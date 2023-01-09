ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anonymous Tipster Leads Police To Dead Body In Reading

By Mac Bullock
 4 days ago
An anonymous caller led Reading police to a dead body in Pendora Park, the department told Daily Voice. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities are looking for answers after an anonymous caller led them to a dead body in a Reading park.

City police received a tip just before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, that a man was dead beneath the Lindbergh Viaduct in Pendora Park on Reading's southeast side, the department told Daily Voice.

Responding officers said they located the body of a 56-year-old Latino man, whose identity they have not released. His cause of death is officially unknown, but police said they do not suspect foul play at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, the department added.

