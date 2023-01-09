Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Will egg prices continue to soar?
IDAHO FALLS – Anyone who’s been to the grocery store lately knows that egg prices are skyrocketing. From January through December 2022, the cost of eggs increased by 49%, according to the consumer price index. And government data shows the average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November, up from $1.72 a year earlier.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Power restored in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS — There are over 5,000 people without power in several cities across eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon. According to an outage map on Rocky Mountain Power’s website, there are 5,375 customers without power in the areas surrounding Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Shelley. The reason behind the outage...
eastidahonews.com
Wildfires are costing more than what states budget, study found. How does Idaho compare?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — New research from Pew Charitable Trusts shows many states fail to budget properly for wildfire suppression, leading to emergency spending that obfuscates state costs of firefighting. In a report published late last year, Pew spoke to wildfire budgeting experts in Alaska, California, Florida, Nevada, Texas...
eastidahonews.com
At winter meeting, Idaho GOP further restricts its closed primary elections
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho Republican Party adopted a rule intended to limit crossover voting in Republican primaries at its winter meeting. The final version is different from the original proposal after amendments from state central committee members. But Republicans at the meeting came away with conflicting...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho man indicted for federal hate crime after allegedly driving car at LGBTQ residents
BOISE — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on Jan. 10, charging an Idaho man with a hate crime. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 12, Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, attempted to cause bodily injury to two people in Boise by driving his car at them. This assault, the indictment alleges, was motivated by the actual and perceived sexual orientation of the victims.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Legislature’s budget committee preparing to set 108 different budgets
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee held its first meeting of the year Tuesday, with the panel’s new chairpersons warning committee members about the workload they face in setting the state budget. As the budget committee, JFAC controls the purse strings...
eastidahonews.com
Lawsuit dismissed in ex-legislative intern’s lawsuit after $200,000 settlement
BOISE (Idaho Reports) — Fourth Judicial District Judge Jason Scott dismissed the lawsuit filed against the Legislature by a former legislative intern who said she was raped by ex-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, following a possible settlement. Von Ehlinger was convinced of the rape last year. The lawsuit’s stipulation to...
