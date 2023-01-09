Read full article on original website
Kolodinsky & Carney: A simple step to promote lifelong health
Using a sugary beverage excise tax to help fund child care can help Vermont be a more affordable place to live, work, and raise a family. Read the story on VTDigger here: Kolodinsky & Carney: A simple step to promote lifelong health .
Dr. Deborah Richter: Yes, we can do something about Vermont’s health care crisis
Health care is nearly 20% of the Vermont economy with big, entrenched “stakeholders” who exercise considerable influence. So why not start with a smaller piece: Universal primary care. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dr. Deborah Richter: Yes, we can do something about Vermont’s health care crisis.
Sullivan-Rutanhira-Stoddard: This housing obstruction has to stop
We can no longer allow state and local regulatory processes to be weaponized to derail housing opportunities. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sullivan-Rutanhira-Stoddard: This housing obstruction has to stop.
Allen Gilbert: Vermont fatal police shootings remained above average in 2022
If fatal police shootings continue at the same rate for the rest of the 2020s, 13 people will be killed in the decade. That would be the second-highest rate for all decades since 1920. Read the story on VTDigger here: Allen Gilbert: Vermont fatal police shootings remained above average in 2022.
Jim Stiles: Old guard’s climate strategy must give way to adaptation
Fewer cars, healthier soil, more efficient buildings, and other adaptations create a path to a better future for Vermont and Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Stiles: Old guard’s climate strategy must give way to adaptation.
VTDigger
Three Vermonters appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women
(Montpelier) – Three Vermont women have been appointed to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Governor Phil Scott appointed Annie Mackin of St Albans. Mackin is the Chief Media Relations Officer at...
Ed Baker: Advocacy without volume is like faith without works: Dead
We need the voices of people who use drugs, their families and neighbors, and those in recovery. And yes, we need the voices of our state legislators and state government employees more than ever. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Advocacy without volume is like faith without works: Dead.
Democratic bill would guarantee 12 weeks paid family and medical leave to all Vermont workers
The proposal goes further than the voluntary program announced by Gov. Phil Scott last month. The governor has signaled that he would oppose any effort to fund a more expansive program through a payroll tax. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic bill would guarantee 12 weeks paid family and medical leave to all Vermont workers.
Kathy Beyer: Vermont’s clean-energy transition must address inherent inequities
If we agree that equity should be a guiding principle, then how might we shape our energy and climate policies going forward? Read the story on VTDigger here: Kathy Beyer: Vermont’s clean-energy transition must address inherent inequities .
Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents. Will the Legislature change that?
Legislators might reconsider how second homeowners pay property taxes. In more than a third of towns, they pay a lower rate than primary residents. Read the story on VTDigger here: Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents. Will the Legislature change that?.
Faced with a stubborn court backlog, the Legislature sees no easy solutions
The Vermont judicial system had a backlog of pending court cases that predated the pandemic, but in recent years, that backlog has ballooned. Thursday’s hearing between lawmakers and members of the judicial branch showed there’s no one-and-done solution. Read the story on VTDigger here: Faced with a stubborn court backlog, the Legislature sees no easy solutions.
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
Fred Baser: Vermont pension solution: Take the medicine
The state pension plans are terribly underfunded. Last year an effort was made to rescue them. But the task force recommendations were put aside after strong pushback from the two unions representing the employees of these programs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fred Baser: Vermont pension solution: Take the medicine.
Jerry D’Amico: Trapping commentaries seldom right, but never in doubt
These commentaries were written by vocal adherents of an anti-trapping/anti-hunting group. It is obvious they do not support the regulated trapping of wildlife. Why do they feel the need to distort the truth? Read the story on VTDigger here: Jerry D’Amico: Trapping commentaries seldom right, but never in doubt.
In a season impacted by patterns of climate change, ski areas work to be ‘adaptable’
Scientists in Vermont have documented the state’s rapidly warming winters. As snowmakers hustle to keep pace with the changes in weather conditions, skiers are feeling the impacts. Read the story on VTDigger here: In a season impacted by patterns of climate change, ski areas work to be ‘adaptable’.
Government Ops committee to look at expanding state auditor’s reach
The new proposal, which would give the auditor’s office explicit authority to obtain records from private companies that have contracts with the state, is in direct response to a Vermont Supreme Court decision last year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Government Ops committee to look at expanding state auditor’s reach.
St. Albans City, Town announce agreement for shared police and infrastructure
The town government does not plan to renew its policing contract with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office once it expires at the end of June 2024. Read the story on VTDigger here: St. Albans City, Town announce agreement for shared police and infrastructure.
