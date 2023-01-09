Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2024 Buick Envista Avenir: First-Ever Pictures
The 2024 Buick Envista crossover is headed to North America, and it’ll offer a new range-topping Avenir trim level. Now, the upcoming 2024 Buick Envista Avenir was just caught testing in these first-ever photos. As we can see, this 2024 Buick Envista Avenir prototype is finished in white paint,...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Sees Return Of Brembo Performance Brake Package
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is the third model year for the fifth-generation SUV, introducing a handful of changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade is once again offered with the Brembo Performance Brake package. Officially called the Front 6-Piston Brembo Brake Upgrade...
gmauthority.com
Upcoming Buick Electra E4 Crossover Leaked In China
After General Motors announced at the end of November that the Buick Electra E4 will debut this year in China, images and details of the Tri-Shield brand’s upcoming all-electric crossover has just fully leaked in the Asian country. Once again, authorities in China spoiled the SAIC-GM joint venture’s eventual...
gmauthority.com
Camo-Free Hybrid Corvette E-Ray Pretends It’s A Z06: Photos
Having brought you several sightings of 2024 Corvette C8 E-Ray prototypes along with the well-publicized configurator leak, GM Authority spies have just captured what is the most detailed look to date at the upcoming hybrid Corvette. GM engineers sought to hide the new Vette in plain sight by giving it...
gmauthority.com
These Four 2023 Buick Enclave Packages Are Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Buick Enclave represents the sixth model year of the second-generation crossover, and introduces just a few updates before the third-generation Enclave is released for the 2024 calendar year. Today, GM Authority has learned that these option packages for the 2023 Enclave are now unavailable to order. Four LPO...
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2024 Chevy Trailblazer To Be Revealed On February 8th
The current third-generation Chevy Trailblazer was introduced for the 2021 model year, debuting an all-new small crossover. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned that the upcoming 2024 Chevy Trailblazer will introduce a mid-cycle model refresh for the nameplate, with a reveal slated for Wednesday, February 8th. For the moment, exact...
gmauthority.com
GM Design Team Releases Buick Crossover Sketch
Buick is making big moves in the all-electric segment, with plans to launch the first-ever Buick EV in 2024, as well as plans to go fully electric across its portfolio by 2030. Of course, all that will also include new styling cues, as seen with this interesting Buick crossover sketch.
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Orders Will Open
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD got its big debut last September, with GM pulling the sheets on a full model refresh that includes new vehicle styling, a fully overhauled cabin, new tech bits, and powertrain updates to boot. Now, GM Authority has learned when orders for the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD will open up.
gmauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Beats Chevy Silverado ZR2 For 2023 North American Truck Of The Year Award
GM Authority recently reported that the Chevy Silverado ZR2 was one of three finalists for the 2023 North American Truck of the Year award. However, the Silverado ZR2 was unable to take the trophy home. As part of the 2023 North America Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year...
gmauthority.com
C5 Chevy Blazer Shreds Thanks To LS7 Engine, Corvette Bones: Video
The Chevy Blazer SUV is well-established when it comes to off-roading, but what would it take to transform this thing into a high-speed, track-ready, tire-shredding performance machine? Well, as it turns out, the Chevy Blazer featured here answers that question with a 700-horsepower LS7 and C5 Corvette bones. Once again...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD To Get Reduced 12-Volt Power Outlet Availability
Several 2024 Chevy Silverado HD trims will no longer offer 12-volt power outlets, GM Authority has learned. Specifically, the front auxiliary power outlet (RPO code KC5) will be omitted from all trucks of the LT, LTZ, and High Country trim levels. It will still be standard on the Work Truck (WT) and Custom trims of the 2024 Silverado HD. Additionally, the rear auxiliary 12-volt power outlet (RPO code KPA) will also be omitted from all Chevy Silverado HD trims, including WT, Custom, LT, LTZ, and High Country.
gmauthority.com
Buick Brand Running At 121 Days Supply At End Of November
As business in the automotive sector continues to climb back to pre-pandemic levels, there has been a disproportionate relationship between the supply of new vehicles and the demand for them. This has led to the low dealership inventory and little to no incentives that we’ve become so accustomed to in the past few years. However, Buick new vehicle inventory stood at 121 days supply as of November 2022.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Average Transaction Price Drops 12.5 Percent In December 2022
The average transaction price (ATP) of a new Cadillac vehicle dropped sharply in December 2022, falling 12.5 percent to $69,227 per vehicle as compared to $79,129 during the same timeframe last year. Meanwhile, the ATP for a new Cadillac vehicle fell one percent on a month-over-month basis, dropping from a...
US News and World Report
Study Shows That Plug-In Hybrid Owners Aren't Plugging In
When a buyer selects a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) over a traditional gas car, one expects that they will take full advantage of its electric capabilities. After all, PHEVs are both better for the environment and a great money-saving opportunity. Why then has a study from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that many owners simply aren't plugging in their PHEVs?
gmauthority.com
GM’s All-New Wuling Bingo EV Revealed Before Official Debut
In addition to the recently launched new Wuling Air EV, General Motors’ SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture will continue its zero-emission vehicle offensive in China with the all-new Wuling Bingo EV just revealed before its official debut. Chinese authorities and media have both revealed many details of the all-new Wuling...
electrek.co
Lectric eBikes reveals specs and shocking low price on its new electric trike
Phoenix-based electric bike company Lectric eBikes has been a consistent price leader in the electric bike industry. Now the company has just let it slip that they’re working on an electric trike that will be launched at an unbelievably low price. Badging on the three-wheeler seems to point to a new product in the XP line known as the Lectric XP Trike.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus RC starts at $45,470
The 2023 Lexus RC carries over mostly unchanged for the new model year. The only notable updates for the luxury coupe are a new appearance package and the return of the RC F Track Edition performance grade after a brief hiatus. The lineup once again starts with the base RC...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Best Used Cars for Under $10,000
If you are looking for a good used car that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 10 years, here are some used car models analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $10,000 right now. Looking for the...
