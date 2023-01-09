ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Community weighs in on public building plan in Brentwood Park

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new Escambia County tax collector's office could be built on a public park. Plans are underway to use the land at a park in Brentwood. The planning board approved the rezoning of the land and now the project moves to commissioners for approval. However, some...
WEAR

Higher egg prices impact Mardi Gras king cakes

MILTON, Fla. -- Climbing egg prices caused by things like avian flu and supply chain issues could impact Mardi Gras' famous king cakes. Milton Quality Bakery is getting requests for king cakes, even though they're not yet taking orders for them. Egg prices have hit historic highs, and the bakery...
WEAR

Girl Scouts add new cookie to 2023 cookie lineup

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It's Girl Scout cookie season, and there is brand new addition to the 2023 cookie lineup. The "Raspberry Rally" is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate coating. The new cookie is an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and...
WEAR

Santa Rosa County approves land for new Milton wastewater treatment site

MILTON, Fla. -- The plans for Milton's new wastewater treatment site are moving forward. Santa Rosa commissioners approved the deed for conveying 97 areas of county owned land to the city of Milton Thursday morning. The 3-2 vote allows the city to utilize the land near the Blackwater River for...
WEAR

Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin counties cancelled

The Tornado Watch for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin counties has been cancelled Thursday night. A strong cold front is on the way and will bring a dramatic change to the Gulf Coast. Ahead and along the front, showers and thunderstorms are likely. For the WEAR-TV area, the most likely time for storms to hit will be during the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Much colder air will follow the front.
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man sends threats to cause mass shooting near Escapes Gentlemen's Club

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been charged with using Snapchat to threaten to conduct a mass shooting near the Escapes Gentlemen's Club on Fairfield Drive. Isaac Jenkins, 23, is charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, possession of drugs without a prescription, smuggling contraband into prison, possession of opium, and destroying evidence.
WEAR

Rollover crash on Brooks Bridge blocks lanes into Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- All eastbound lanes into Okaloosa Island are currently blocked following a rollover crash Thursday morning. The sheriff's office posted about the wreck at 11:25 a.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Brooks Bridge. Traffic is being rerouted north. No further details have been released at...
WEAR

1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Florosa Thursday afternoon. Okaloosa County deputies say they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on Lakeview Street in Florosa. The hospitalized individual's injury is considered non-life threatening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's...

