Effective: 2023-01-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-14 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

