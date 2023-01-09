If being more efficient with your time is one of your new year's goals, a faster way to shop has just arrived at one local San Antonio Whole Foods Market. Customers at the Vineyard store can now speed through their weekly shop with ease, thanks to new technology from Amazon Dash Cart, which allows shoppers to skip the checkout line altogether.Located at 18403 Blanco Road, the Vineyard Whole Foods Market store is one of the first three locations in the country to make Amazon Dash Carts available to customers. The smart grocery carts lets you scan items as you go,...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO