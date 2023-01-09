ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The recent homicide at Abilene’s Salvation Army and an altercation that broke out in front of Love and Care Ministries has shown how important it is for nonprofits to prepare for unexpected events. These nonprofits provide help for those experiencing homelessness, or other difficult situations, and may be unaware of what situation […]

ABILENE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO