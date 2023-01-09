Michelle Yeoh had a big night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including threatening to beat up the pianist when they tried to play her off the stage, and it turns out her future in Star Trek is still in the works. Yeoh is attached to lead a Star Trek series about the clandestine organization Section 31, reprising her role as Phillipa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. News The first news about the series broke in early 2019, and there were plans to film its pilot immediately after Discovery wrapped its third season. It proved poor timing since Discovery finished filming the season right as the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, even as Yeoh's star continues to rise, Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming's chief programming officer, tells TVLine at a Television Critics Association press tour that "conversations" are still happening about the series, confirming that it is "still in development."

