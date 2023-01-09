SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.

SPENCER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO