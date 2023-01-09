Read full article on original website
Smith’s Gardentown named top large garden center in Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Smith’s Gardentown in Wichita Falls has been named the top large garden center in the Lone Star State. Employees traveled to College Station to receive two awards from the Texas Nursery and Landscape Association. “This is indeed a great honor for our organization,” Katherine...
Hospice of Wichita Falls in need of volunteers for new inpatient center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is looking for volunteers for their new inpatient center. The volunteers will be put through training that will take about two weeks. The first session will begin Jan. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the second session will start Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will take place at Hospice of Wichita Falls in the volunteer wing.
Texas Oncology shares patient survey results
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Oncology completed a survey making a connection between the physical and emotional state of cancer patients. 70% of patients said they experienced physical change during and after cancer treatments, leaving a negative effect on their mental health. Dr. Praveen Reddy of Texas Oncology said...
Wichita Falls ISD board considers engage2learn coaching program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is looking for ways to improve student grades across the district and they may have found one. Engage2learn has a coaching program that has proven success. If the school board votes in favor of it, the program will be implemented for teachers at Kirby Middle School in two weeks.
Jacksboro cheer prepares for state competition
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jacksboro cheer squad is hoping to go back to back as state champions. “We got younger kids who are just so eager because they haven’t had that full experience of success yet,” said head coach Jaci Pippin. “They just want it so badly.”
Part of 7th Street to close for sewer rehab project
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A portion of 7th Street in Wichita Falls will be closed starting on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, as workers conduct a scheduled rehabilitation of sewer lines within its Wastewater Collections System. City of Wichita Falls officials said the sewer rehab work will be performed in...
City utilities collections to start close-of-year procedure
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls water customers will not be able to make payments of any kind at the Memorial Auditorium counter starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. In-person payments will be unavailable until the payment system is back online due to a close-of-year procedure. Customers...
Tickets on sale for MLK Jr. Scholarship & Prayer Breakfast
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 34th annual Wichita Falls MLK Jr. Scholarship & Prayer Breakfast celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The breakfast will be held on Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. in Ray Clymer Hall at the MPEC. Proceeds from ticket sales help fund college scholarships for area students. The theme of this year’s breakfast is “Daring to Dream”.
Preparing for fire weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County and surrounding areas are entering a fire watch because weather conditions are prime for grass fires. A single spark can start a fire, whether that spark is from a chain dragging under a trailer or the discarded end of a cigarette. Along with dry and windy conditions, the recent drought has caused a lot of dead vegetation, the perfect fuel for wildfires.
Windy conditions return this weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday, we will have a temperature of 56° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° with clear skies. Saturday, we will have strong winds return to the forecast. We will have south winds at 20 to 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Temps will climb to a high of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 45° with partly cloudy skies.
The wind will calm down Thursday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday, the wind will remain strong. We will have northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph. Thursday will also be cool with a high of only 54°. Thursday night, we will have a low of 26° with calming winds. Friday, we will have a high temperature of 58° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° and mostly clear skies.
WFISD gives construction update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction is moving along as scheduled for Legacy and Memorial, the two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools. WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said they have run into a few issues here and there but nothing major that would delay the opening set for fall of 2024.
Burkburnett man sentenced for prank-gone-wrong shooting
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A Burkburnett man was sentenced to prison Friday for an apparent prank-gone-wrong shooting that killed one person. Jacob Anthony Emro was given a 20-year sentence for manslaughter and a 10-year sentence for tampering with evidence after he pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Zachary Brian Robertson. His sentences will be served concurrently, according to court documents.
Firefighters battling semi-truck fire near Loving
LOVING, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters from multiple area volunteer fire departments are at the scene of a semi-truck fire near Loving. Hwy 16 North is closed at SH-114 as firefighters battle the blaze that started near Old Bethel Road, according to the Young County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries have been reported at this time. The semi was reportedly hauling hay.
City of Electra implements Stage 1 of Drought Contingency Plan
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Electra has implemented Stage 1 of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan following the City of Wichita Falls initiating Stage 1 of their drought plan. According to City of Electra officials, Stage 1 restrictions include the following:. (a) Goal: Achieve a five percent...
WFISD proposes new school start and end times
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Start times for the Wichita Falls ISD schools are under review in an effort to save the district money. The proposed changes are for this fall and come as the district continues to consolidate schools and get ready to open two new high schools. Right now, they are on a two-tier system - meaning middle and high schools start and end at the same time, but elementary schools are on a different start and end time.
