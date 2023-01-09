Shoulders closed on I-74 bridge this week
If you drive across the I-74 bridge, heads up! Starting today, January 9, the shoulders on the bridge will be closed daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Contractors are working to replace lighting on sections of the bridge.
Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, January 12, weather permitting. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and pay attention to any signs.
