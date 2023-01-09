ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

‘I had a gut feeling that it was going to happen eventually’: Abilene nonprofit speaks out on recent violence

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The recent homicide at Abilene’s Salvation Army and an altercation that broke out in front of Love and Care Ministries has shown how important it is for nonprofits to prepare for unexpected events. These nonprofits provide help for those experiencing homelessness, or other difficult situations, and may be unaware of what situation […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Profanity graffitied on Abilene shed, lots of reports of domestic violence

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Westwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA suspect reported he allowed a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t feel comfortable taking my trash out’: South Abilene residents in fear of stray, aggressive dogs as APD reports high volume of animal calls

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene residents near the Sayles area have been raising concerns about an increase in stray and aggressive dogs in their neighborhood, leaving some fearful to even go outside. On Peach Street in South Abilene, longtime residents are becoming leerier of their neighbors’ hounds. KTAB/KRBC spoke with two residents, who live in […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events, Jan. 6-8

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - Tot Spot - creative classes for preschoolers and families,...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

BREAKING: Fire erupts at oil-filled storage tanks in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Texas — Crews arrived to the scene of Fox Ranch in Roscoe, Country Road 157 on Jan. 13, after multiple storage tanks filled with oil caught fire. Members of the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department, Sweetwater, Lake Sweetwater and Maryneal Fire Department have provided suppression pieces, a tanker, trucks and other equipment as of 5 p.m., according to a Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post.
ROSCOE, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events, Dec. 30-New Year's Day

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9 a.m. - Abilene Zoo Lights, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane. SATURDAY.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Fire at converted storage shed causes damage to home, Abilene FD says

ABILENE, Texas — A fire that started in a converted storage shed on Grape Street spread to the main residence and caused an estimated $30,000 in damages. The Abilene Fire Department responded to the fire Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Grape Street. Crews arrived to find a small storage shed that was converted into a living space fully involved with fire in the backyard of the main home.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

City of Abilene closes offices for holiday season

ABILENE, Texas — For many City offices, colder weather and the holiday season means time off from work. During Christmas and New Year's, most of the offices and service centers in the City of Abilene will be closed in observance of the holidays. From Dec. 23-26 and on Jan....
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy