Oxford Eagle
LCSD to begin accepting Pre-K applications Jan. 30
The Lafayette County School District will begin accepting applications for pre-kindergarten students on Jan. 30. The online application period will run from Jan. 30 to Feb. 10. All students who apply for the program will be scheduled for a screening appointment intended to identify students with the greatest needs. The...
actionnews5.com
Proposed bill would crack down on enrolling out-of-district students in DeSoto Co. Schools
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - In a newly proposed bill, Mississippi Senator Michael McClendon is looking to make it illegal for parents to send their children to out-of-district schools. With an enrollment of more than 30,000 students, more families are actively choosing to send their children to DeSoto County Schools,...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Recognizes Upper Elementary Students
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department has implemented a new program to recognize students as “Sheriff’s Student of the Month.”. The program focuses on third- and fourth-grade students at Lafayette Upper Elementary. “Our school system does a great job of recognizing students for their hard work in their...
hottytoddy.com
MLK Day Closings, Trash Collection and More
Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed. The state of Mississippi also observes the birthday of Robert E, Lee on Monday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste will run...
Oxford Eagle
John Cofield to speak at Historical Society meeting Jan. 22
The Lafayette County Historical and Genealogical Society will meet Sunday, January 22, at 2:30 p.m. in the Genealogical room of the Oxford Library. The program will be by John Cofield. The public is invited. He will talk about the Cofields coming to Oxford in 1928, how he ended up writing...
thelocalvoice.net
John Cofield’s Photo of the Week: “Oxford’s Old City Hall, 1938-1976”
Across Jackson from the church stood the other pillar, old City Hall. Almost eight decades after that first Episcopal Church service, James T. Canizaro designed and the Walter L. Perry Construction Company completed Oxford‘s new modernism style administration building. It was part of President Roosevelt‘s Great Depression-era Works Progress Administration. With its thick entrance columns, contiguous ribbon windows rounding the corner, and the chic clock, the building was definitely a step in a new architectural direction for a small Mississippi town. The building served the city for 38 years, until 1976 when it was demolished to clear the way for the new U.S. Federal Courthouse that still stands today in 2022.
wtva.com
Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren. Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
Oxford Eagle
Charger intramurals launch spring lineup
In the fall of 2022, the Oxford School District launched Intramural Sports for 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade students under the leadership of Coach Chris Cutcliffe. The program filled with fun activities, arts, and sports is designed with two goals in mind: to enhance the opportunity for our 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade students to demonstrate their readiness for middle school and to enhance the opportunity for high school Chargers to hold a leadership role and give back to our community. In the fall semester, OHS Varsity athletes coached over 300 younger students in age-appropriate activities like kickball, dodgeball, wiffleball, and more.
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford claims Highway 6 Hammer in first-ever home wrestling match
Wrestling has finally made its way to Oxford. After years of buildup Oxford High School hosted the first home wrestling match in school history Thursday, defeating Tupelo on both the girls’ and boys’ side to claim the “Highway 6 Hammer.”. The atmosphere in the gym was electric...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
hottytoddy.com
New Construction in Oxford Increases in 2022
Oxford saw an increase in the number of homes and businesses being built in 2022. According to Oxford Building Official Johnathan Mizell, there were 414 residential construction permits issued in 2022, up from 303 in 2021. There were 99 commercial construction permits issued in 2022, up from 80 in 2021.
Oxford Eagle
Cofield’s connection to The Eagle begins again, New weekly feature Cofield’s Corner
When Grandad Cofield, the Colonel as they called him, brought the family to town in 1928, he soon began a long and abiding relationship with The Oxford Eagle. More than a business arrangement, he became close friends with many of the Eagle owners, management, photographers, and staff over four and half decades.
DeSoto Times Today
Morris Qualifies For District Attorney
On Monday, January 3, 2023, District Attorney Bob Morris qualified for re-election in DeSoto County, Mississippi. Mr. Morris was appointed District Attorney by Governor Tate Reeves on September 23, 2022, to fill the vacancy left by the passing of then District Attorney John Champion. With the appointment, Morris became the first Republican District Attorney in.
hottytoddy.com
New Oxford Restaurant Donates Passes to Grand Opening to Arts Council
A new restaurant soon to be opening on the downtown Square in Oxford is doing its part to celebrate local arts before its doors are even open to the public. Quacks, a gourmet hot dog restaurant and bar will be holding its grand opening in February. To help support the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Powerhouse renovation project, Quack’s owner has donated four VIP passes to the restaurant’s grand opening celebration.
Hernando High student detained after bringing airsoft gun to school, officials say
HERNANDO, Miss. — A Hernando High School student was detained after bringing an airsoft pistol to school Wednesday, officials said. Administrators took “immediate action” when they were told that a student on campus had an airsoft pistol, which was replicated to look like a Glock handgun with rubber pellets, according to school officials and police.
Mississippi women arrested for reportedly stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Two Mississippi women have been arrested for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a business. On Jan. 5, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business on Thacker Road to take an embezzlement report. After investigation, Preshaye Hearn, 20, of Oxford, and Sincere Swims, 20, of Oxford, were arrested and...
desotocountynews.com
Michael Lee qualifies to run for County Sheriff
Photo: Joined by wife Mary Helen, mother Joane, and other family members, Michael Lee signed qualification papers to run for DeSoto County Sheriff. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) As expected, the long anticipated race for the Republican for DeSoto County Sheriff became official Thursday as current Supervisor Michael Lee signed his qualification papers...
wtva.com
Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to...
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County players on all-star basketball rosters
Photo: Kylen Pernell drives past a defender during the game earlier this season. He is part of the Mississippi roster for the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Players from Horn Lake and DeSoto Central have been selected to the North/South All-Star and Mississippi/Alabama rosters for games to be played at...
