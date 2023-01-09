Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: 35th annual MLK celebration
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day will be recognized nationwide on Monday, January 16th. The City of Columbia will be commemorating one of the most prominent leaders in the Civil Rights Movement with the 35th MLK Celebration. Monday evening at 4 p.m. admirers of Dr. King will...
WIS-TV
11th Annual Young Pastors’ and Leaders Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia is gearing up to host its 11th annual Young Pastors’ and Leaders Conference taking place next month for both current and aspiring leaders in hopes to encourage and inspire a new generation of misters. For more info, click here.
WIS-TV
Restaurant Week kicks off in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Restaurants across the Palmetto State are participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina starting Thursday. The 11-day event runs from Jan. 12 to the 22nd. It highlights fine dining, casual eating, and everything else good to eat in the region. A full list of participating locations can...
abccolumbia.com
Deadly tornados leave destruction across South
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the deadly tornado outbreak across the South, with dozens of twisters leaving a trail of destruction and at least six people dead. Here’s ABC’s Steve Osunsami.
WIS-TV
Piney Woods Elementary School named to SC-SICs Honor Roll
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Piney Woods Elementary School has been named by the South Carolina School Improvement Council’s (SC)SIC) 2023 honor roll. and is a finalist for the annual Dick and Tunky Riley Award for School Excellence. The elementary school’s school improvement council made the honor roll due to...
WYFF4.com
Severe weather for northeast Georgia, parts of South Carolina, North Carolina on Thursday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Parts of our area have a risk for severe weather this afternoon. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) All of the Upstate and parts of western...
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
WIS-TV
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
WIS-TV
Local Sneaker Drive Fundraiser to help Home School Program
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- If you’re planning to clear out your closet and have any unwanted sneakers, don’t throw them away. Donate them. There is a local home school organization that is hosting a sneaker drive and your donation can help them reach their goal to continue to provide tools for their students.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Dedicated Runner hits One Thousand Miles and Counting
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Two local friends with a passion for running set out to run a mile a day. When one found herself down, the other took off (literally) and as of January 8th, completed one thousand miles of running. Dr. Jacquetta Mace Chatman shared a post about her friend...
WIS-TV
Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend events happening in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and there are several events throughout the Midlands to honor the civil rights legend. USC Day of Service, 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: Join the Leadership and Service Center on January 14th for the annual MLK Day of Service! Hear from a guest speaker on the importance of the day before meeting others and getting the opportunity to serve the local area at an on-campus or community partner site. This special day of service begins at 8:30 a.m. on Davis Field and hot beverages will be served. Once volunteers return to campus between 11:30 a.m. and noon, boxed lunches will be available for pick up in the Leadership and Service Center.
WIS-TV
Camden Police Chief retiring on Feb. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd confirmed to WIS on Thursday he will be retiring effective Feb. 1. Floyd said he has met personal goals after 50 years of service and, “it’s just time.”. “I’ve been in the process and was looking at the possibility...
South Carolina City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
WIS-TV
Richland One launch R1 CHAMPS Initiative
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland One has created a new initiative geared towards putting more positive adult male role models in the district’s schools. R1 CHAMPS (Caring Hearts Making Positive Shifts) will have thirty-nine men from the community who are retirees, college students, church pastors, active-duty military members, etc taking part in the program.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
WIS-TV
Early voting happening now for two Lexington County special elections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Early voting is underway for two special elections in Lexington County. The Gaston General Election and the West Columbia District 3 Special Election are both doing early voting at the Lexington County Registration and Election Office at 605 West Main Street in Lexington from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday from now until January 13.
WYFF4.com
Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds, heavy rain and freezing temperatures are all in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Let's start with Thursday. Most of the Upstate and all of northeast Georgia is at the medium...
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Walmart to provide free health screenings, immunizations this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Walmart is providing free health screenings to South Carolina residents this weekend during the shopping center’s Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14. Beginning at 10 a.m and ending at 2 p.m., customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, BMI screenings, vision screenings, and more at select stores.
WRDW-TV
Blackville Healing Springs bringing in people from hours away
BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need water, you can just swing by the store and buy a bottle or two. But for some in the CSRA, they drive more than an hour to go grab healing water. People bring bags full of jugs. “Because it’s coming straight from the...
