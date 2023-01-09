ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Titanic Fans Will Never Let Go of Kate Winslet’s Confusing Hairstyles on New Poster

Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. It's been 84 years, and we are still trying to wrap our heads around this photo. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Titanic, a new poster was released featuring the beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). But rather than focus on the two stars, fans are hung up on Rose's two simultaneous hairstyles.
E! News

Margot Robbie Sets the Babylon Red Carpet Ablaze With Fiery Look

Watch: Margot Robbie Says Barbie Will BLOW YOUR MIND at Golden Globes. Margot Robbie isn't thinking pink just yet. The Barbie actress made a showstopping appearance at the U.K. premiere of her new film Babylon. To mark the special occasion on Jan. 12, Margot rivaled the red carpet in a swoon-worthy gown in Valentino's signature red.
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
The Independent

Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines

Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
E! News

We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes

Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
E! News

2023 Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega's Killer Outfit Is Worth Snapping For

Watch: Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Wants a "Darker" Season 2. Jenna Ortega is bringing her killer style to the 80th annual Golden Globes. The Wednesday actress stunned in a ginger-colored Gucci gown with draping sleeves and midriff cutouts during the show's red carpet on Jan. 10, which marks her first time attending the ceremony as a Golden Globe nominee. The 20-year-old, who recently debuted an edgy new hairstyle, accessorized her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, completing an outfit that steps away from her character Wednesday Addams' raven colors and instead embraces a more Hollywood glam look.
E! News

Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital

Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
E! News

You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look

Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes. Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Go Behind the Scenes of the 2023 Golden Globes With Must-See Pics of Brad Pitt, Austin Butler and More

Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. There were lights, there were cameras and there was plenty of action at the 2023 Golden Globes. Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual award show from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 10. And from his opening monologue to the last trophy handed out (and all the fabulous fashion in between), there were several memorable moments.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare

Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
E! News

Elvis Star Tom Hanks “Heartbroken” Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Watch: Tom Hanks "Heartbroken" Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death. Elvis star Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley's legacy. After the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12, the Elvis actor, on behalf of himself and his wife Rita Wilson, shared a few words paying tribute.
E! News

E! News

231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy