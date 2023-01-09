ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoulders closed on I-74 bridge this week

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

If you drive across the I-74 bridge, heads up! Starting today, January 9, the shoulders on the bridge will be closed daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Contractors are working to replace lighting on sections of the bridge.

(photo: Brian Weckerly)

Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, January 12, weather permitting. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and pay attention to any signs.

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Cleveland Road down to one lane at I-80

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to exercise caution on Interstate 80 westbound near U.S. Highway 6. Cleveland Road at the I-80 overpass in Illinois is down to one lane due to a traffic accident. A boom truck appears to have connected with the overpass, causing structural damage and leaking diesel fuel on […]
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Sewer work affects Muscatine traffic

Lucas Street in Muscatine will be closed to traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood starting Tuesday, January 3. The closure is expected to last one week. The closure is necessary to install sewer and water connections for the Muscatine Community School District Centralized Kitchen that is currently under construction. Westbound traffic on Lucas will […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. 34

A Burlington man is dead after a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 34 this morning. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the east bound lanes of U.S. Highway 34, west of Danville Road near mile marker 253 regarding a single motor vehicle fatality accident on Tuesday, December 27 at about 9:40 a.m.  […]
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Two arrested in stolen car trying to steal car

Two people are in jail today after Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies interrupted them while they allegedly tried to take a car from someone’s yard. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Atalissa on Wednesday, January 4 at about 8:30 a.m. on a vehicle theft complaint. During the investigation, deputies located the […]
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Two arrested on stolen vehicle, drug charges

Two people are behind bars after Henderson County deputies arrested them on a variety of charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. On Tuesday, January 3rd at approximately 12:07 p.m., Henderson County deputies were called to Stronghurst, IL for a possible domestic disturbance. When they arrived, the individuals involved […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Two dead in three vehicle accident

Two people are dead after a three-vehicle accident near Galena last night. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W approximately 1/10th of a mile west of William Drive in Galena on Monday, January 9 at about 11 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered […]
GALENA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Suspects sought in gun shop burglary

The Eldridge Police Department needs your help identifying these people who broke into a local gun shop. On Tuesday, January 2nd at about 4 a.m., two men broke into Square Shooters Gun Shop in Eldridge. Both suspects were armed with handguns and fled the scene shortly after entering the gun shop. No weapons were stolen […]
ELDRIDGE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One injured in UTV rollover accident

An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
ERIE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: LeClaire woman injured in crash on I-80

UPDATE: A LeClaire woman was among the injured in Sunday’s crash on Interstate 80 between mile markers 246-249 near Iowa City on Sunday. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Megan Ramirez, 47, received unknown injuries in the incident. Two others, David Mosinski, 57 of Fairfield, Iowa and Junier Caballero-Venero, age 37 of […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Hawkeyes land former 4-star QB in transfer portal

QB U? Just joking — sort of. But, the Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback room just got a wee bit bigger. Wisconsin QB Deacon Pe’a Hill announced on social media that is transferring to Iowa. Hill was a 2021 commit, but has been intending to transfer for months following Paul Chryst’s firing, and committed to Fordham in […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Details released in fatal three car accident

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released details as well as the names of the individuals involved in a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead near Galena on January 9. Deputies were notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W about 1/10th of a mile west of William […]
GALENA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Oil change shop hit by car, waits for adjuster

If you were hoping to get an oil change at the Costa Oil 10 Minute Oil Change, 702 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline anytime soon, you’ll need to make other arrangements. The business was heavily damaged after it was hit by a car that was involved in a traffic accident at the intersection […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Louisa County missing man found dead

A Louisa County man who has been missing since December 17 has been found dead in the Mississippi River. On January 2, at about 9:45 a.m., a silver pickup truck was located on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing on the Mississippi River, near the mouth of the Iowa River near Wapello. After further examination […]
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Atkinson under boil order

The village of Atkinson, IL has issued a boil order for the neighborhood on Westview Drive. The boil order will remain in effect until further notice. For more information on what to do during a boil order, click here.
ATKINSON, IL
Local 4 WHBF

FAA pausing all U.S Departures until 9 am

BREAKING NEWS: The U.S Federal aviation administration is suffering a nationwide technical outage.       This caused hundreds of canceled flights and delays this morning.       The outage comes as a result of the failure of the faa’s notice to air missions system…        Which alerts pilots and other personnel about airborne issues and other delays at airports […]
WTAJ

New parking restrictions may be coming to State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — New parking restrictions may be coming to Ferguson Township, here’s why and how it might affect you. The board of Supervisors is actively considering adding no parking areas on Butz Street. If approved, the below parking restriction will be put into place. The board is looking at possibly adding these […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

