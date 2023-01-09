Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
calleochonews.com
The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit
Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
Rapper Flo Rida suing maker of Celsius energy drink
International rapper and recording artist Flo Rida will appear in a South Florida courtroom on Tuesday. The rapper is suing Boca Raton-based company Celsius Holdings Inc.
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
myfortlauderdalebeach.com
The Tortuga Music Festival is coming to Fort Lauderdale Beach
It's time to get your party hats on and join the fun! The Tortuga Music Festival is coming to Fort Lauderdale Beach - don't miss out on this incredible experience! Enjoy music from amazing artists, great food, and stunning views of the ocean. Get ready for a day you'll never forget! Visit https://tortugamusicfestival.com/ to learn more or click on the image below to see festival passes.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
South Florida Woman Scores $5 Million Top Prize From Scratch-Off Game
See how much money she's taking home!
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
Miami Offers South Florida QB and Flame Thrower Austin Simmons
Austin Simmons is one of the most gifted young quarterbacks in the country.
yellowtennisball.com
Delray Beach Open Announces New Event for 2023: Tacos, Tequila and Tennis
Delray Beach Open Announces New Event for 2023: Tacos, Tequila and Tennis to Benefit Love Serving Autism Non-Profit on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Presented by Dano’s Tequila, Event Offers Samples of More than a Dozen Tacos, Tequila Cocktails and Tickets to the Evening’s Pro Tennis Matches. Delray Beach,...
calleochonews.com
Big Bounce America; the world’s largest bounce house is ready to win hearts in Miami
The Big Bounce America Tour is all set to take Miami by storm for two weekends in January. What will be the main attractions of the Big Bounce America event?. The Guinness-Certified World’s Largest Bounce House is set to light up Miami for two weekends this January. People can enjoy the event’s highlight — a 16,000 sq. ft. Bounce House with a brand new sports arena and much more.
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
luxury-houses.net
A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market
9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
Miami Lakes woman wins millions from scratch-off ticket
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53 year-old woman hit the jackpot when she won $5 million from a $20 scratch-off ticket. Sonia Rodriguez Perez, of Miami Lakes, won the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,00.00.
Florida woman wins $5 million top prize off lottery ticket
A 53-year-old woman from Miami Lakes took home a top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off from the Florida Lottery.
insideuniversal.net
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen set to open January 27 at CityWalk Hollywood
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen is set to open on January 27, 2023 at CityWalk Hollywood per Universal Studios Hollywood’s official website. While no other information has been released, including the menu, Universal states it will feature “eclectic brunch, lunch, and dinner items, sumptuous milkshakes and desserts, and delectable confectionary treats”.
theshelbyreport.com
Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL
Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
tamaractalk.com
Charleys Cheesesteak Holds Grand Opening For New North Lauderdale Location
There’s a new Charleys Cheesesteak in town. The popular fast-casual restaurant chain held a grand opening ceremony for its North Lauderdale store, the latest of the franchisee’s ever-expanding foothold in the South Florida location. The new location is tucked inside the Arena Shoppes at 7202 West McNab Road...
Miami New Times
Bon Voyage! Crypto Firm FTX's Miami Lease Deals Axed in Bankruptcy Court
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX was gearing up to move its headquarters to Miami less than two weeks before the company's collapse late last year. On October 26, West Realm Shires, operator of FTX's U.S. exchange, executed a lease for office space in a Brickell Avenue commercial skyscraper with sprawling views of Biscayne Bay — a deal that would've made the 35-story glass-lined building a new home for FTX and a hub for the cryptocurrency industry.
