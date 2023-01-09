Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
pdjnews.com
Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri
Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
kchi.com
Demolition In Chillicothe Part Of 2022 Review
A review of 2022 by City Administrator Roze Frampton included looking at various areas, including Code Enforcement. Frampton says demolition was part of that. Demolition and clean-up are only part of the work. She says she is very pleased with the progress that has been made.
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
kcur.org
'COVID is not done with us': Kansas City health officials face pandemic fallout 3 years later
Over 1,000 days ago, the world was first alerted to the threat of COVID-19, sparking dramatic change for health care providers and patients. In the three years since, a recorded 2.7 million people have come down with the virus in Kansas and Missouri, and more than 31,000 people have died.
Kansas City new home to cannabis manufacturing facility
Kansas City will soon have a new cannabis manufacturing facility after Missouri-based Terrabis announced plans to open on East Truman Road.
De Soto family pleas for help with father stuck in ICU in Mexico
They're more than 1,000 miles away from their father, who suffered a brain aneurysm while in Mexico. But getting him home will cost thousands of dollars.
kttn.com
Trenton Board of Education tackles busy agenda, accepts a number of resignations
Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting for having their art chosen to be displayed at the school district office. Skyler Schlichting, Abigail Way, Alijah Suarez, and Ariana Cox were selected. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported their work will be on display for the year. Teachers of the Second Quarter were also...
Belton discussing new rules for marijuana dispensaries
Belton city council to discuss an ordinance that would regulate everything from where a marijuana dispensary could open to when it could operate.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 16 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing several firearms. Christopher Dorrell, 36, of Independence, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to 16 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. On Jan....
Abby Eden shares news on her future
Abby Eden is leaving FOX4 News in Kansas City in January after reporting and anchoring at the station beginning in 2010.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
Food Network Says This is the Most Awesome BBQ Joint in Missouri
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed naturally conceived triplets -- who could be identical as well.
