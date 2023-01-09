Read full article on original website
‘Pain is very deep’: High Point man pleads guilty to charges in officer’s death
Judge Carla Archie handed down the sentence for Daniel Morgan Thursday at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
WXII 12
High Point Police Dept. talks about protecting officers' mental health when responding to difficult scenes
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Several High Point Police Officers responded to Saturday's incident where a High Point father shot and killed his wife, and three kids before turning the gun on himself. High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud said Saturday’s incident is something he hasn’t experienced in 28 years...
Suspect arrested after shooting investigation on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after a shooting investigation took place on Candlenut Road near Summit Avenue, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. Just before 8 a.m. Friday morning, deputies responded to the area where they heard several shots were fired. No...
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on Greensboro murder cold case
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro. The State is seeking information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. In June 2017, investigators responded […]
WXII 12
Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
North Carolina offers $25,000 reward for information about 2017 killing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 killing in Greensboro, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. Authorities are seeking information about the person or persons responsible for the death of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. Investigators responded in June 2017 to a report of an aggravated […]
Bond denied for suspect accused of killing 2 North Carolina teens
Lyric Woods was shot four times, including once in her neck at close range, the prosecutor said. Devin Clark was shot five times, including once in the back of his head.
2nd arrest made after fatal Burlington shooting on Foster Street, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A second person was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Burlington last year, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. James Donavan Rowell, 46, was arrested at his home and charged with first-degree murder. He is in the Alamance County Detention Center under no bond. Rowell’s arrest comes […]
Court documents describe violent past of Greensboro man accused of fatally shooting woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The loved ones of Natasha Walker are angry at the man police say shot and killed the 32-year-old. The suspect is in a hospital bed with critical injuries, but that didn’t stop Greensboro police from charging Vashon Sigler, 48, with murder. FOX8 is getting a clearer picture of Sigler’s violent past. […]
Murder suspect hit by vehicle moments after allegedly shooting, killing Greensboro mother of 2, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a mother on New Year’s Day was reportedly hit by a car moments after the shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Cridland Road […]
Woman dead, suspect found in North Carolina after Blendon Township shooting
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is dead and a suspect was found in North Carolina hours later after a shooting Tuesday outside a grocery store in Blendon Township. Blendon Township police arrived about 5:50 p.m. at the Sunbury Plaza shopping center in the 5900 block of Sunbury Road, where they found Amara Jones, 24, […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County
ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. Graciela Nieblas Jimenez, 59, of Thomasville, […]
WBTV
Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
Man stabs 2 roommates, leaving 1 with critical injuries, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were stabbed Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say. Officers went to a home on E. Sixteenth Street around 8:42 p.m. after getting reports of a stabbing. When they got there, they found two victims, a man and a woman, inside the home who had been stabbed and cut. They […]
17-year-old expected in court for North Carolina double murder
The 17-year-old accused of killed 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark is expected in court Tuesday.
Five people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in NC home
5 people found dead inside a home in High Point North Carolina, police are investigating as possible murder suicide
Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Winston-Salem on South Stratford Road, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 8:14 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of South Stratford Road. The victim, a 30-year-old Wake Forest man, was taken to […]
WXII 12
2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a man has been arrested in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Monday, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 16th Street, near Ivy Avenue, for a reported stabbing. WXII spoke to one man, who...
WXII 12
Parent arrested after reporting false school shooting at elementary school
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An upset parent at a school was arrested in Randolph County after deputies said she called in a false school shooting. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they received a call from staff at an elementary school about an irate parent and they needed assistance. While the SRO was responding, deputies said someone called 911 to report a shooting at the school. The SRO was met by the parent, who admitted that she called 911 but that no shooting had occurred, according to deputies.
