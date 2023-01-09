RTA offering free rides on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides on Jan 16. in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to a release, the RTA will be offering free rides system-wide to ensure those in the community are able to attend various events celebrating King’s legacy.

There may be some service delays and rolling route deviations due to holiday celebrations.

The RTA will also provide an additional free shuttle service from Sinclair College building 12 on Perry Street back to the Drew Health Center from 10 a.m. to noon during the Dayton MLK Jr. Day march, the release states.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the RTA will run its regular service hours. To plan your trip, click here or download the Transit app .

