The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit

Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami

There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
MIAMI, FL
myfortlauderdalebeach.com

The Tortuga Music Festival is coming to Fort Lauderdale Beach

It's time to get your party hats on and join the fun! The Tortuga Music Festival is coming to Fort Lauderdale Beach - don't miss out on this incredible experience! Enjoy music from amazing artists, great food, and stunning views of the ocean. Get ready for a day you'll never forget! Visit https://tortugamusicfestival.com/ to learn more or click on the image below to see festival passes.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes

Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close

FORT LAUDERDALE  -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
MIAMI, FL
yellowtennisball.com

Delray Beach Open Announces New Event for 2023: Tacos, Tequila and Tennis

Delray Beach Open Announces New Event for 2023: Tacos, Tequila and Tennis to Benefit Love Serving Autism Non-Profit on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Presented by Dano’s Tequila, Event Offers Samples of More than a Dozen Tacos, Tequila Cocktails and Tickets to the Evening’s Pro Tennis Matches. Delray Beach,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

Big Bounce America; the world’s largest bounce house is ready to win hearts in Miami

The Big Bounce America Tour is all set to take Miami by storm for two weekends in January. What will be the main attractions of the Big Bounce America event?. The Guinness-Certified World’s Largest Bounce House is set to light up Miami for two weekends this January. People can enjoy the event’s highlight — a 16,000 sq. ft. Bounce House with a brand new sports arena and much more.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
luxury-houses.net

A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market

9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Lakes woman wins millions from scratch-off ticket

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53 year-old woman hit the jackpot when she won $5 million from a $20 scratch-off ticket. Sonia Rodriguez Perez, of Miami Lakes, won the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,00.00.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
insideuniversal.net

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen set to open January 27 at CityWalk Hollywood

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen is set to open on January 27, 2023 at CityWalk Hollywood per Universal Studios Hollywood’s official website. While no other information has been released, including the menu, Universal states it will feature “eclectic brunch, lunch, and dinner items, sumptuous milkshakes and desserts, and delectable confectionary treats”.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL

Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Miami New Times

Bon Voyage! Crypto Firm FTX's Miami Lease Deals Axed in Bankruptcy Court

Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX was gearing up to move its headquarters to Miami less than two weeks before the company's collapse late last year. On October 26, West Realm Shires, operator of FTX's U.S. exchange, executed a lease for office space in a Brickell Avenue commercial skyscraper with sprawling views of Biscayne Bay — a deal that would've made the 35-story glass-lined building a new home for FTX and a hub for the cryptocurrency industry.
MIAMI, FL

