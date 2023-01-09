Read full article on original website
NAS Whiting Field firefighter recognized for helping injured woman at Sky Zone Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A NAS Whiting Field firefighter is being recognized for helping an injured woman in Pensacola while being off duty this past weekend. Lt. Justin Heinen came to a woman's aid while he was with his children at Sky Zone Pensacola and noticed she was in pain on the ground surrounded by a crowd of people.
LIST: Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across the Gulf Coast
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered with events along the Gulf Coast starting this weekend into the MLK Day holiday on Monday. Pensacola's MLK Day commemorations will begin with a parade at 11 a.m. Monday morning. The line up will start at the intersection of Spring...
Community weighs in on public building plan in Brentwood Park
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new Escambia County tax collector's office could be built on a public park. Plans are underway to use the land at a park in Brentwood. The planning board approved the rezoning of the land and now the project moves to commissioners for approval. However, some...
Escambia County business owner fights for ability to serve alcohol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A few dozen feet is what is preventing an Escambia County man from expanding his business. Daniel Demeter owns The Grid Arcade off of North Pace Boulevard. The county is not allowing him to sell beer inside the arcade, because his business is within a thousand...
Residents, business owners concerned by barriers on Cervantes Street in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The barriers which were installed on Cervantes Street in Pensacola has many residents and business owners living around them concerned. They were installed earlier this year by the Florida Department of Transportation. Their goal was to prevent people from jaywalking across the street and improve safety.
Pastor believes Miraflores Park burial ground study could reveal lost history
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There are new details in a story WEAR News has been following for years, after human remains were found at a Pensacola park in 2021. The City of Pensacola now plans to conduct a burial ground study at Miraflores Park. Buried secrets hidden under Pensacola for nearly...
Higher egg prices impact Mardi Gras king cakes
MILTON, Fla. -- Climbing egg prices caused by things like avian flu and supply chain issues could impact Mardi Gras' famous king cakes. Milton Quality Bakery is getting requests for king cakes, even though they're not yet taking orders for them. Egg prices have hit historic highs, and the bakery...
Girl Scouts add new cookie to 2023 cookie lineup
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It's Girl Scout cookie season, and there is brand new addition to the 2023 cookie lineup. The "Raspberry Rally" is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate coating. The new cookie is an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and...
'Life stripped from me': Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste wants ability to work again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More complaints have come forward to the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board Wednesday, involving two local contractors under scrutiny. Matthew Banks and his brother-in-law Jesse LaCoste are accused of taking money from clients and failing to complete or even start jobs. They've both been arrested on...
Santa Rosa County approves land for new Milton wastewater treatment site
MILTON, Fla. -- The plans for Milton's new wastewater treatment site are moving forward. Santa Rosa commissioners approved the deed for conveying 97 areas of county owned land to the city of Milton Thursday morning. The 3-2 vote allows the city to utilize the land near the Blackwater River for...
Funeral arrangements scheduled for 38-year-old Escambia County Fire Rescue lieutenant
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson, who passed away on Monday after experiencing a medical emergency, will be laid to rest next week. A vigil, celebration of life and burial ceremony will be held next week for Lt. Jackson. The vigil will be held on...
Night flying operations near Eglin Air Force Base scheduled for Jan. 17-19
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Residents near Eglin Air Force Base may experience aircraft noise during the night next week. From Jan. 17-19, the 58th and 60th Fighter Squadrons will be conducting night flying operations in the area. Operations will take place between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. For...
Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin counties cancelled
The Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin counties has been cancelled Thursday night. A strong cold front is on the way and will bring a dramatic change to the Gulf Coast. Ahead and along the front, showers and thunderstorms are likely. For the WEAR-TV area, the most likely time for storms to hit will be during the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Much colder air will follow the front.
Report: Pensacola man sends threats to cause mass shooting near Escapes Gentlemen's Club
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been charged with using Snapchat to threaten to conduct a mass shooting near the Escapes Gentlemen's Club on Fairfield Drive. Isaac Jenkins, 23, is charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, possession of drugs without a prescription, smuggling contraband into prison, possession of opium, and destroying evidence.
Report: Pensacola man used 87-year-old woman as mop to clean up dog urine
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is accused of dragging an 87-year-old woman across the floor and using her "as a mop" to clean up dog urine, according to an arrest report. Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker, 56, was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the...
Rollover crash on Brooks Bridge blocks lanes into Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- All eastbound lanes into Okaloosa Island are currently blocked following a rollover crash Thursday morning. The sheriff's office posted about the wreck at 11:25 a.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Brooks Bridge. Traffic is being rerouted north. No further details have been released at...
Woman arrested for October crash in Escambia County that killed 44-year-old bicyclist
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 59-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County in October that left a bicyclist dead. Rachelle Johnson, 59, of Lillian, Alabama, is charged with:. DUI manslaughter. hit-and-run DUI causing injury. She is being held in Escambia County Jail on $75,000 bond.
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Florosa Thursday afternoon. Okaloosa County deputies say they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on Lakeview Street in Florosa. The hospitalized individual's injury is considered non-life threatening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's...
Report: Woman who tried to rob Pensacola bank left her cell phone at the scene
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The arrest report for a woman who allegedly tried to rob a Pensacola bank on Tuesday states she left her cell phone at the scene, which led to her arrest. Resheca Marshall 51, of Pensacola, is charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. She is being held in jail on $105,000 bond.
Woman hospitalized after Jeep overturns on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was hospitalized after Jeep overturned on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County Wednesday night. The incident took place at around 5:36 p.m. on the 7000-block of Pine Forest Road. The extent of the woman's injuries is currently unknown. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the...
