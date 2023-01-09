Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
“Most Haunted Road In Montana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t At Night Or When You’re Alone
Montana is a state known for its stunning natural beauty, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country. If you're a fan of the paranormal, you won't want to miss a chance to drive down these eerie highways. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Montana:
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Detroit, Michigan to Yellowstone National Park
If a trip of a lifetime through America is on your bucket list, you've come to the right place. This incredible trip from Detroit, Michigan to Yellowstone National Park will take you through the Midwest and to natural wonders such as awe-inspiring canyons and towering mountains. The 1,800-mile road trip...
wegotthiscovered.com
John Dutton bids an emotional goodbye to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Yellowstone fans knew that the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama would be full of highs and lows, but we didn’t anticipate the tearful goodbye that took place between father and son; or father and daughter-in-law. With significant changes on the horizon in Montana, some of our favorite characters are gearing up for a change in scenery, and one of them is the patriarch himself.
These ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Live the Ranch Life in Real Life, Too [Pictures]
Yellowstone is set against the backdrop of a spectacular Montana ranch, but it's not all just for show. Some of the stars of the show actually live the ranch life when they're away from the set, too. Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his character's passion...
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota
Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
16 Celebs Who Were Spotted In Minnesota And Wisconsin In 2022
It seems like 2022 was the year of the celebrity in Minnesota - and Wisconsin! It may seem random but we had many celebrity sightings over the course of the year. The list includes movie stars and major artists, to say the least. Why would a celebrity want to spend...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Wyoming
Wyoming is a part of the Yellowstone ecosystem. Therefore, it is home to grizzly bears. These bears are protected in many areas, which means that they are not taken by hunters. However, car crashes kill many bears each year. Additionally, some are found dead due to other causes. While we...
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — (AP) — Thirteen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after their herd was struck by a semi-truck involved in an accident with two other vehicles on a dark Montana highway just outside Yellowstone National Park, authorities said Friday. The semi-truck struck the...
Where is Big Sky filmed: Is it really filmed in Montana?
Big Sky fans enjoy the show’s use of its Montana setting. Yet the reality of where it’s filmed may be surprising. Big Sky has been a good success for ABC since its debut in 2021. The drama was created by David E. Kelley and focuses on cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and private investigator Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they investigate crimes in and around Helena, Montana.
Cole Hauser Reveals How Many Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’ Are Coming
Fans who've been speculating that Yellowstone's current Season 5 might be its last can rest easy. In a new interview, series star Cole Hauser reveals that the hit show will continue for at least two more seasons. Hauser — who plays Yellowstone Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the Paramount...
Last weekend, two Yellowstone National Park bison bulls migrated all the way to Oklahoma.
Did you know that bison once migrated as much as one thousand miles every year? It’s unfathomable to think about the great range of bison just as recent as one hundred years ago. Go back another hundred years and bison were reported to be in “healthy” population numbers all the way up the east coast.
msn.com
Who Plays Hailie In Yellowstone Season 5?
In "Yellowstone" Season 5, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) becomes governor of Montana, Jamie (Wes Bentley) is plotting against the family, and Beth (Kelly Reilly) continues being Beth, cracking bottles over people's heads and getting into fistfights at dinnertime. Among the political cowboy drama, Carter (Finn Little), the orphan Beth took in back in Season 4, has a love interest: Hailie, a young girl introduced in Episode 6, "Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You."
thedigitalfix.com
Yellowstone star freaked out during first day on set
Starting a new job is always difficult, so imagine the pressure of joining the cast of one of the best TV series currently on air. That’s the situation Orli Gottesman found herself in when she was cast in Yellowstone season 5 as Hailie. It’s unsurprising then that Gottesman was...
a-z-animals.com
Discover “Lost Dakota,” the Grizzly-Bear-Infested Territory the U.S. Government Forgot
Discover “Lost Dakota,” the Grizzly-Bear-Infested Territory the U.S. Government Forgot. “Lost Dakota” was a geographical oddity. It was a small parcel of land that the government overlooked during the division of the Dakota Territory. Some claim the territory was unwanted because it was “plagued by bears,” both black bears and grizzlies. The actual cause of the oversight, though, was most likely poor mapping and inaccurate surveys. Located a little over 11 miles South of what is now West Yellowstone, this triangular piece of wilderness has been a part of Montana since 1873.
Yellowstone elk has perfect response to taunts from a tourist
Wyoming’s K2 Radio on Monday shared footage showing a Yellowstone National Park tourist taunting a bull elk from his vehicle, and the elk popping one of the man’s tires. “Watch out buddy,” the tourist grumbles through an open window, as he approaches the elk on a highway. “You wanna fight?”
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0