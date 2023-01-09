ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield sailor conducting routine operations in Philippine Sea aboard USS Nimitz

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26LBIK_0k8keLyH00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Navy Sailor Stephen Brown from Springfield is serving aboard USS Nimitz in the Philippine Sea.

PHOTOS: New England Patriots visit USS Constitution

Brown is a U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class that is on the 7th fleet conducting routine operations on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FC2ai_0k8keLyH00
    An E-2C Hawkeye from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpUFZ_0k8keLyH00
    An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 launches from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTDm3_0k8keLyH00
    A U.S. Navy Sailor oversees flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kY12s_0k8keLyH00
    U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Kesine Kerr, top, from Kingston, Jamaica, and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Craig Lee, from Queens, N.Y., perform maintenance on a rigid hull inflatable boat aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqiJx_0k8keLyH00
    U.S. Navy Sailors brace for shock during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

The 7th fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

Connecticut Man Sentenced For Threatening Baystate Girlfriend

A New Haven, Connecticut man will spend nearly four years in federal prison for threatening and cyberstalking a Massachusetts woman. Marshall Fain was sentenced yesterday in Boston federal court to 46 months in prison for his actions against a woman he had previously dated. Prosecutors say Fain sent the woman multiple private messages threatening to kill her and members of her family in 2021.
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Federal agents conduct investigation at Bi-Qem facility in Florence

FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and federal agents conducted a search at a Hampshire County business Tuesday morning. Officials with the EPA’s criminal investigation division told Western Mass News that they went to Bi-Qem in Florence to execute a federal warrant with assistance from the Massachusetts Environmental Police. They noted that the warrant was part of an “ongoing enforcement matter,” but they were unable to release any further information.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy