WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
$236M will fund 25 water projects in 17 Pa. counties: Gov. Wolf
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the investment of $236 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 17 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in...
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf granted Pennsylvania record 2,540 pardons with 300+ more announced
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons this week, which brings his total to a state record 2,540. A pardon allows for total forgiveness by the state for a criminal conviction, regardless of whether or not the sentence included time in prison, and allows for the related criminal record to be expunged.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro Calls on Dr. Debra Bogen as Pa. Secretary of Health
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen to be the next Pennsylvania secretary of health. Bogen was announced with four other picks for Shapiro’s administration — Dr. Val Arkoosh in human services, Jason Kavulich in aging, Dr. Latika Davis-Jones in drug and alcohol programs and Mike Humphreys in insurance.
After a shot of normal, it’s back to chaos as usual in the Pa. House | Friday Morning Coffee
The narrowly divided chamber is in disarray. Can it get back on track? The post After a shot of normal, it’s back to chaos as usual in the Pa. House | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
iheart.com
Fetterman Hires 20 for Washington, State Offices
(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator John Fetterman has hired nearly 20 staff members for his Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania offices. He'd announced earlier that Adam Jentleson would be his chief of staff, Joe Pierce would be state director and Tre Easton would be legislative director. The new senator's employees in Pennsylvania will include Emilee Joseph, his new deputy state director and Christina Kauffman, who is the central Pennsylvania regional director. New State Press Secretary Nick Gavio had been part of Fetterman's Senate campaign.
Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Older adults within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have a new representative as Jason P. Kavulich has been named the Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. According to a press release, Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro appointed Jason P. Kavulich as the new Secretary of Aging, effective January 17. Officals say Kavulich […]
Governor-elect Shapiro to be sworn in on historic Jewish Bible from Philadelphia
Philadelphia native and Army veteran Herman Hershman donated the Bible to The Weitzman in 2010.
abc27.com
Men charged with alleged scheme to defraud Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1M in tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that they have indicted two men by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike commission. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that in 2018, 43-year-old Duvany Zambrano of Hamilton, New Jersey, 37-year-old Sergio Jara of Allentown, as well as others began to buy thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
aroundambler.com
Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania health care system to raise minimum wages
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania-based health care system UPMC announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 that it will be increasing its minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025. According to the company, the change in wage will happen at UPMC locations in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg,...
Micah Parsons’ path; Farm Show milkshakes; COVID variant: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, we’ll look at the variety of restaurants coming to central Pennsylvania, then catch up with Micah Parsons and see the governor-elect at the Farm Show. Our food (and many other things) writer Sue Gleiter yesterday put together a list of new restaurants coming to central Pennsylvania, something she keeps on top of. It was a good counter to a recent list of places that closed last year (personally missing Smoke & Pickles and Cafe 1500 here!).
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Named One Of The Worst States For Racial Progress
Pennsylvania Named One Of The Worst States For Racial Progress. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania is one of the worst states when it comes to racial progress. That's according to a new study from WalletHub, which ranks the Keystone State 43rd nationwide. It used 21 key indicators of equality and integration in its rankings. WalletHub says the state with the most racial progress is Hawaii.
Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate
Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
Pa. lawmakers propose earlier presidential primary date
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers say they are planning to introduce legislation to set an earlier date for the 2024 presidential primary election in the state. Sen. Sharif Street and Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all Democrats, are proposing a new presidential primary date of March 19, 2024, according to Street’s office. The […]
abc27.com
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announces $11.8 million investment to improve Pennsylvania climate resiliency
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced an investment of $11.8 million for improvements to help make the commonwealth more resilient to climate change. The investment will go towards streamside forest buffers, converting lawns to meadows and trees, and planting...
WGAL
Pennsylvania state veterinarian recommends all poultry be maintained indoors to prevent spread of avian flu
Pennsylvania's state veterinarian is recommending that all poultry be maintained indoors to help prevent the spread of the avian flu. In a letter to poultry producers, Dr. Kevin Brightbill said the identification of new cases has continued across the U.S., including in the wild bird population. "These recent cases should...
Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Whopping Debt of $13.2B Responsible for Constantly Growing Toll Prices
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s whopping debt of $13.2 billion is putting a heavy burden on turnpike users who have to deal with continuous increases in toll prices, writes Eileen Anderson for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Turnpike’s debt, which is higher than Pennsylvania’s total debt of $11 billion, was revealed by...
