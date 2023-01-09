Read full article on original website
mix96sac.com
Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California
California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
metalinsider.net
Powerwolf announce additional U.S shows
German metal titans Powerwolf will return to North America! With tickets already sold out or running low, the group has extended their February trek by adding a few March dates in Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA, Denver, CO, and Dallas, TX. Tickets for the recently added shows will go on sale this Friday (13th) at 10:00 AM local time.
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
Two California Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
Monterey Peninsula could 'become an island' as Salinas River levels rise
"Monterey Peninsula may become an island again like it did in the '95 floods, so please start preparing now." Monterey Peninsula residents could soon be living on an island as mammoth flooding threatens to cut them off from the rest of California.
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
CA extreme drought virtually eliminated after January storms, Bay Area sees 'huge gains'
A new drought monitor is out and the extreme drought category has been virtually wiped out across California, with most of the Bay Area now in the moderate drought category, the second lowest.
Is California’s drought over? Here’s what you need to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought
A dozen days of wet and wild weather haven’t ended the drought, and won't cure the driest period in the West in the past 1,200 years.
sjvsun.com
Calif. flushed 95% of incoming Delta water to Pacific Ocean during Monday’s massive storm
After several years of severe drought, the intense storms over the last week would seemingly be a godsend to California and go a long way toward fixing the state’s water problems. But the opposite is happening as the state is flushing out the vast majority of the incoming water...
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Will Make 2 Bay Area Stops This Month
The massively popular Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck arrives in the Bay Area this month! Hello Kitty fans flock to this adorable cafe truck selling mini cakes, cookies, and macarons, plus limited-edition Hello Kitty merch. It’ll make two local stops on its 2023 tour of the Western US: Although the truck sells adorable treats, the big draw is exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise. Snag limited-edition collectibles including a coin bank, glass mug, lunchbox, lavender T-shirt, canvas tote, rainbow thermos, enamel pins, plush toys, stainless steel water bottles, and more all featuring the cat of the hour. The cafe menu includes dainty sets of Hello Kitty-themed treats including macarons, cookies, madeleines, minicakes, and a giant chef cookie. Be advised that the truck only accepts payments via credit/debit card. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck began touring in 2014 and there are currently two trucks in circulation around the country. The success of the truck led to brick-and-mortar Hello Kitty Cafes in Irvine and Las Vegas, but the truck is the original experience bringing super cute treats and goodies to Hello Kitty fans around the nation.
'A very significant emergency': California's deadly, record-setting storms are about to get an encore
The historic storms devastating much of California have turned entire neighborhoods into lakes, unleashed sewage into floodwater and killed at least 18 people. And there's more to come.
pmq.com
One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
Fallout after viral clip of SF art gallery owner hosing down homeless person, police investigating
As police investigate a video that shows a man hosing down a homeless person, his art gallery was vandalized and some are saying race played a role in the viral incident.
KTVU FOX 2
Major rains along with record snow pack could amount to danger
California has not seen rain like we're having in many years. That's extremely helpful to filling the Golden State's water starved dams; especially the major mega dams tens of millions of Californians depend on. But, with precipitation, too much of a good thing requires intense oversight and management, round the clock, by reservoir and dam operators.
California Resident Wins Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Here's how much they won.
The Innovative Approach That Has Some California Reservoirs Capturing More Of This Stormwater For Drought
Decades-old rules mean most reservoirs aren't allowed to fill up in the winter. A new approach using weather forecasts is helping some save more water to help with California's drought.
Is Lake Shasta's Water Level Rising?
Over 13 inches of rain fell on Lake Shasta in the first 11 days of January as California was pummeled by six storms.
Art gallery owner who hosed down homeless woman in SF finds it 'hard to apologize'
The art gallery owner seen in the now viral video, spraying a homeless woman with water, is stopping short of apologizing and is defending his actions. Hear from him here.
