Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
Miley Cyrus Returns to Music With Empowering Breakup Song "Flowers"
New year, new banger. After weeks of teasing that new music was on the horizon, Miley Cyrus just dropped her highly-anticipated single, "Flowers." In her latest track, the Voice alum sings all...
Titanic Fans Will Never Let Go of Kate Winslet’s Confusing Hairstyles on New Poster
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. It's been 84 years, and we are still trying to wrap our heads around this photo. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Titanic, a new poster was released featuring the beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). But rather than focus on the two stars, fans are hung up on Rose's two simultaneous hairstyles.
Bill Nye Says Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Story Wasn't About Him
Golden Globes 2023: Candid Moments Coolidge then told a story of how she once sat next to Nighy—a Golden Globes nominee for his performance in the movie Living—at a dinner party and kept...
Margot Robbie Sets the Babylon Red Carpet Ablaze With Fiery Look
Watch: Margot Robbie Says Barbie Will BLOW YOUR MIND at Golden Globes. Margot Robbie isn't thinking pink just yet. The Barbie actress made a showstopping appearance at the U.K. premiere of her new film Babylon. To mark the special occasion on Jan. 12, Margot rivaled the red carpet in a swoon-worthy gown in Valentino's signature red.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines
Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes
Austin Butler did not leave girlfriend Kaia Gerber lonesome on Golden Globes night. The model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, joined the actor at an after-party following the Jan. 10 ceremony, where...
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Makes a Million Dollar Appearance on 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
This Hilary Swank appearance is worth a million dollars, baby. The Fatale actress—who is expecting twins with her husband of four years, Philip Schneider—arrived at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 in a stunning green gown with black cape detailing. In a perfect moment, she shared a kiss with Philip on the red carpet.
Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Awards season has officially kicked off with a stylish bang!. It's no secret that Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars always come prepared for the Golden Globes. And this year's ceremony, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, is no different. On Jan. 10,...
DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Welcome First Baby
This baby news deserves its own Mirrorball Trophy. Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson welcomed their first child on Jan. 10, the couple announced on Instagram with a...
2023 Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega's Killer Outfit Is Worth Snapping For
Watch: Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Wants a "Darker" Season 2. Jenna Ortega is bringing her killer style to the 80th annual Golden Globes. The Wednesday actress stunned in a ginger-colored Gucci gown with draping sleeves and midriff cutouts during the show's red carpet on Jan. 10, which marks her first time attending the ceremony as a Golden Globe nominee. The 20-year-old, who recently debuted an edgy new hairstyle, accessorized her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, completing an outfit that steps away from her character Wednesday Addams' raven colors and instead embraces a more Hollywood glam look.
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look
Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes. Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)
Go Behind the Scenes of the 2023 Golden Globes With Must-See Pics of Brad Pitt, Austin Butler and More
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. There were lights, there were cameras and there was plenty of action at the 2023 Golden Globes. Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual award show from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 10. And from his opening monologue to the last trophy handed out (and all the fabulous fashion in between), there were several memorable moments.
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Elvis Star Tom Hanks “Heartbroken” Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Watch: Tom Hanks "Heartbroken" Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death. Elvis star Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley's legacy. After the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12, the Elvis actor, on behalf of himself and his wife Rita Wilson, shared a few words paying tribute.
