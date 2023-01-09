Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-14 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
