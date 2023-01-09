ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

AT&T declined payment text message isn't for real

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The latest scam text from "AT&T" makes you think something is wrong with your bill. It says Billing decline. To continue using your services you are required to update your information here. The link has "my user ATT" in it to make it look real. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Want to save money on eggs? Buy in bulk

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Go to Google and type in the word eggs and you get all the stories about egg prices. The high prices aren't going down anytime soon. This may mean you're going to local farmers to buy your eggs or you're buying chickens yourself. But if you're simply looking for the best price at the stores, the solution is buying in bulk and shopping around.
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

Beware: Scammers Targeting North Carolina Drivers

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is warning about scammers targeting North Carolina drivers. The organization says that it routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers. These scammers are claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. In a press release from earlier this month, they said that several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails. The emails say they are from the “Department of Transportation” and are soliciting payment for fines for an alleged driving violation.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Local Men Win Cash 5 Jackpot, Split the Total

RALEIGH, N.C. — Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC woman buys first Powerball ticket, wins $150,000

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Some people are born lucky. Rebecca Powell of Weaverville bought a Powerball ticket for the first time on Saturday and, hours later, won a $150,000 prize. “I thought I’d just give it a try,” she said. “The lady at the store told me, ‘You truly...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Scam Alert: NC DMV officials say driving fine payment emails are bogus

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles says many customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation,” asking them to click on a link to pay a fine for a driving violation. The DMV says the emails use the address “notice@penalty-gov-us.”....
MICHIGAN STATE
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023

Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
CHARLESTON, SC
WFMY NEWS2

TikTok no longer allowed on state-issued devices

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order that will ban the use of TikTok and Wechat from state-owned devices such as cell phones and computers. Experts say both apps have been identified as high-risk applications due to a lack of sufficient privacy controls and are based in countries that support cyberattacks against the U.S.
cbs17

Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
APEX, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

