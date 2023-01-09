Read full article on original website
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Back Himeno
Chainsaw Man introduced fans to Himeno over the course of the anime's first season, and one awesome cosplay has brought her back to the spotlight after she made a huge impression on fans with her time in the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of 2022 overall, and thankfully its run through the Fall ended up meeting and even exceeding the very high expectations fans had about the anime's premiere. Largely due to the strength of all of the characters found in it.
Don Cheadle Reveals Why He Almost Walked Out of Filming Funny or Die's Captain Planet Parody
Though best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ocean's movies, and more, some are still thinking about that one time Don Cheadle played Captain Planet in a Funny or Die movie. Speaking during one of GQ's trademark "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters" videos, Cheadle was asked about the parody video, revealing it came about while he was filming another video for Funny or Die that he conceived of while filming one of the Ocean's movies. While waiting to shoot the Captain Planet sketch came up, Cheadle agreed to be in it until he saw a photo of what the animated character looks like.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
New LEGO Flower Sets Arrive In Time For Valentine's Day 2023
LEGO Icons flower sets have been hugely popular, especially around Valentine's Day. That's probably because they're more fun – and far more durable – than actual flowers. Indeed, if you manage to kill these plants then you might be living in an extremely unsafe enviroment. That said, two new additions have joined the lineup and are available on Amazon and via the LEGO Shop now with a release date set for February 1st.
Star Trek: Gates McFadden on Crusher's Picard Return: "I Love Kicking Ass"
Gates McFadden is back, along with the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast, in Star Trek: Picard Season 3, and she's kicking ass as Dr. Beverly Crusher. McFadden played Crusher in six seasons of The Next Generation (she departed the show ahead of its second season, but returned in its third) and in the four movies that followed the series' finale. She, along with her other co-stars, participated in Star Trek: Picard Season 3's panel at the TCA 2023 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California on Monday. Afterward, she spoke to The Wrap and revealed how she felt returning to the role in Next Generation's successor show.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Bunch of Mystery Gifts Available Now
Over the last two months, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have seen a steady stream of Mystery Gifts in the Nintendo Switch game. Right now, there are five codes that can be claimed for in-game gifts, but they aren't anything too exciting. The codes ENJ0YG0URUMET, G0FR1ENDLYSH0P, BEFASH10NLEADER, 1TSUPT0Y0U, and MAKEWA2AMACH1NE all give players a shot at obtaining Star Dust, a Star Piece, or a Comet Shard. Those items don't actually do anything in the game; instead, they can be sold to stores for cash. Anyone that's currently low on funds and in need of Poke Ball money will definitely want to jump on this one, as they're all only available through January 15th!
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
The Book of Boba Fett: Danny Trejo Celebrates First Anniversary of Star Wars Debut
Last year was an exciting one for Star Wars fans. Disney+ released multiple shows, including most of The Book of Boba Fett. The series debuted on December 29th, 2021 with the final episode dropping on February 9th, 2022. Yesterday marked one year since "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa" was released. This was an extra special episode because it featured the Star Wars debut of Danny Trejo as the Rancor Keeper. Of course, The Book of Boba Fett was run by Trejo's longtime collaborator, Robert Rodriguez. In honor of the anniversary, Trejo shared a throwback photo with Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Secret Wars and the Batman/Spawn Crossover
What an unusual Top Ten we have here! Rarely do we see no holdovers from the previous week, but the second week of 2023 is changing the paradigm already. Some familiar faces and previous Runner-Up books like Spider-Man 2099, Spawn/Batman, and Eminem move back into the Top Ten while some all-new ones appear. A blue Superman has an electric rise toward the top, while speculation for the Beyonder has gone beyond critical mass. Check out all the details on this week's Top Ten!
Lightyear's Biggest Twist Had to Change Because of Another Movie
As Pixar fans will recall, Toy Story 2 pretty clearly established that the evil Emperor Zurg was none other than Buzz Lightyear's father. At the time this gag was mostly just a Star Wars reference, and not one that should have been taken super seriously in terms of canon. So when a trailer for last summer's Lightyear movie confirmed that Zurg would appear in the upcoming movie, fans braced for the return of that familiar reveal, only to see that the movie was counting on you thinking that and then pulled the rug out from under you.
Disney+ Reveals Teaser For The Crossover
Disney Channel gave fans a sneak peek at The Crossover today. In the new series, a coming of age story rounds into form. Jalyn Hall is Josh Bell in the series and Amir O'Neil stars as JB Bell. Adding something for the older viewers, Derek Luke is along as Chuck Bell with Sabrina Revelle a part of the family as Crystal Bell. The show also features Raine Bush as Vondie, Deja Monique Cruz as Maya, and Skyla I'Lece as Alex. Kwame Alexander's beloved book serves as source material for the Disney show. Tag-teaming on the pilot are Alexander and Damani Johnson. George Tillman Jr. is behind the camera as director.
New Dreadstar Comics Coming in 2023
Monkey Wrench Press, a just-launched publisher, has lined up Thanos and Infinity Gauntlet creator Jim Starlin as its first big-name creator. Monkey Wrench's first project is the original graphic novel Dreadstar vs. the Inevitable, continuing Jim Starlin's acclaimed and long-running Dreadstar science-fiction saga. The legendary Starlin is writing and drawing the graphic novel. A Kickstarter campaign for the Dreadstar vs. the Inevitable hardcover will launch this month, but it is basically a pre-order campaign. The complete graphic novel has already been written and drawn. According to a press release, Monkey Wrench plans to partner with established creators as well as new talent to present bold, original content in a range of formats.
Next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Announced, First Details Revealed
The Pokemon Company celebrated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this week with a new commemorative video acknowledging the milestone of over 1,000 Pokemon, and as part of the same event, the next update for the newest Pokemon games was announced. This update will be the first one the games have gotten this year, though it'll take a bit longer to release since it's not scheduled to be available until later in February.
Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos Directors Revealed
Marvel Studios is about to make magic with Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the upcoming WandaVision spinoff series will be beginning production in Atlanta on Tuesday, January 16th. Additionally, it confirmed a trio of directors for the live-action series, including head writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer, who will be helming multiple episodes of the nine-episode season. Other directors for Coven of Chaos willl include Wednesday and Brand New Cherry Flavor's Gandja Monteiro, and A Friend of the Family and Gen V's Rachel Goldberg.
Star Trek: Paramount+ Exec Offers Update on Michelle Yeoh's Spinoff Series
Michelle Yeoh had a big night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including threatening to beat up the pianist when they tried to play her off the stage, and it turns out her future in Star Trek is still in the works. Yeoh is attached to lead a Star Trek series about the clandestine organization Section 31, reprising her role as Phillipa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. News The first news about the series broke in early 2019, and there were plans to film its pilot immediately after Discovery wrapped its third season. It proved poor timing since Discovery finished filming the season right as the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, even as Yeoh's star continues to rise, Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming's chief programming officer, tells TVLine at a Television Critics Association press tour that "conversations" are still happening about the series, confirming that it is "still in development."
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Adding Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Orange Piccolo, First Look Revealed
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is gearing up for a reveal of its next DLC pack which includes more content from the Dragon Ball movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Ahead of that big reveal, some first looks at one of the characters included in the next DLC pack have already surfaced online. It'll include Orange Piccolo, the Piccolo power-up seen in the movie, and people are already pretty excited about his arrival based on what's been shown in this limited preview.
Popular N64 Game Reportedly Finally Being Re-Released This Month
One of the best and most popular N64 games is reportedly being re-released very soon. What's very soon? Well, by the end of the month. The N64 wasn't the best-selling console, yet many games from its library are widely remembered as some of the best games of that generation. While the PS1 way outsold the N64 during the fifth console generation, you could argue the former has more games that are more fondly remembered in the modern era. And not many are more fondly remembered from this era of Nintendo gaming than GoldenEye 007.
Dungeons & Dragons Nerf Blaster Spoils Third Dragon Appearance in D&D Movie
A new Dungeons & Dragons NERF blaster has spoiled the appearance of a third dragon in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. Earlier this week, NERF revealed a new line of Dungeons & Dragons-related toys that tie into the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. Included in the new toy line is a NERF MicroShots Dungeons & Dragons Palarandusk Blaster, which is inspired by the gold dragon that appears in the movie. While the red dragon Themberchaud and the black dragon Rakor have both appeared in movie trailers, the NERF blaster is actually the first confirmation that Palarandusk will be appearing in the movie.
Fallout 76 Gets Surprise Event at the Perfect Time
Fallout 76 adheres to a pretty predicable schedule of events governed by a community calendar released every so often, so if you pay attention to that, you'll always have a good idea of what's going to be happening in-game on any given weekend. Things sometimes don't go as planned with events being bumped off to a later date, but this weekend, the opposite has happened: players got a bonus event, and it couldn't have happened at a better time.
