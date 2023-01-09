Inaugural Hello From the Hills Benefit Brings Songs, Stories and Surprises to Nashville’s City Winery [REVIEW + PHOTOS]

The building that formerly housed the now-defunct George Jones Museum in downtown Nashville will now serve as the home for an elaborate sports bar, according to a new report. The Nashville Business Journal reports that DraftKings Sports & Social has filed for a sign permit with the Metro Historic Zoning Commission in the old location at 128 Second Ave. North, right in the heart of Music City's tourist district. That proposed signage also includes the Professional Bullriders Inc. logo, though it is not presently clear how that organization might tie into plans for a sports bar and entertainment complex.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO