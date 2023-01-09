Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
OpenAI begins piloting ChatGPT Professional, a premium version of its viral chatbot
The monetized version of ChatGPT will be called ChatGPT Professional, apparently. That’s according to a waitlist link OpenAI posted in the Discord server, which asks a range of questions about payment preferences including “At what price (per month) would you consider ChatGPT to be so expensive that you would not consider buying it?”
TechCrunch
Teach yourself growth marketing: How to launch a paid acquisition channel
As a growth marketer who has honed this craft for the past decade, I’ve been exposed to countless courses, and I can confidently attest that working is the best way to learn. I am not saying you need to immediately join a Series A startup or land a growth...
TechCrunch
Blaze makes coding more accessible with AI-driven, no code app builder
That’s what Blaze is attempting to do as an early-stage startup from two women founders who have already built and sold one company. Today the company announced the product is generally available for the first time, and also announced a $3.5 million pre-seed round. “The problem we solve is...
Body20 Brings Tech Experience to Working Out
Gregory Breitbart, CEO of Body20, joined Cheddar News to discuss the new technology the company is bringing to the exercise space.
TechCrunch
As it shifts focus from DIY computer kits, Kano spins out its creative software suite as a standalone business
The move comes as the U.K. company has been shifting its focus away from its build-your-own PC roots in pursuit of profitability and longer-term sustainability. Founded out of London in 2013, Kano has brought various products to market through the years designed to teach the building blocks of computing to children. This includes its flagship Raspberry Pi-based modular PCs, as well as accessories such as the Harry Potter Coding Kit, replete with a physical magic wand that works across most platforms.
TechCrunch
Career Karma’s latest layoff underscores edtech’s new challenge
The cut shows that even as many edtech companies attempt to right-size their staff, there’s more work to do. Harris’ e-mail to remaining staff underscores the tension of today: Once eager enterprise customers are still making up their minds on whether or not to sign up for new tools, leading to extended sales cycles and uncertainty.
TechCrunch
E Ink’s latest color displays have me dreaming of electronic paper magazines
You’ve heard it all before: A lifetime of staring at screens has worn out my eyes, leading me down a rabbit hole of lifehacky solutions to ease the fatigue. Some of the tricks I picked up over the years have helped — especially the one where I simply take breaks and go for walks — but one thing hasn’t changed: I still spend more time than I’d like gazing at glossy displays.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Pet tech startup Digitail fetches $11M Series A led by Atomico
Hello, dear readers! We’re back once again (like a renegade master) with a wall of great tech news stories. Plug in some headphones and bop your head to that song while you catch up on what’s happening out there in the wider worlds. Remember: There’s no such thing as a standing desk. It’s a dancing desk. Aw yessss. (We may have had a little bit too much coffee this morning. That might explain our ill behavior.) — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Google is finally rolling out emoji reactions for Meet video calls
Users can click or tap on the smile icon on the bottom pane to post a reaction emoji — with support for different skin tones — on the video call. When users react with an emoji, you will see a small badge on the top-left corner of their tile on the web. If there are many people reacting at one time, you will see a stream of reactions on the left-hand side — just like comments on a live video.
TechCrunch
Frank-ly, the Kardashian method won’t work for SBF
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week, Natasha was joined by Mary Ann Azevedo and Rebecca Szkutak to talk about the latest and greatest in tech. Before we get into what we got up to, can we just say how great it is to be back? It feels therapeutic to be back on the mic to digest the news in terms of trends and startup happenings; and we hope you feel right about the same.
TechCrunch
Will what happened at CES, stay at CES?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha chatted with Haje Kamps and Brian Heater about CES, which took place last week over in the ever-exciting Las Vegas area. All of our fantastic CES coverage can be found on the site, but for the purposes of today’s show, we tried to keep it analytical, chatty and, at times, even a bit robotic. (You’ll see what I mean.)
