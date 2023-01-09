ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WGAL

Package of proposed constitutional amendments appears to stall in Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It appears a package of proposed constitutional amendments passed by the Pennsylvania Senate isn't going anywhere in the House right now. House Speaker Mark Rozzi put out a statement on Thursday, saying, "I remain steadfast in my commitment that the only question on the primary ballot be the statute of limitations reform, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to make that happen.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Governor-elect Announces Three More Cabinet Appointments

Governor-elect Announces Three More Cabinet Appointments. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has unveiled three more cabinet appointments. They include Nancy Walker for the top job at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, which oversees the state unemployment, workers' compensation and professional licensing systems. Walker is currently a chief deputy in the state attorney general's office. Dr. Khalid Mumin will serve as secretary of education. Right now, he's superintendent at a district in suburban Philadelphia also has led Reading Schools. Neil Weaver will be the new secretary of administration.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. Commonwealth Court opinion calls impeachment articles against DA Larry Krasner legally insufficient

Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court said Thursday that the state House’s decision to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appeared largely based on disagreements about how he was running his office and said that was “not enough to create a constitutionally sound basis for impeaching and removing” the city’s top prosecutor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate

Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would give voters say […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pa. State House in limbo amid speaker of the house drama

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A week ago today it seemed like the Pennsylvania House was bridging the partisan divide after it elected, in historic fashion, an Independent speaker of the house. However, 7 days later, the experiment seemingly failed. The House is paralyzed and a lawmaker who nominated Mark...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf granted Pennsylvania record 2,540 pardons with 300+ more announced

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons this week, which brings his total to a state record 2,540. A pardon allows for total forgiveness by the state for a criminal conviction, regardless of whether or not the sentence included time in prison, and allows for the related criminal record to be expunged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania’s ‘divisive’ constitutional amendments inch closer to ballot box

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate approved three constitutional amendments Wednesday after the chamber spent hours debating the validity of bundling the issues into one resolution. The joint resolution described in Senate Bill 1 proposes “separate and distinct” amendments – to require voter ID in each election, reform the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and shield regulatory disapprovals from the governor’s veto pen – ahead of a looming deadline to include the referendums on the May primary ballot. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health

Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health. Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including …. Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. Community raises money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board

>Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Newly elected state Senator Rosemary Brown of Monroe County says Pennsylvania should have a single-county, 10-year tryout for a paid, countywide school board. Brown laid out her proposal for the school board pilot program in a memo to fellow lawmakers Tuesday. Her plan would ask the state education secretary to designate one fourth-class county for the program, (one with a mid-sized population,) and to take tax burdens into account when making the selection. Pennsylvania has nine fourth-class counties, including Monroe, which has the highest property tax burden in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa. lawmakers propose earlier presidential primary date

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers say they are planning to introduce legislation to set an earlier date for the 2024 presidential primary election in the state. Sen. Sharif Street and Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all Democrats, are proposing a new presidential primary date of March 19, 2024, according to Street’s office. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks

A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax, heads to State House

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Senate passed a bill on Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax. Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35), the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, brought Senate Bill 35 to the Senate Transportation Committee, which was approved Monday. Now it has passed the Pennsylvania Senate 29-19 and will head to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Men charged with alleged scheme to defraud Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1M in tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that they have indicted two men by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike commission. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that in 2018, 43-year-old Duvany Zambrano of Hamilton, New Jersey, 37-year-old Sergio Jara of Allentown, as well as others began to buy thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

