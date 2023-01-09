ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

104.7 KISS FM

Terrific Casper Locations To Record A Epic Movie

Casper is not a hotspot for Hollywood. It takes a lot to film a movie, and we don't cut the mustard for some reason. However, I decided to scout some locations around town that are film worthy. The movers and shakers of tinsel town might not notice, but we can still celebrate their unique esthetics.
Thankful Thursday 2023 Is Back At The Beacon Club In Mills

Central Wyoming's premiere fund raising event is Thankful Thursday at The Beacon Club in Mills, WY. For many years now, meeting up on Thursday at the Beacon Club is on many peoples weekly schedule. An important part of Thankful Thursday is that fact that it's family friendly, meaning parents can bring their kids for dinner and a family night out. You can always expect to be out by 8:30pm.
‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4

Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper

Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
Take it Slow in the Snow

We got snow, so take it slow. So say the Casper Police Department and the Casper Fire-EMS Department in news releases issued Wednesday morning. The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory for Casper, nearly all Natrona County, most of Johnson and Campbell counties, and southeastern Wyoming.
Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info. The closure began at 4:45 a.m. WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened. While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists...
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper

An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
Be Aware of Stalled Semi on Southbound Interstate 25

Motorists on southbound Interstate 25 south of Casper should proceed with caution because a stalled semi truck is blocking the right lane, according to an alert from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The stalled truck is near milepost 181, which is about a mile southeast of the I-25 and Hat...
Kelly Walsh High School Drop Off Causes Major Traffic Issues During Recent Casper Snow

Since the first major snow of the year (on January 4th, 2023), the morning traffic for the drop off at Kelly Walsh High School has been atrocious (at best). Quite a few residents have sent us photos (and even more sent complaints), concerning how dangerous the situation is, but also how discourteous the majority of drivers are, which in turn has either caused or nearly caused accidents at the school and even as far down as the intersection of 12th Street and Beverly.