TechCrunch
The app economy slowed for the first time in 2022, with consumer spend down 2% to $167 billion
The new analysis, found in the firm’s annual “State of Mobile” report is based on consumer spending across all app stores, including third-party Android app stores in China. It shows the impact of a down economy on what, until now, has largely been a growth industry where every year saw apps raking in more money than the year before.
TechCrunch
Apple Maps’ business listings are about to get more detailed with launch of ‘Apple Business Connect’
The service is a long time coming for Apple Maps. Although first launched in 2012, the mapping platform for years had relied on a simplified system, Apple Business Register, to update Maps listings with corrected information. And it leveraged third-party data from partners like Foursquare, Yelp and Tripadvisor, to provide users with other business information, ratings and reviews. For comparison, Google has allowed business owners to manage their listings since 2005 — though its product, now called Google Business Profiles, has gone through numerous name changes since then.
TechCrunch
How we pivoted our deep tech startup to become a SaaS company
Initially, we approached this as a hardware challenge until we determined that the key to meeting next-generation electric motor demand actually lies in software. That’s why we’ve pivoted to a SaaS model. Like any major startup redirect, there were several “a-ha!” realizations, accompanied by trials to make it...
TechCrunch
Why the Matter logo was everywhere at CES 2023
The last few years have been a roller coaster for the smart home. After years of hype, the cracks have begun to show for some of the major players in the space. The most prominent example of late is Amazon’s Echo division. While no doubt being set up as something of a loss leader, few expected a $5 billion a year revenue loss at this late stage.
TechCrunch
Microsoft 365 Basic launches with 100 GB of storage, Outlook and more for $1.99 per month
Existing OneDrive 100 GB subscribers will be transitioned to Microsoft 365 Basic beginning January 30 as well, Microsoft says. And in the coming months, Microsoft 365 Basic plan members will get “advanced security features” like ransomware recovery and password-protected sharing links in OneDrive. Importantly, Microsoft 365 Basic is...
TechCrunch
The mixed messaging of mixed reality
A day in, I met with HTC and slipped the headset on. The din of humanity melted away. I was underwater. It was quiet, serene — meditative, even. It was dark inside there. Rays and other fish swam by, silhouetted against a navy blue backdrop. Next came the largest animal to ever exist on this planet, purring and singing serenely. A blue whale’s eye is surprisingly small in proportion to the rest of its massive form. It’s roughly the size of a grapefruit or softball. It blinked a few times, attempting to determine what it was seeing.
TechCrunch
Indian giant Jio makes cloud gaming push
JioGames, part of Reliance Industries’ telecom platform Jio, said on Thursday it has inked a 10-year strategic partnership with French firm Gamestream. The French firm, which offers clients white-labeling cloud gaming solutions, will work with the Indian giant to make an “ambitious” play on bringing cloud gaming to “1.4 billion” Indians, Jio said.
TechCrunch
Rent the Runway’s fashion comes to Amazon, including preworn items and design exclusives
On Thursday, Amazon announced the launch of a Rent the Runway Amazon Fashion storefront, which will feature a selection of preworn fashion merchandise from over 35 brands across numerous styles. These preworn items have been inspected, cleaned, and restored but may have minor defects — though nothing that would impact the physical integrity of the garment. Customers will be able to shop items for “weekend wear, workwear, date night apparel and seasonal essentials like sweaters, tops, coats, and denim,” Amazon said.
TechCrunch
Medium embraces Twitter alternative Mastodon with launch of its own community
Though launched six years ago, Mastodon has more recently gained traction as users flee Elon Musk’s Twitter. Since acquiring the social network, Musk has made a series of controversial decisions, like reenabling the accounts of white supremacists and former president Donald Trump as well as banning journalists, amid a reduction in Twitter’s moderation teams. He’s also been mucking around with Twitter’s product, promising to un-verify users who don’t pay for the service, while alienating advertisers, putting Twitter’s future at risk.
Comments / 0