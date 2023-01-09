Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week, Natasha was joined by Mary Ann Azevedo and Rebecca Szkutak to talk about the latest and greatest in tech. Before we get into what we got up to, can we just say how great it is to be back? It feels therapeutic to be back on the mic to digest the news in terms of trends and startup happenings; and we hope you feel right about the same.

7 HOURS AGO