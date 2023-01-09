ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

RTA offering free rides on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoKHW_0k8kdbw000

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides on Jan 16. in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to a release, the RTA will be offering free rides system-wide to ensure those in the community are able to attend various events celebrating King’s legacy.

There may be some service delays and rolling route deviations due to holiday celebrations.

DeWine swears into second term as Ohio governor

The RTA will also provide an additional free shuttle service from Sinclair College building 12 on Perry Street back to the Drew Health Center from 10 a.m. to noon during the Dayton MLK Jr. Day march, the release states.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the RTA will run its regular service hours. To plan your trip, click here or download the Transit app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

MLK Day celebrations around Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you looking for an event to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day? 2 NEWS has compiled a list of events happening around the Dayton area for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. From marches to keynote speakers, the community has several ways to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Luggage Drive: How to help Montgomery County youth

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Juvenile Court is looking for luggage donations to provide to juveniles at a treatment facility. “A trash bag should never be a child’s suitcase, but it’s an unfortunate reality,” the juvenile court writes in a post on social media. “Local youth often leave the Nicholas Residential Treatment Center […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

RTA route changes go into effect

According to the RTA website, Routes 1, 2, 9, 11, 12 and 22 have all been adjusted, as has the route for The Flyer. The RTA is also adding two new routes to replace Routes 14 and 34. The new Routes include the North Community Connector and Route 6.
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Town and Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Henrietta!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us to share our Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Henrietta!. Henrietta is a cuddly, sweet kitten that is looking for a home! Jessica said she is calm with a playful side that is perfect for a home with children.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy