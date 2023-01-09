ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Vermonters appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women

(Montpelier) – Three Vermont women have been appointed to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Governor Phil Scott appointed Annie Mackin of St Albans. Mackin is the Chief Media Relations Officer at...
Faced with a stubborn court backlog, the Legislature sees no easy solutions

The Vermont judicial system had a backlog of pending court cases that predated the pandemic, but in recent years, that backlog has ballooned. Thursday’s hearing between lawmakers and members of the judicial branch showed there’s no one-and-done solution. Read the story on VTDigger here: Faced with a stubborn court backlog, the Legislature sees no easy solutions.
Fred Baser: Vermont pension solution: Take the medicine

The state pension plans are terribly underfunded. Last year an effort was made to rescue them. But the task force recommendations were put aside after strong pushback from the two unions representing the employees of these programs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fred Baser: Vermont pension solution: Take the medicine.
