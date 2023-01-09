Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
‘I had a gut feeling that it was going to happen eventually’: Abilene nonprofit speaks out on recent violence
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The recent homicide at Abilene’s Salvation Army and an altercation that broke out in front of Love and Care Ministries has shown how important it is for nonprofits to prepare for unexpected events. These nonprofits provide help for those experiencing homelessness, or other difficult situations, and may be unaware of what situation […]
UPDATE: Abilene man charged with first-degree felony murder after fight at Salvation Army
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Quayshaun Lampkin, 31, of Abilene has been charged with first-degree felony murder after killing a 58-year old man Jan. 11 at the Salvation Army. Lampkin is currently in Taylor County Jail with a bond of $150,000. ORIGINAL STORY: Abilene Police are investigating the death of...
Crime Reports: Profanity graffitied on Abilene shed, lots of reports of domestic violence
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Westwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA suspect reported he allowed a […]
Now hiring in Abilene: Local employment center hopes to lure candidates by offering flexible schedules, childcare solutions
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC )- With the new year, you might be looking for a new job or career field, but it can be difficult to find a job that works with unique lifestyles and pays a living wage. Workforce solutions of West Central Texas says the unemployment rate in West Central Texas is 3.5%, but […]
‘I don’t feel comfortable taking my trash out’: South Abilene residents in fear of stray, aggressive dogs as APD reports high volume of animal calls
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene residents near the Sayles area have been raising concerns about an increase in stray and aggressive dogs in their neighborhood, leaving some fearful to even go outside. On Peach Street in South Abilene, longtime residents are becoming leerier of their neighbors’ hounds. KTAB/KRBC spoke with two residents, who live in […]
APD investigates 3rd homicide of 2023 after man dies of injuries at Abilene Salvation Army
Police have made an arrest for this investigation. Please follow this link to learn more. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) said its officers are investigating the city’s third homicide of the year. In this third event, police said a 58-year-old man was killed at the Salvation Army. According to a release, […]
UPDATE: APD makes arrest in connection to Abilene’s 3rd homicide of 2023
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday evening in connection to the city’s third homicide of the year. Early Wednesday morning, APD responded to a call about a fight at Abilene’s Salvation Army. There, 58-year-old Joseph Johnson was discovered injured and unconscious in the parking area. He later […]
What's going on in West Texas this weekend - Jan. 13-15
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Snow Fun, Abilene Public Library South Branch,...
West Texas Weekend events, Jan. 6-8
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - Tot Spot - creative classes for preschoolers and families,...
East Abilene 3-vehicle crash along I-20 sends 1 to hospital
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person was rushed to a nearby hospital after three vehicles crashed on I-20 in Abilene Tuesday evening. Three vehicles crashed on I-20 and Loop 322 going east – near R J Griffith Lake – after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that one person was taken […]
Abilene man arrested for assault has charges upgraded after death of victim
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested Monday, charged with Family Violence Aggravated Assault, will be having his charges upgraded to Felony Murder after the death of his victim. According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), police responded to a call about an injury in the 600 block of […]
BREAKING: Fire erupts at oil-filled storage tanks in Roscoe
ROSCOE, Texas — Crews arrived to the scene of Fox Ranch in Roscoe, Country Road 157 on Jan. 13, after multiple storage tanks filled with oil caught fire. Members of the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department, Sweetwater, Lake Sweetwater and Maryneal Fire Department have provided suppression pieces, a tanker, trucks and other equipment as of 5 p.m., according to a Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post.
Abilene structure fire results in estimated $30,000 damages
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene residential structure fire resulted in an estimated $30,000 in damages, according to the Abilene Fire Department. At approximately 10:51 p.m. Jan. 3, AFD arrived to a single story home covered in smoke and flames on the 800 block of Hickory Street. No one was...
Popular children's series, Dino Ranch, headed to Abilene Zoo
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo announced a New Year’s Eve event for families - popular children’s animated series, Dino Ranch, will be at the zoo Dec. 31 during the Zoo Lights event. Attendees will be able to meet Jon, the fast-talking, wide-eyed young cowboy, and his...
West Texas weekend events, Dec. 30-New Year's Day
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9 a.m. - Abilene Zoo Lights, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane. SATURDAY.
Fire at converted storage shed causes damage to home, Abilene FD says
ABILENE, Texas — A fire that started in a converted storage shed on Grape Street spread to the main residence and caused an estimated $30,000 in damages. The Abilene Fire Department responded to the fire Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Grape Street. Crews arrived to find a small storage shed that was converted into a living space fully involved with fire in the backyard of the main home.
Abilene woman struck, killed by vehicle during hit-and-run on New Year's Day
ABILENE, Texas — A 35-year old woman died after being struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run just before 1 a.m. Jan. 1 in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, victim Ashley Rapp was likely involved in a domestic disturbance with 45-year old Robert McClure, who allegedly struck and killed before he fled the scene of the crime.
Electrical malfunction in attic causes fire at Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas — A fire at a home on Jeanette Street caused an estimated $30,000 in damages, the Abilene Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the home late Friday morning and arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the house. They were able to make a quick stop...
Abilene, San Angelo open warming centers for those seeking shelter from the cold
TEXAS, USA — As a cold front moves through West Texas early Thursday, it will send an arctic blast into the area, forecasters say. With that bitter cold, many worry about shelter for those who need to get out of the cold. The National Weather Service Abilene San Angelo...
City of Abilene closes offices for holiday season
ABILENE, Texas — For many City offices, colder weather and the holiday season means time off from work. During Christmas and New Year's, most of the offices and service centers in the City of Abilene will be closed in observance of the holidays. From Dec. 23-26 and on Jan....
