ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Teacher Accused of ‘Forcibly Slamming’ 4-Year-Old Child, Abusing Others at Child Development Center

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman if facing charges for allegedly abusing young children at the Child Development Center in Franklin. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Lisa Beth Crawford, of Polk, on Thursday, January 12, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Local Man Allegedly Wrestles Woman to Ground During Argument

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly wrestling a woman to the ground during an argument in Sugarcreek Borough last Friday. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Shaun Michael Dawes, of Franklin, on Friday, January 6, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Units Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 322 in Sugarcreek Borough

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a rollover crash in Sugarcreek Borough on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, for a one-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of U.S. Route 322 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Bloomfield Township Burglary

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Corry are asking the public for information regarding a burglary in Bloomfield Township. According to a release issued by PSP Corry on Tuesday, January 10, the theft occurred as an unknown actor(s) unlawfully entered the victim’s locked metal shed on Westside Drive in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County, sometime between October 30 and December 31.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Firearm

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for providing false information to purchase a firearm in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 56-year-old Wade Alan Walters, of Rouseville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, January.
ROUSEVILLE, PA
explore venango

Elizabeth “Hoodie” Rutkowski

Elizabeth “Hoodie” Rutkowski, 90, a resident of New Bethlehem since 1953, has passed Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in her home. Born May 24, 1932 in Pleasant Hills PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Matilda Miller. Mrs. Rutkowski graduated from Slippery Rock State College with...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

Leona May (McAfoos) Atcheson

Leona May (McAfoos) Atcheson, 85, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023 at McKinley Health Center. She was born on October 5, 1937 in Coder, Rose Township, Jefferson County to Howard Eugene and Bernice Leona (Work) McAfoos. She was married to Gerald K. Atcheson, who preceded her in...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explore venango

Judy Anne Lamberton

Judy Anne Lamberton, 80, of Mercer, formerly of Titusville, passed away on January 12, 2023 at Autumn Grove in Harrisville. Judy was born on October 7, 1942 in Titusville to the late Edward & Dora (Cochran) Kerr. She was a graduate of Titusville High School. She and her husband were...
MERCER, PA
explore venango

Randy Lee Waitz

Randy Lee Waitz, 46, of Oil City, PA, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 at his home. Born August 30, 1976 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Larry & Carole Payne Waitz. Randy was a graduate of Titusville High School and also graduated from the Lincoln Electric Welding School in Ohio.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

David Joseph Young

David Joseph Young, 50, of Rimersburg, died Saturday December 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Born on August 31, 1972, in Butler, he was the son of the late David F. and Betty S. (Vlassich) Young. He is survived by his wife, Dianne E. Smith of Tucson, Arizona, three children,...
RIMERSBURG, PA
explore venango

Marcella Buzard Haskell

Marcella Buzard Haskell, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on January 1, 2023 with her daughter at her side. Born in Erie, PA on January 29, 1918, she would have been 105 at the end of January. Her parents were Cora and Holland Buzard of Limestone, PA where Marcella was raised.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
explore venango

David Carl Puleo

David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Born on January 15, 1965, he was a son of James Albert Puleo and the late Janet Elizabeth Hodge Puleo. David was a 1982 Oil City High...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Pa.

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.743. Average price during the week of January 3, 2023: $3.712. Average...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

CASA Executive Director Cinnamon Evans Honored by Oil City Mayor

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – In a ceremony held during Thursday’s Oil City Council meeting, Cinnamon Evans was honored for her work with Venango County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, naming January 12, 2023, “Cinnamon Evans Day.”. According to their website, a Court Appointed Special Advocate...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of snow showers after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy