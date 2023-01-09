Springfield sailor conducting routine operations in Philippine Sea aboard USS Nimitz

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Navy Sailor Stephen Brown from Springfield is serving aboard USS Nimitz in the Philippine Sea.

Brown is a U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class that is on the 7th fleet conducting routine operations on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

An E-2C Hawkeye from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 launches from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

A U.S. Navy Sailor oversees flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Kesine Kerr, top, from Kingston, Jamaica, and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Craig Lee, from Queens, N.Y., perform maintenance on a rigid hull inflatable boat aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

U.S. Navy Sailors brace for shock during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

