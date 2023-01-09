ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

travelawaits.com

9 Texas Hotels Perfect For Your Last Minute Winter Getaway

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Whether you’re a northerner seeking to escape the cold and snow or an in-state staycationer looking to take advantage of some winter downtime, these nine Texas hotels are worth checking out if you’re looking for a winter getaway in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
addictedtovacation.com

7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio

San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Downtown San Antonio museum kicks off 2023 with a free Wild West Wildlife festival this month

If your year is already off to a wild start, it might be time to just lean in and get even wilder. The Briscoe Western Art Museum certainly thinks so, hosting its annual Wild West Wildlife Festival on January 21.The free community event includes free admission to the museum and its exhibitions, as well as animal fun, education, and hands-on crafts for all ages. Held rain or shine in the museum's Jack Guenther Pavilion, the festival features art, storytelling and more to inspire everyone to explore the nature all around them.Taking place from 10 am to 3 pm, the Wild...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
gotodestinations.com

Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023

Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Q92

The Amusement Park in Hidden in the Big City of Seguin, Texas

If you are looking for some amusement park thrills in Sout Texas and don't feel like driving to the big city, you are in luck. Located in Segun, Texas, which has a population of just over 30,000 is ZDT Amusement Park. ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city...
SEGUIN, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio Whole Foods among first 3 U.S. stores to roll out smart grocery carts

If being more efficient with your time is one of your new year's goals, a faster way to shop has just arrived at one local San Antonio Whole Foods Market. Customers at the Vineyard store can now speed through their weekly shop with ease, thanks to new technology from Amazon Dash Cart, which allows shoppers to skip the checkout line altogether.Located at 18403 Blanco Road, the Vineyard Whole Foods Market store is one of the first three locations in the country to make Amazon Dash Carts available to customers. The smart grocery carts lets you scan items as you go,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend

Live entertainment is the name of the game for the next several days in Alamo City. See Pretty Woman: The Musical or catch singer Fantasia in concert. Swanky spirit-inspired parties and live comedy offer alternative outing options. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For more listings, go to our events calendar.Thursday, January 12Broadway in San Antonio: Pretty Woman: The MusicalThe beloved Hollywood romance story of an unexpected pairing comes to life at Majestic Theatre. This endearing and timeless production is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell and features the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tourcounsel.com

North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
