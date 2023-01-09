Read full article on original website
Heard Rumors About A Big Change For The Beacon Club In Mills?
Later this year when you go Sneakin' To The Beacon Club in Mills, it may seem a little different. Not because it won't be the same Beacon Club we all love, but because longtime owner Laura Ryan won't be holding the reins. The Beacon Club in Mills Sold. Yep, after...
Terrific Casper Locations To Record A Epic Movie
Casper is not a hotspot for Hollywood. It takes a lot to film a movie, and we don't cut the mustard for some reason. However, I decided to scout some locations around town that are film worthy. The movers and shakers of tinsel town might not notice, but we can still celebrate their unique esthetics.
The Void, Downtown Casper Nightclub and Event Space, Announces Permanent Closure
The Void, a nightclub and event space for young adults and teens in Downtown Casper, has announced that it will be closing permanently. The news comes from a Facebook post The Void wrote on Tuesday night. "The Void team is sad to announce that we will be shutting down for...
Thankful Thursday 2023 Is Back At The Beacon Club In Mills
Central Wyoming's premiere fund raising event is Thankful Thursday at The Beacon Club in Mills, WY. For many years now, meeting up on Thursday at the Beacon Club is on many peoples weekly schedule. An important part of Thankful Thursday is that fact that it's family friendly, meaning parents can bring their kids for dinner and a family night out. You can always expect to be out by 8:30pm.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Walk and Celebration Happening Monday in Casper
There will be a walk, celebration and service project in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King's life and legacy in Casper on Monday, Jan. 16th. The celebration opens at 9:30 a.m. at ART 321. Mayor Bruce Knell will read a proclamation and there will be a small art show preceding...
‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4
Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper
Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
Guitar Returned to Casper Family After Public Outpouring of Support
Robert Hammond was just scrolling through Facebook one day when he came across a news story about a family that was searching for a guitar their son had sold prior to his death. The guitar looked strangely familiar; so much so that showed the post to his wife. Her breath...
Sunny String of Days for the Casper Area, Possible Snow Next Week
The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies for the Casper area till Tuesday!. Today and the next few days the high ranges from upper 30s to low 40-degree temperatures with moderate lows. Expect windy, breezy conditions.
Harvey’s Dragon: Casper Man Creates 9′ Long Snow Sculpture for Family Friend
It's no secret Casper has some serious artistic talent. Just drive around and you're likely to see something that catches your eye: murals, statues...even the electrical boxes!. Casper's known to host the Chalk Fest on its sidewalks downtown, and even the snow becomes a medium for creative-types around these parts.
Take it Slow in the Snow
We got snow, so take it slow. So say the Casper Police Department and the Casper Fire-EMS Department in news releases issued Wednesday morning. The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory for Casper, nearly all Natrona County, most of Johnson and Campbell counties, and southeastern Wyoming.
Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info. The closure began at 4:45 a.m. WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened. While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists...
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
Slick Roads in and Around Casper – Several Crashes Reported Last Night
The Wyoming Department of Transportation closures at U.S. 20/26, closed Casper to Moneda. "Highway Patrol reported several crashes last night in the Waltman area prompting the closure. We're expecting it to reopen mid-morning" read a post on their Facebook page. U.S. 287/WYO 789 closed Muddy Gap to Sweetwater Station Junction...
Natrona School District Board Approves $1.4 Million for Major Maintenance
The Natrona County School District's board of trustees on Monday approved more than $1.4 million of major maintenance projects for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The district's infrastructure planning committee recommended these projects, and Major Maintenance Funds will pay for them. The following projects were developed by project manager Doug Tunison,...
Casper Fire-EMS Offers Safe Driving Tips for Winter Weather
Mother Nature has struck again and has left several inches of white powder on the ground. Inevitably, Casper drivers are going to have to get in their cars and brave the elements, so Casper Fire-EMS has, once again, offered a few tips on how to drive safely in the snow.
Be Aware of Stalled Semi on Southbound Interstate 25
Motorists on southbound Interstate 25 south of Casper should proceed with caution because a stalled semi truck is blocking the right lane, according to an alert from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The stalled truck is near milepost 181, which is about a mile southeast of the I-25 and Hat...
Kelly Walsh High School Drop Off Causes Major Traffic Issues During Recent Casper Snow
Since the first major snow of the year (on January 4th, 2023), the morning traffic for the drop off at Kelly Walsh High School has been atrocious (at best). Quite a few residents have sent us photos (and even more sent complaints), concerning how dangerous the situation is, but also how discourteous the majority of drivers are, which in turn has either caused or nearly caused accidents at the school and even as far down as the intersection of 12th Street and Beverly.
Natrona School District Board Approves $1.8 Million Turf Contract, Other Projects
The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday approved a nearly $1.8 million contract to replace the artificial turf at the sports fields of the Natrona County and Kelly Walsh high schools. District Superintendent Mike Jennings recommended that Field Turf USA receive the preferred bid of $1,794,232, and...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
