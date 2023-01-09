ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

LCSD to begin accepting Pre-K applications Jan. 30

The Lafayette County School District will begin accepting applications for pre-kindergarten students on Jan. 30. The online application period will run from Jan. 30 to Feb. 10. All students who apply for the program will be scheduled for a screening appointment intended to identify students with the greatest needs. The...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

MLK Day Closings, Trash Collection and More

Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed. The state of Mississippi also observes the birthday of Robert E, Lee on Monday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste will run...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

John Cofield to speak at Historical Society meeting Jan. 22

The Lafayette County Historical and Genealogical Society will meet Sunday, January 22, at 2:30 p.m. in the Genealogical room of the Oxford Library. The program will be by John Cofield. The public is invited. He will talk about the Cofields coming to Oxford in 1928, how he ended up writing...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

John Cofield’s Photo of the Week: “Oxford’s Old City Hall, 1938-1976”

Across Jackson from the church stood the other pillar, old City Hall. Almost eight decades after that first Episcopal Church service, James T. Canizaro designed and the Walter L. Perry Construction Company completed Oxford‘s new modernism style administration building. It was part of President Roosevelt‘s Great Depression-era Works Progress Administration. With its thick entrance columns, contiguous ribbon windows rounding the corner, and the chic clock, the building was definitely a step in a new architectural direction for a small Mississippi town. The building served the city for 38 years, until 1976 when it was demolished to clear the way for the new U.S. Federal Courthouse that still stands today in 2022.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren. Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Charger intramurals launch spring lineup

In the fall of 2022, the Oxford School District launched Intramural Sports for 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade students under the leadership of Coach Chris Cutcliffe. The program filled with fun activities, arts, and sports is designed with two goals in mind: to enhance the opportunity for our 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade students to demonstrate their readiness for middle school and to enhance the opportunity for high school Chargers to hold a leadership role and give back to our community. In the fall semester, OHS Varsity athletes coached over 300 younger students in age-appropriate activities like kickball, dodgeball, wiffleball, and more.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford claims Highway 6 Hammer in first-ever home wrestling match

Wrestling has finally made its way to Oxford. After years of buildup Oxford High School hosted the first home wrestling match in school history Thursday, defeating Tupelo on both the girls’ and boys’ side to claim the “Highway 6 Hammer.”. The atmosphere in the gym was electric...
OXFORD, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

New Construction in Oxford Increases in 2022

Oxford saw an increase in the number of homes and businesses being built in 2022. According to Oxford Building Official Johnathan Mizell, there were 414 residential construction permits issued in 2022, up from 303 in 2021. There were 99 commercial construction permits issued in 2022, up from 80 in 2021.
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Morris Qualifies For District Attorney

On Monday, January 3, 2023, District Attorney Bob Morris qualified for re-election in DeSoto County, Mississippi. Mr. Morris was appointed District Attorney by Governor Tate Reeves on September 23, 2022, to fill the vacancy left by the passing of then District Attorney John Champion. With the appointment, Morris became the first Republican District Attorney in.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

New Oxford Restaurant Donates Passes to Grand Opening to Arts Council

A new restaurant soon to be opening on the downtown Square in Oxford is doing its part to celebrate local arts before its doors are even open to the public. Quacks, a gourmet hot dog restaurant and bar will be holding its grand opening in February. To help support the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Powerhouse renovation project, Quack’s owner has donated four VIP passes to the restaurant’s grand opening celebration.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Michael Lee qualifies to run for County Sheriff

Photo: Joined by wife Mary Helen, mother Joane, and other family members, Michael Lee signed qualification papers to run for DeSoto County Sheriff. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) As expected, the long anticipated race for the Republican for DeSoto County Sheriff became official Thursday as current Supervisor Michael Lee signed his qualification papers...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to...
LEE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County players on all-star basketball rosters

Photo: Kylen Pernell drives past a defender during the game earlier this season. He is part of the Mississippi roster for the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Players from Horn Lake and DeSoto Central have been selected to the North/South All-Star and Mississippi/Alabama rosters for games to be played at...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

