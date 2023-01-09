ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The Associated Press

NFL regular-season ratings down 3% over last season

NFL regular-season ratings saw a 3% decrease from last season, which was not unexpected with “Thursday Night Football” moving from Fox and NFL Network to exclusively airing on Amazon Prime Video. The 272 regular-season games averaged 16.7 million viewers across television and digital platforms, The league also said...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts complete head coach interview with Ben Johnson

The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coach vacancy, the team announced Friday. With Johnson’s interview now under wraps, the Colts have now conducted five interviews for their head coach vacancies. Before Johnson, the Colts interviewed special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Jan. 11), Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Jan. 12), Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero (Jan. 12) and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (Jan. 13).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

