Teacher Accused of ‘Forcibly Slamming’ 4-Year-Old Child, Abusing Others at Child Development Center
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman if facing charges for allegedly abusing young children at the Child Development Center in Franklin. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Lisa Beth Crawford, of Polk, on Thursday, January 12, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Case Against Franklin Man Accused of Attempted Burglary, Criminal Trespass Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a resident of the Sugar Valley Lodge Personal Care Home who is accused of trying to break into the facility’s medicine room and other residents’ rooms was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges...
Local Man Allegedly Wrestles Woman to Ground During Argument
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly wrestling a woman to the ground during an argument in Sugarcreek Borough last Friday. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Shaun Michael Dawes, of Franklin, on Friday, January 6, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Units Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 322 in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a rollover crash in Sugarcreek Borough on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, for a one-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of U.S. Route 322 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Police Seeking Information on Bloomfield Township Burglary
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Corry are asking the public for information regarding a burglary in Bloomfield Township. According to a release issued by PSP Corry on Tuesday, January 10, the theft occurred as an unknown actor(s) unlawfully entered the victim’s locked metal shed on Westside Drive in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County, sometime between October 30 and December 31.
Local Man Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Firearm
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for providing false information to purchase a firearm in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 56-year-old Wade Alan Walters, of Rouseville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, January.
Case Against Franklin Man Accused of Kicking Down Victim’s Door Waived for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Franklin man accused of kicking down the door of an Oil City residence in an attempt to fight a known male victim recently moved forward in court. According to court documents, the following charges against 21-year-old Dacoda Jay Warnick, of...
Elizabeth “Hoodie” Rutkowski
Elizabeth “Hoodie” Rutkowski, 90, a resident of New Bethlehem since 1953, has passed Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in her home. Born May 24, 1932 in Pleasant Hills PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Matilda Miller. Mrs. Rutkowski graduated from Slippery Rock State College with...
Oil City Police Department Granted Nearly $400K for Training & New Equipment
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Police Department has received a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in the amount of $399,868.00 which will be used for training and equipment. Police Chief David Ragon announced the grant to the mayor and city council at...
Case Against Emlenton Man Who Allegedly Failed to Complete Renovation Project Moves Forward in Court
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a local man who reportedly failing to complete a renovation project he accepted payment for in 2021 moved forward in court on Tuesday. According to court documents, 43-year-old Nicholas Eugen Campbell, of Emlenton, waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 10,...
Judge Kirtland Announces Bid for Venango County Court of Common Pleas
FRANKLIN, Pa. — Matthew T. Kirtland, current Magisterial District Judge for District 28-3-03, has announced his intention to run for Court of Common Pleas Judge in Venango County. He is running for one of the open positions created by the retirements of Venango County Judges Robert L. Boyer and...
Leona May (McAfoos) Atcheson
Leona May (McAfoos) Atcheson, 85, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023 at McKinley Health Center. She was born on October 5, 1937 in Coder, Rose Township, Jefferson County to Howard Eugene and Bernice Leona (Work) McAfoos. She was married to Gerald K. Atcheson, who preceded her in...
Judy Anne Lamberton
Judy Anne Lamberton, 80, of Mercer, formerly of Titusville, passed away on January 12, 2023 at Autumn Grove in Harrisville. Judy was born on October 7, 1942 in Titusville to the late Edward & Dora (Cochran) Kerr. She was a graduate of Titusville High School. She and her husband were...
Randy Lee Waitz
Randy Lee Waitz, 46, of Oil City, PA, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 at his home. Born August 30, 1976 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Larry & Carole Payne Waitz. Randy was a graduate of Titusville High School and also graduated from the Lincoln Electric Welding School in Ohio.
David Joseph Young
David Joseph Young, 50, of Rimersburg, died Saturday December 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Born on August 31, 1972, in Butler, he was the son of the late David F. and Betty S. (Vlassich) Young. He is survived by his wife, Dianne E. Smith of Tucson, Arizona, three children,...
Marcella Buzard Haskell
Marcella Buzard Haskell, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on January 1, 2023 with her daughter at her side. Born in Erie, PA on January 29, 1918, she would have been 105 at the end of January. Her parents were Cora and Holland Buzard of Limestone, PA where Marcella was raised.
David Carl Puleo
David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Born on January 15, 1965, he was a son of James Albert Puleo and the late Janet Elizabeth Hodge Puleo. David was a 1982 Oil City High...
AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.743. Average price during the week of January 3, 2023: $3.712. Average...
CASA Executive Director Cinnamon Evans Honored by Oil City Mayor
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – In a ceremony held during Thursday’s Oil City Council meeting, Cinnamon Evans was honored for her work with Venango County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, naming January 12, 2023, “Cinnamon Evans Day.”. According to their website, a Court Appointed Special Advocate...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of snow showers after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
