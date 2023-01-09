ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitman, NJ

ABC7 Chicago

Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing PA mom: sources

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania -- Investigators in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are searching a landfill in connection with the disappearance of missing mother Jennifer Brown, Action News has learned. Sources say investigators are searching for clues at the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Birdsboro, Berks County. Several SUVs with tinted windows could be seen...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
ABC7 Chicago

Callowhill Archery targets indoor fun and hits the bullseye

PHILADELPHIA -- When people think of recreational sports, football, basketball, and baseball usually come to mind. But Yuan Jie Wen is working to add archery to the list. The former mechanical engineer took up the sport during the pandemic, and now runs one of the only indoor archery ranges in the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

