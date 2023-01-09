ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Leaves Hospital 1 Week After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Image Credit: John McCoy/AP/Shutterstock

The Buffalo Bills shared “an amazing update” on safety Damar Hamlin, saying that he was released from the hospital on Monday, January 9. The player’s release comes one week after he was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.

The Bills tweeted a video of medical professionals sharing an update on Damar, 24, as well as a statement from the UC Medical Center with the great news. “We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo. He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery,” the medical center said in the statement.

Damar also tweeted that he was happy to have left the hospital. “Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!” he wrote.

One of the doctors said that Damar would still be monitored after his flight back to Buffalo, and said that he’d already spoken to the professionals in Buffalo. He confirmed that he was doing well. He also explained that Damar was extubated and had a regular diet.

Damar returned to Buffalo after a week’s stay in the hospital. (John McCoy/AP/Shutterstock)

Damar was rushed to the intensive care unit at the UC Medical Center after he collapsed following a tackle on the field during the game on Monday, January 2 game. Play was suspended after he collapsed, and the teams will not complete the game. The safety and his loved ones received an outpouring of prayers and support from fans, teammates, and other NFL stars.

Three days after the game, it was revealed that Damar had woken up and was able to communicate with his loved ones and doctors with a pen and paper. Doctors revealed that the NFL star had asked who had won the game, and the physicians responded by telling him, “Damar, you won. You won the game of life.”

It was also revealed that Damar watched his team take on the New England Patriots from his hospital bed on Sunday, January 8. He shared a photo of himself and loved ones with shirts with his number “3” on it and the phrase “Love For Damar” printed on them. He made a heart with his hands as he got to watch the team win a 35 to 23 victory.

