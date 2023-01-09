Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Package of proposed constitutional amendments appears to stall in Pennsylvania House
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It appears a package of proposed constitutional amendments passed by the Pennsylvania Senate isn't going anywhere in the House right now. House Speaker Mark Rozzi put out a statement on Thursday, saying, "I remain steadfast in my commitment that the only question on the primary ballot be the statute of limitations reform, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to make that happen.”
iheart.com
Governor-elect Announces Three More Cabinet Appointments
Governor-elect Announces Three More Cabinet Appointments. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has unveiled three more cabinet appointments. They include Nancy Walker for the top job at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, which oversees the state unemployment, workers' compensation and professional licensing systems. Walker is currently a chief deputy in the state attorney general's office. Dr. Khalid Mumin will serve as secretary of education. Right now, he's superintendent at a district in suburban Philadelphia also has led Reading Schools. Neil Weaver will be the new secretary of administration.
Shapiro announces 4 more to serve in his Cabinet, including former GOP senator
Living up to pledge to govern in a bipartisan fashion, Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is nominating a former Republican state senator who chaired the chamber’s powerful appropriations committee for the last nine years to serve as his Revenue secretary. Shapiro announced on Thursday he has asked longtime Lehigh County...
After a shot of normal, it’s back to chaos as usual in the Pa. House | Friday Morning Coffee
The narrowly divided chamber is in disarray. Can it get back on track? The post After a shot of normal, it’s back to chaos as usual in the Pa. House | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pa. Commonwealth Court opinion calls impeachment articles against DA Larry Krasner legally insufficient
Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court said Thursday that the state House’s decision to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appeared largely based on disagreements about how he was running his office and said that was “not enough to create a constitutionally sound basis for impeaching and removing” the city’s top prosecutor.
Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate
Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would give voters say […]
Zito: Pennsylvania Democrats upended as House speaker flips to independent
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Come January in Harrisburg, there are two constants: The annual Farm Show will be better than it was the year before — it always is — and swearing-in for the new two-year legislative session is guaranteed to be packed with drama. Tuesday was no...
abc27.com
Pa. State House in limbo amid speaker of the house drama
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A week ago today it seemed like the Pennsylvania House was bridging the partisan divide after it elected, in historic fashion, an Independent speaker of the house. However, 7 days later, the experiment seemingly failed. The House is paralyzed and a lawmaker who nominated Mark...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf granted Pennsylvania record 2,540 pardons with 300+ more announced
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons this week, which brings his total to a state record 2,540. A pardon allows for total forgiveness by the state for a criminal conviction, regardless of whether or not the sentence included time in prison, and allows for the related criminal record to be expunged.
Pennsylvania’s ‘divisive’ constitutional amendments inch closer to ballot box
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate approved three constitutional amendments Wednesday after the chamber spent hours debating the validity of bundling the issues into one resolution. The joint resolution described in Senate Bill 1 proposes “separate and distinct” amendments – to require voter ID in each election, reform the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and shield regulatory disapprovals from the governor’s veto pen – ahead of a looming deadline to include the referendums on the May primary ballot. ...
pahomepage.com
Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health
Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health. Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including …. Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. Community raises money...
Former Philadelphia Election Official, Republican Al Schmidt, Shapiro’s Nominee for Secretary of State
Former Republican Philadelphia election official Al Schmidt will be nominated by Governor-elect Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania’s secretary of state position, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
WGAL
Pennsylvania lawmaker calls for House speaker to resign
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There is a call for the speaker of the Pennsylvania House to resign. It comes less than a week after he was elected and from the person who nominated him. Rep. Jim Gregory sent a letter to House Speaker Mark Rozzi with the demand to step down.
iheart.com
Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board
>Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Newly elected state Senator Rosemary Brown of Monroe County says Pennsylvania should have a single-county, 10-year tryout for a paid, countywide school board. Brown laid out her proposal for the school board pilot program in a memo to fellow lawmakers Tuesday. Her plan would ask the state education secretary to designate one fourth-class county for the program, (one with a mid-sized population,) and to take tax burdens into account when making the selection. Pennsylvania has nine fourth-class counties, including Monroe, which has the highest property tax burden in the state.
Pa. lawmakers propose earlier presidential primary date
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers say they are planning to introduce legislation to set an earlier date for the 2024 presidential primary election in the state. Sen. Sharif Street and Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all Democrats, are proposing a new presidential primary date of March 19, 2024, according to Street’s office. The […]
WFMJ.com
PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks
A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
Pa Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax, heads to State House
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Senate passed a bill on Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax. Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35), the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, brought Senate Bill 35 to the Senate Transportation Committee, which was approved Monday. Now it has passed the Pennsylvania Senate 29-19 and will head to […]
abc27.com
Men charged with alleged scheme to defraud Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1M in tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that they have indicted two men by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike commission. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that in 2018, 43-year-old Duvany Zambrano of Hamilton, New Jersey, 37-year-old Sergio Jara of Allentown, as well as others began to buy thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Comments / 0