Bexley, OH

Bexley council unanimously passes antisemitism resolution

The Bexley City Council unanimously passed a resolution Jan. 10 condemning all forms of antisemitism in a move that Mayor Ben Kessler, council president Troy Markham and council member Lori Ann Feibel told the Columbus Jewish News is being used to take a public stand against the rise of such hate.
BEXLEY, OH

