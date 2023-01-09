Read full article on original website
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
travelawaits.com
9 Texas Hotels Perfect For Your Last Minute Winter Getaway
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Whether you’re a northerner seeking to escape the cold and snow or an in-state staycationer looking to take advantage of some winter downtime, these nine Texas hotels are worth checking out if you’re looking for a winter getaway in the Lone Star State.
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
Some San Antonio residents express concerns about eminent domain in proposed VIA route
SAN ANTONIO — Concerns were growing on the Southeast side about a new rapid transit but route. The project, proposed by VIA, will run a non-stop service north to south from the San Antonio International Airport to Steves Avenue. Its goal is to help people get to their destinations...
addictedtovacation.com
7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio
San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
MySanAntonio
San Antonio's historic Josephine Street closes doors for brief facelift
Long before it was slingin' signature chicken-fried steaks and whiskies, one of San Antonio's landmark restaurants was making sure the Alamo City was stocked with fresh beef. Now as the beloved eatery goes into its 44th year, Josephine Street is taking a beat to zhuzh up its century old headquarters.
Downtown San Antonio museum kicks off 2023 with a free Wild West Wildlife festival this month
If your year is already off to a wild start, it might be time to just lean in and get even wilder. The Briscoe Western Art Museum certainly thinks so, hosting its annual Wild West Wildlife Festival on January 21.The free community event includes free admission to the museum and its exhibitions, as well as animal fun, education, and hands-on crafts for all ages. Held rain or shine in the museum's Jack Guenther Pavilion, the festival features art, storytelling and more to inspire everyone to explore the nature all around them.Taking place from 10 am to 3 pm, the Wild...
gotodestinations.com
Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023
Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
The Amusement Park in Hidden in the Big City of Seguin, Texas
If you are looking for some amusement park thrills in Sout Texas and don't feel like driving to the big city, you are in luck. Located in Segun, Texas, which has a population of just over 30,000 is ZDT Amusement Park. ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city...
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
Today Texans were treated to the big news that Universal was building a new theme park in North Texas. The announcement was made at a press conference today by Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, that Frisco in North Texas would be the third city in the United States to get a Universal Studios theme park.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
San Antonio Whole Foods among first 3 U.S. stores to roll out smart grocery carts
If being more efficient with your time is one of your new year's goals, a faster way to shop has just arrived at one local San Antonio Whole Foods Market. Customers at the Vineyard store can now speed through their weekly shop with ease, thanks to new technology from Amazon Dash Cart, which allows shoppers to skip the checkout line altogether.Located at 18403 Blanco Road, the Vineyard Whole Foods Market store is one of the first three locations in the country to make Amazon Dash Carts available to customers. The smart grocery carts lets you scan items as you go,...
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in San Antonio. T. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best fried chicken in San Antonio.
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Live entertainment is the name of the game for the next several days in Alamo City. See Pretty Woman: The Musical or catch singer Fantasia in concert. Swanky spirit-inspired parties and live comedy offer alternative outing options. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For more listings, go to our events calendar.Thursday, January 12Broadway in San Antonio: Pretty Woman: The MusicalThe beloved Hollywood romance story of an unexpected pairing comes to life at Majestic Theatre. This endearing and timeless production is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell and features the...
tourcounsel.com
North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
Houston-based Mambo Seafood casts wider net with first San Antonio location
The chain, which specializes in Latin American seafood, has grown to 11 Houston-area stores.
Yes, the price of eggs has increased drastically. Here's why.
Here is why you've seen the price of eggs jump.
El Rio Mexican Restaurant hits the market after 20 years in Boerne
The owner is ready to retire.
New Braunfels to open first Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant this summer
It's expected to open in summer 2023.
