Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas for further consideration in light of the confession of error by Texas in its brief filed on September 28, 2022," the Supreme Court ruling reads.

The Austin Police Department handled DNA evidence from the crime scene, which is crucial in Escobar's conviction. The department's forensic laboratory was later closed after a state investigation revealed a history of bias and unsatisfactory work.

With the court's decision, Escobar's case goes back to the Texas appeals court.

"It would be shocking to the conscience to uphold the conviction," said state district Judge David Wahlberg when recommending a new trial last year.

Wahlberg specifically cited the results of testing on stains on a shirt and a doorknob lock, which were requested nine months before Escobar's 2011 trial. The results of the test were not received until 2017. The judge said this violated due process as the results could have been used by Escobar's defense team.

In 2016, the Texas Forensic Science Commission investigated the police department's laboratory, finding that analysts did not follow proper scientific procedures and maintained poor quality control.

The court of appeals argued that Escobar's legal team did not provide evidence that evidence in Escobar's case was particularly compromised.

The Supreme Court agreed. Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch did not take part in the decision.

Escobar was accused and convicted in the killing of Maldonado. He was sentenced to death in 2011.

Maldonado was found stabbed to death and sexually assaulted in an apartment complex where Escobar also lived. Expert witnesses testified that Maldonado's blood was found on Escobar's shirt, while Escobar's blood was found on Maldonado's door. Blood was also found in a vehicle Escobar was driving and investigators did not rule out the possibility that it was Maldonado's.

There were no witnesses to the killing and there was no evidence of forced entry at the scene. Maldonado and Escobar had no known relationship.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says

An Alabama inmate was allegedly "baked" to death in a prison cell described by his family in a federal wrongful death lawsuit as being "hotter than three hells," NBC News reports. Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died of hyperthermia on December 7, 2020, a lawsuit filed by his sister in U.S....
BESSEMER, AL
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
CBS DFW

Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Atlantic

Alabama Makes Plans to Gas Its Prisoners

Critics called 2022 “the year of the botched execution”—and it was indeed an infamous period, mainly because the state of Alabama lost the ability to competently kill prisoners in its charge while retaining the sovereignty to try. On July 28, Alabama executed Joe Nathan James Jr., a...
ALABAMA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Josh Duggar Is NOT Popular With His Fellow Inmates, Prisoner Reveals

When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, critics delighted in predicting that he wouldn’t fare well behind bars. However, early reports from the inside indicated that, to the frustration of many, Josh is enjoying a surprisingly peaceful existence at Seagoville FCI. According to accounts from...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Inmate | Comedy Special Death Sentence

The Supreme Court of the United States will review a bizarre case involving a Texas inmate who was sentenced to death after a comedy special was shown during the sentencing phase of his trial. Attorneys for College Station’s Gabriel Hall are asking the Supreme Court to reverse a death row sentence that came about after prosecutors showed footage from a Comedy Central video.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
519K+
Followers
71K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy