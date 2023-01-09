Read full article on original website
Doritos Has New Flavor!
Doritos is kicking off 2023 with a new flavor. Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ is a blend of sweetness, complex spices and tanginess that takes traditional BBQ flavor to another level. They are in stores now, but no word on for how long. What's your favorite chip flavor? What SHOULD...
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Burger King Just Introduced A Brand New Meal Deal—But It’s Only Available For A Limited Time!
Burger King just announced an exciting, new and limited-time ‘Choose a Meal’ deal at nationwide locations. As reported by the Fast Food Post, fans of the fast food chain can pick between getting a BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a timeless Whopper, while also grabbing a small side and small drink— all for $6.99. Here’s what we know about the new deal:
Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite
Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
Ben & Jerry’s Just Launched a New Flavor with One of Our Favorite Cookie Brands
If I were to make one of those in/out lists (you know the ones that popped up across the internet just prior to our countdown to 2023), number one on the “in” list would be “nostalgia.” A bite that has the power to unlock my fondest memories? I’ll take two, please.
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings
My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
Chips Ahoy Is Launching This New Cookie Flavor In Honor of Its 60th Birthday
Whether you love or hate birthdays, it can’t be denied that they frequently entail some extraordinary celebrations. Plus, let’s not forget that birthdays are often the day to indulge in some of the best sweet and savory desserts that help ring in any new age!. Chips Ahoy! seems...
McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Holiday Drink That Customers Think Is ‘Better Than Starbucks’—Order It Before It Leaves Again!
McDonald’s fans are welcoming the return of the chain’s holiday favorite drink— the Peppermint Mocha— at select locations across the US this month. As reported by the Fast Food Post, this seasonal beverage will only be available for a limited time, and as seen on Twitter, some coffee lovers are even deeming it ‘better’ than the Starbucks equivalent. Here’s what we know:
Say Hello To Starry, Sprite's Newest Rival Replacing Sierra Mist
No soda rivalry is greater than that between Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. When it comes to the lemon-lime variety, however, Coca-Cola's Sprite has been the clear winner for decades. PepsiCo is hoping to establish a worthy competitor, however, with the introduction of Starry. This lemon-lime soda will replace Sierra Mist in the drink titan's arsenal, according to CNN.
Taco Bell May Be Adding Fan-favorite Item To Permanent Menu
Taco Bell's permanent menu may be expanding with the addition of a beloved seasonal offering. After first debuting in 2018 and only returning as a seasonal offering ever since, Nacho Fries may be returning to Taco Bell on a permanent basis soon. The move, revealed by Taco Bell CEO Mark...
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from the '90s
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Pepsi Tries to Copy Popular Coca-Cola Soda (But Make it Better)
The food and beverage conglomerate hopes its new product will capture the sought-after Gen Z cohort.
M&M's Reveals New Packaging with Only the Female M&M Characters
The new M&M's packs with Green, Brown and Purple on the front are meant to celebrate women "flipping the status quo" M&M's unveiled new female-focused packaging with the help of three "spokescandies." The female M&M characters — and only them — are featured on and inside the new packs for their "Flipping the Status Quo" campaign. The limited-edition packaging, available in milk chocolate, peanut butter and peanut varieties, is designed to honor women changing the world and "flipping" antiquated gender roles and ideas. Each pack depicts the green, brown...
The soda market is flat, but not for Dr Pepper
In the pantheon of sodas, Dr Pepper is the odd one out: It doesn't have the popularity or sales of Coca-Cola or Pepsi, you can't use it in a standard cocktail, and it doesn't fall neatly into a category like cola or root beer.
Remy Cointreau Prepares Cognac Commercial for Super Bowl Filled With Beer Ads (EXCLUSIVE)
Talk about a well-stocked bar! Super Bowl advertising has long centered on beer, but the 2023 game will feature more kinds of alcohol during the commercial breaks than it has in years. Viewers can expect to be served mixed drinks. Rémy Cointreau is stepping up its investment around the spectacle, readying a 60-second spot for its Rémy Martin cognac slated to air in the first quarter of the game, when viewer attention is often intense. While details around the ad are being kept under wraps for now, the high-quality brandy’s appearance during national Super Bowl time marks “a major investment, and...
Pepsi Follows Coke in Trying to Solve Major Soda Problem
Pepsi's Zero Sugar products will soon taste very different.
Pepsi Is Dropping A New Zero Sugar Formula Just In Time For NFL Playoffs
As people become more conscious of their sugar intake, diet and zero-sugar soft drinks have become a staple in the soda world. While there may be some questions regarding the healthiness of sugar substitutes, some research says that people who consume sugar-free beverages crave less food than those who consume sugar through soda regularly (via NPR). "We found if you're drinking soft drinks without calories it behaves exactly like drinking water," Aarhus University Hospital's Bjorn Richelsen explained, stating that diet soft drinks have a "neutral" impact on appetite.
RIP, Sierra Mist: Pepsi is ditching it for a new lemon-lime soda
One soda company is taking the leap from the mountains directly into space, so to speak. On Jan. 11, PepsiCo announced the launch of Starry, a new lemon-lime soda that will replace the company’s entry in the clear and citrusy carbonated space: Sierra Mist. PepsiCo’s new astrally named soda...
