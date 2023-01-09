ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. Graciela Nieblas Jimenez, 59, of Thomasville, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
SPENCER, NC
WXII 12

Parent arrested after reporting false school shooting at elementary school

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An upset parent at a school was arrested in Randolph County after deputies said she called in a false school shooting. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they received a call from staff at an elementary school about an irate parent and they needed assistance. While the SRO was responding, deputies said someone called 911 to report a shooting at the school. The SRO was met by the parent, who admitted that she called 911 but that no shooting had occurred, according to deputies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy