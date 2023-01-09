ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Novavax's longtime CEO Stanley Erck to retire

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyiWh_0k8kh5Xb00
  • Companies

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Monday its longtime chief executive officer, Stanley Erck, would retire and be succeeded by industry veteran John Jacobs, at a time when the COVID-19 vaccine maker looks to catch up with larger rivals.

Novavax shares were up about 5% in premarket trade.

Jacobs takes over the role effective Jan. 23. He joins Novavax from Harmony Biosciences (HRMY.O), where he served as CEO since June 2018.

Erck, who has been at the helm of the company since 2011, was responsible for bringing Novavax's COVID vaccine, its first commercial product, to the market.

However, the shot has been plagued by manufacturing snags, regulatory delays and sluggish uptake amid a global supply glut for vaccines and waning demand.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. SEC awards $5 million to tipster

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The top U.S. markets regulator on Friday announced a $5 million award to a whistleblower whose tip-off it said had resulted in a successful enforcement action.
Reuters

Reuters

679K+
Followers
372K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy