Lathrop, MO

earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
pdjnews.com

Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri

Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Demolition In Chillicothe Part Of 2022 Review

A review of 2022 by City Administrator Roze Frampton included looking at various areas, including Code Enforcement. Frampton says demolition was part of that. Demolition and clean-up are only part of the work. She says she is very pleased with the progress that has been made.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMBC.com

29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
CASS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition

Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO

