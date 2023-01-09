WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is looking for volunteers for their new inpatient center. The volunteers will be put through training that will take about two weeks. The first session will begin Jan. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the second session will start Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will take place at Hospice of Wichita Falls in the volunteer wing.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO